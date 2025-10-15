After closing for several months, the popular pub to the north of Uckfield now has a new lease of life, thanks to its new owners, the Peacehaven-based East Sussex Hog Roast.

Hog Roast Boss Jason Matthews told the Express: "The bar is open now and the restaurant opens very soon. We have a new kitchen being installed today. We're delighted so many people say they'll be pleased to come to the pub again. We know it's going to be a huge success. It's a great area - very attractive."

The East Sussex Hog Roast is an outside catering company and Jason says the food on offer will be hearty and robust pub food but with a twist. He says look out for a Yorkshire Pudding wrap, giant Yorkshires, steaks, pies and plenty of filling dishes - all freshly made from fresh ingredients.

Manager is Anthony Morrison and he'll be operating usual pub hours from 11am-11pm weekdays, 11-midnight Saturdays and closing at 10.30pm on Sundays.

People have flocked to social media with welcomes. Tracy Rebbeck-Wade said: "Fantastic news. I hate to see a pub closed. Wish you all the best." And Stuart Perry added: "Uckfield deserves a consistently good pub."