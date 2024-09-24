Uckfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL:

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL: Have you got an event to promote this autumn/winter? Need the whole of Uckfield to know about it, but tired of just using social media and websites?Look no further than the services of the Uckfield Town Crier, Mr. Ian Bedwell, whose voice can project your message to the masses - and then some! Every Saturday between now and December, the Town Crier will be out and about to help promote your event/business/organisation. Contact: [email protected] or call: 01825 747796 to enquire about availability!

CHRISTMAS FAIR: For Uckfield Late Night Shopping this December (Friday 6th), we are looking to make it a truly memorable night here at The Civic Centre Uckfield. We've got plenty of plans underway (roller-skating, anyone?, and just one of these is to fill our downstairs area with the brilliant crafts, produce and creations of our local community. Stalls are just £10 for the night, so if you're interested, get in touch with our Hospitality Manager, Louise, at: [email protected], or call us up at: 01825 762774.

HIGHLIGHTS UCKFIELD CARNIVAL: The highlights of an amazing night of Uckfield Carnival and Bonfire are now available to relive! A huge shoutout to the outstanding work of Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society and the talented Dapper Fox Productions for immortalising the night here! Watch out for our fire-breathing Town Crier at the end, too. https://youtu.be/lgZ_mCuEI-s?si=fIiVTm9t2etZsQ7r

MOBILITY HUB: Construction of the new Bell Walk, Uckfield Mobility Hub is progressing well, with the bus and cycle shelters being installed. Installation of the living roof is coming soon! For more information, please visit https://ow.ly/Lmtu50TmROx

EXPLORE WEALDEN: Saturday 28th September, Folk Dance Remixed is hitting Luxford Field in Uckfield with performances at 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM. Come see this vibrant mix of traditional and Hip-Hop dance, live fiddle music, and beatboxing! Don’t miss out! https://ow.ly/JrKA50TcpEk

WEALDEN VOLUNTEER FAIR: We're delighted to be supporting the Wealden Volunteer Fair with Wealden Volunteering next month! From 10am to 2pm on Saturday 12th October, there will be so many charities and organisations looking for new volunteers, and so many great conversations to start. Make sure to come along!

REPAIR CAFÉ UCKFIELD: You may have spotted our banners are now up in town which can only mean one thing.. our next Repair Café this Saturday morning! So, if you have something that needs fixing, from radios to clothes, then come along to the Victoria Pavilion between 9.30 and 12 noon. See you there.

UCKFIELD LESURE CENTRE: Reserve your space in our swimming lessons at Uckfield Leisure Centre. We run lessons for all ages & abilities with our friendly & experienced team.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS: The usual posts are going round suggesting pumpkins should be left in woodlands for wildlife. Sadly this is not as good an idea as people think and can cause more harm than good, so please don’t.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND, MILLENIUM PLAYERS 30 October – November 2: Tickets are now on sale for our production of Alice in Wonderland. It's sure to be a unique experience with our adapted script and direction by Derek Tuffley and music especially written for us by Aidan McConville https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millennium-players Top tip: become a member for discounted tickets, reduced rates at the bar, early access to our productions and lots of other amazing perks! https://membermojo.co.uk/millenniumplayers

PARENTS in MIND: Sometimes Motherhood can feel like a really lonely place. It can be difficult to share those difficult feelings and thoughts in a world where we are told to 'make the most of every second.' If you can relate and are a mum or birthing person to a child under two, please reach out. Parents In Mind is a free, non-judgemental support service. We run face to face groups in Eastbourne, Peacehaven, Hastings and Uckfield, online weekly Mindful zooms, WhatsApp chat and 1:1 support calls. You can self refer today to get support on this link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx...COCO and SAGE: Announcement - my heart is hurting making this announcement I’m so sorry to say that Coco & Sage Nutley is closing. It has been an absolute pleasure and honour working alongside my amazing team and we have loved serving our great coffee and delicious pastries and cakes to this wonderful community. However, due to a change in my circumstances since we opened, Coco & Sage will be closing its doors, with our last day of opening - Friday 27th September. Our booked evening events will still be happening as planned. I want to extend a huge thank you to my incredible team, who have gone above and beyond in every way. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly rather than asking the team. Once again, thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS Rescuers have been out to an injured swan at East Sussex National Golf Course near Uckfield and managed to rescue this swan with an injured neck/head. The swan has just arrived at WRAS's Casualty Centre where it will be assessed by the Care Team.UPDATE: The wounds look like a bite but due to the age of the wounds, level of infection and swelling, it is difficult to say whether the injury is a canine or mink related injury.