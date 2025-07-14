Uckfield Leisure Centre has plans to go greener

Solar panels could be fitted at Uckfield Leisure Centre in attempt to improve sustainability. Freedom Leisure, the not-for-profit leisure trust that manages the leisure facilities in Wealden, is working in partnership with Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council to undertake a roof survey to understand if the roof at Uckfield Leisure Centre is structurally sound to be able to add solar PV panels to help reduce energy costs.

Solar PV panels have recently been added to the roof of Hailsham Leisure Centre with funding secured from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund. The panels are already helping reduce energy consumption at the centre which overall leads to reduced operating costs.

Wealden council and Freedom Leisure are working together to improve the sustainability of Wealden’s leisure centres and introducing energy efficiency measures such as solar PV panels will help towards achieving the Council’s environmental goals.

The council is hoping that the roof survey will demonstrate that the project is feasible. Once confirmed, the aim will be to secure funding with project completion within the next 12 months.

Lesure Centre Solar PV

Angela Brown, Head of Sustainability & Environmental at Freedom Leisure said, “We are committed to supporting Wealden District Council in delivering sustainable, energy efficient leisure facilities. This partnership with Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council is an important step in assessing the potential for solar energy at Uckfield Leisure Centre. If feasible, it will not only reduce environmental impact but also help manage long-term operating costs, ensuring our centres remain affordable and accessible to the communities they serve.

A Wealden council spokesperson said, “Sustainability is a core priority for Wealden District Council, and we are committed to taking meaningful action to reduce carbon footprint.

Installing solar panels at Uckfield Leisure Centre would represent a significant step towards achieving our environmental goals. This is about creating a greener future for our community while continuing to provide accessible, affordable facilities for residents of all ages.”