Uckfield Hearing Club meeting date

The next meeting of the Uckfield Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Wednesday, January 15, from 10:30am to 12 noon at The Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, TN22 1AR.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people, make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]