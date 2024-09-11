Uckfield Town News

TOWN MAYOR: To round off a very busy weekend , on Sunday I attended a Pet Service at Holy Cross Church .It was wonderful to see the church packed with families and the pets. Everything from dogs to tortoises and even a dragon! amongst the ranks. Father John and the clergy team were all at hand to bless the pets who were all very well behaved , not a bar , howl or bite amongst them. Who said - ‘never work with children or animals ‘ ? Holy Cross is a beautiful church supporting our community in so many ways. It is thought some form of church has stood on the site since the twelfth century with the current building being completed in 1840. Led by the wonderful Father John Wall (who has immersed himself in supporting the Uckfield Community since he arrived pre Covid from Moulsecoomb, setting up a bi monthly lunch for all community/ charity and volunteer leaders to meet and share experiences and ideas) Holy Cross offers a wide range of support groups open to all in Uckfield and surrounding areas including Chatty Cafe, Ladies Fellowship, Mens’ breakfast and children’s holiday clubs. The church opens its door at Christmas for the annual Christmas tree festival where there is a chance for businesses and community groups to decorate and advertise and support the church in its fundraising . A stunning a beautiful display of trees (last year 108) and for many of the thousands that visit over the weekend , heralds the start of their Christmas. THANK YOU Father John and Father David for a fun filled service and for all the ministry work you and the team do for our community. Best Wishes - Karen Bedwell (Mayor) UCKFIELD CARNIVAL: Uckfield Carnival is done for another year and thank you to everyone that helped put the event on, took part both in the afternoon and evening processions and the big crowds that came and watched and donated to the street collection. We have great pleasure in announcing we have raised £4026.89, which is a great result from a fabulous day. Date for your diary - Uckfield Carnival will be back next year for its 198th year on Saturday 6th September 2025. If you would like to join Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society and walk with us at other bonfire events this year please email [email protected] BRIGHTER UCKFIELD: Many people are asking about the transformation of the High Street after carnival.. it’s all thanks to Brighter Uckfield, they quietly go about their work, they never boast or shout about it so I am going to: I’ve shared a post from 2022. If you see them about our town, please stop them, say thank you, we as Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society thank them from our hearts for all they do.. super stars. Brighter Uckfield volunteers continue to litter pick and spruce up the streets of our town every weekend (some are even out litter picking every day!). We hope everyone had a fantastic Carnival on Saturday night - it was great to see the town turn out to support the Bonfire Societies and other participants, after three long years! Brighter Uckfield volunteers were out in force early on Sunday morning, cleaning up after the party the night before. Around 50 sacks of litter were set aside for council collection - many of which had been taped to lampposts the night before for people to use as extra bins. We think that the High Street is cleaner after this annual clean up than it is before the Carnival even starts! Please do let us know if you would like to help us on our weekly Sunday morning litter picks. FREE DANCE FESTIVAL: Free dance festival returns with performances in Uckfield, Newhaven and Bexhill This September Journeys Festival of Dance will be returning to visit towns in Sussex. Uckfield, Newhaven and Bexhill will be visited by the Journeys Festival of dance, a free outdoor festival which will move across Sussex giving performances and workshops for all ages over a three-day festival. The festival kickstarts in Newhaven on Friday 27 September from 6pm with Folk Dance Remixed at the Sidings. On Saturday 28th September, Folk Dance Remixed will reappear with performances at 12.30pm &; 2.30pm on Luxford Field in Uckfield, sharing a fresh, quirky, colourful and magical collision of traditional and Hip-Hop dance and music. A high-energy, unique remix of Maypole, Clogging, Street, House and Breakdance with a hint of African and Bollywood to a live soundtrack of fiddle & beat boxing - this is Folk and Street Dance like you’ve never seen before. Attendees are also welcome to get involved in a free dance workshop delivered by Folk Dance Remixed in between the day’s performances. The festival ends on Sunday 29 September with the Black Victorians in Bexhill on the De La War Pavilion Terrace. Exploring a complex, but often forgotten Black presence in pre- Windrush Britain, this performance calls attention to previously hidden figures and challenges historical and contemporary perceptions. Councillor Paul Coleshill, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Climate Change and Economy, said: “This festival will bring communities together again to enjoy performances, live music, and dance workshops. This was very popular with other towns in Sussex and so we have decided to host again and spread the fun. I hope that families and friends come together to attend the free event.” For more information on the event visit our website: www.explorewealden.co.uk/experience-our-culture/journeys-festival-of-dance-2024-by-18-hours-p2218051m Journeys Festival of Dance produced by 18 Hours, is completely free with no need to book. The festival is supported by Arts Council England, Wealden District Council, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, Rother District Council, and East Sussex Arts Partnership. FOLK DANCE REMIXED: We are so excited to share that Folk Dance Remixed will be on Luxford Field TN22 1BP in Uckfield for 28 September 2024 with performances at 12:30pm & 2:30pm Journeys Festival of Dance offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy world class outdoor dance completely free. MACMILLAN: Coming this month at High Hurstwood Village Hall on Saturday 28th September. Over 16 trade stalls including arts and crafts, homemade gifts, toys and games, adult tombola, children's tombola, raffle and lots more. Let’s support MACMILLAN. Free entry, everyone welcome. If you would like to bake a cake or savouries for the event please contact us or call: 07903 358056. Thank you for supporting MACMILLAN. LET’S ROCK THE HALL: Let's Rock The Hall Charity Concert Supporting MacMillan & The Kit Wilson TrustStarring Tributes to UB40, Katy Perry & Michael Jackson on Saturday 28th September at High Hurstwood Village Hall. Tickets available, call: 07903 358056. Adults £20. Concessions £18. Save £5 off ticket prices when you mention MacMillan at the time of booking. WE GROW Would you like to join a growing group in Uckfield? We Grow has funding for 2 groups, so you can join for free! Materials like compost, seeds and fencing are covered, and sessions from our expert teacher-gardener for the first few months, showing how to plan the veg plot and how to grow together. You learn as you go and you'll be growing enough within the first few months to take home a vegbox every week! There are only eight spaces available on the plots, for individuals or families to join. Comment interested if you'd like to receive more information: www.wegrow.org.uk J F BISHOP BUTCHERS: As the road to Paris 2025 is getting nearer to competing in the world butchers championship, the road isn’t as smooth as we would like it to be.We are the only team in the world that’s is not government backed or funded. We are grateful to have sponsors who have been generous and we have all been raising funds ourselves with demo days, bbqs and other exciting things.We have now a go fund me page to try and help with putting a little more in the pot. If anyone can help in anyway myself and team gb butchery would be grateful.Thank you all, and thank you for all your support of me on my journey to Paris representing Great Britain. https://www.gofundme.com/.../help-uk-lions-team-gb...