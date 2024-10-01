Uckfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR: It was a huge honour to be asked to attend the Uckfield Business awards 2024 at East Sussex National

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR: It was a huge honour to be asked to attend the Uckfield Business awards 2024 at East Sussex National. What an incredible evening organised by the Chamber of Commerce which showcased the businesses, big, small, new and old in Uckfield. With 300 representatives of local business attending the event and hearing the diversity of business we have in this town, as ever it reminds me of how lucky we are to live in such a vibrant and supportive community. Businesses were nominated in a range of categories including small business of the year, best new business of the year, young employee award, best rural business, sole trader of the year, retailer of the year, contribution to the community, best family business, best green business, well being in the workplace and of course business of the year. A lifetime achievement award was also presented to the wonderful Cllr Chris Macve. Now retired he managed CHM builders for many years, he is vice chair of UTC planning committee and General Purposes, he has volunteered for 50 years with Uckfield Lions, Chair of Uckfield Hospital league of friends and the Luxford centre, and captain bell ringer at Holy Cross church. He is an outstanding community man and hugely respected in the business community, the volunteer sector and at Uckfield Town Council and he has been a wonderful person to get to know over my time at council. Congratulations to you Chris, to all the nominees and finalists and to Uckfield Chamber of Commerce, especially Kayleigh and Ian Noble who pulled this evening together and all the sponsors whose support enabled this award night to happen for another year. Uckfield is thriving in so many ways and our business community is at the very heart of that. THANK YOU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AUTUMN AT THE CIVIC CENTRE: This spooky season, we have two scarily good live music performances for you in the heart of Uckfield! The Take That Experience take to the stage on Friday, November 1 with all of Take That's biggest hits. Rated as one of the best TT tributes in Europe, this is a night you won't want to miss! On 9 November, we welcome ELO Encounter for another top-quality evening of entertainment, transporting you to another world of music! 'Mr. Blue Sky', 'Evil Woman', 'Don't Bring Me Down' - these guys have got it all! Secure your tickets now via our Eventbrite pages. Links are here: Take That Experience https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../the-take-that.../

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ELO Encounter https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../the-elo-encounter/

Submitted article

EAST SUSSEX WRAS: Brighton & Hove Buses launched its Santa Bus 2024 at an event at the prestigious Royal Pavilion in Brighton yesterday. East Sussex WRAS's Trevor Weeks MBE and Katrina Hodges attended the launch representing WRAS as one of the twelve chosen charities and will share funds raised with their partner's at Brighton & Hove Wildlife Advice & Rescue Service who bring thousands of casualties to East Sussex WRAS's Casualty Centre at Whitesmith from the Brighton & Hove area. The very first, and largest, Santa Bus operation in the UK, has been running for 21 years now. In previous years, the Santa Bus has raised a whopping £417,000 for multiple charities, helping support local people across our community and beyond. This year the Santa Bus will return to the city streets once again raising money for 12 fantastic local charities. The 2024 Santa Bus charities are: Martlets, Chestnut Tree House, Brighton and Hove Museums, Rockinghorse Children's Charity, Amaze, Clock Tower Sanctuary, Fareshare Sussex & Surrey, Together Co, Possibility People, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue, MindOut, Brighton Women’s Centre. The Santa Bus will travel 20 routes over 20 nights from Monday 25th November until Monday 23rd December 2024, whilst spreading festive cheer to all. To announce the chosen charities, the Santa Bus team led by Santa himself, came together at the world-famous Royal Pavilion in Brighton to share the exciting news. Santa was joined by the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Juliet Olsworth, and Brighton & Hove Mayor, Cllr Mohammed Asaduzzaman for this very special announcement. Brighton & Hove Buses are looking for local businesses to take part and become Santa Bus Collection Points. If you would like to be one, get in touch with them direct. You can get all the Santa Bus updates, including how to sign up a to be a collection point at https://www.buses.co.uk/SantaBus A huge thank you to Brighton & Hove Buses for all their help and support and for choosing East Sussex WRAS as one of their chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UCKFIELD CENTRE CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON TEA: A date for your diary- Saturday 21st December! With less than 100 days left until the big day, Christmas plans are well underway! If you want to get ahead of the game and make yourself the favourite in your family or friendship group, get in now to secure your place at our very special Christmas Afternoon Tea. With all the luxuries of the festive season included and plenty of entertainment for just £19 per person, we're truly spoiling you. Secure your tickets by calling 01825 762774 or emailing [email protected] - and find more info here https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../festive.../

UCKFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Calling all local businesses! Join Simmons Gainsford for a fun-filled charity pub quiz at The Highlands Inn, Uckfield on Wednesday 13th November from 6pm. Entry is £10 per person, including a welcome drink, with all proceeds supporting the incredible work of Chailey Heritage Foundation Don’t miss out on a fantastic evening of trivia, drinks, and community spirit! To enter your company’s team, please email Natalie Burgess – [email protected]

UCKFIELD LEISURE CENTRE: Learn to swim at Uckfield Leisure Centre Reserve your space in our swimming lessons at Uckfield Leisure Centre. We run lessons for all ages & abilities with our friendly & experienced team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEALTHY START: If you or your partner are pregnant or have a little one under the age of 4, you may be eligible to receive help to buy healthy foods. The Healthy Start scheme can provide weekly payments from £4.25 - £8.50 depending on the age of the child. If you’re more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under 4, you may be entitled to get help to buy healthy food and milk. If you’re eligible, you’ll be sent a Healthy Start card with money on it that you can use in some UK shops. We’ll add your benefit onto this card every 4 weeks. You can use your card to buy: plain liquid cow’s milk fresh, frozen, and tinned fruit and vegetables fresh, dried, and tinned pulses, infant formula milk based on cow’s milk You can also use your card to collect: Healthy Start vitamins – these support you during pregnancy and breast-feeding vitamin drops for babies and young children – these are suitable from birth to 4 years old

GIRL GUIDING, UCKFIELD: We're looking for stallholders for our upcoming Christmas shopping event at Osborn Hall on the 30th November. Please get in touch for further details or to book a stall - and if you would like to get involved in another way (photographers, musicians, performers), or if you can sponsor promotional materials, we'd love to hear from you. This is part of our Raise the Roof fundraising, to fully replace the roof on the hall itself! Contact: [email protected]

FLEXIBUS: “Flexibus is a lifeline for those of us in rural communities” Over the last year Flexibus has become an essential travel service for residents who live in the most rural areas of our county. Find out why people love our bookable bus service - Book on the Ride Pingo app or call: 01273 078203

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIMETABLE CHANGES Uckfield, Five Ash Down, Crowborough, Eridge Green Service 29 (Brighton-Lewes-Uckfield-Crowborough-Tunbridge Wells). Timetable changes from 22 September 2024. Service 29A (Brighton-Lewes-Uckfield-Framfield-Blackboys-Heathfield). Timetable changes from 22 September 2024.

RAYSTEDE CENTRE for ANIMAL WELFARE: Learn more about the lives of our furry and feathered friends and enjoy our beautiful and tranquil animal sanctuary by joining our free guided tour tour every day at 11:30am. Raystede is your local animal welfare charity in the heart of Sussex, rescuing, rehoming and caring for many different species of animals. A 43-acre site where you can learn about our work. A beautiful dog walk around the site. Find hidden gems in our on-site charity shop. Our dog-friendly cafe with tasty options for all We welcome everyone, visiting is free but booking is essential!

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL: Baby and Toddler Group every Monday 9.30am -11am (term time only) Come and have fun and enjoy making new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAVENDER LINE: The clock is ticking and Christmas will soon be here. You need to get in there and get you spaces booked for the Santa experience at Lavender in December. You must book in advance. If you want to choose your day and time train then don’t delay, email the elf at [email protected]

ASHDOWN FOREST: Thank you so much to the team at Hearthstone Investments who spent a day volunteering on Ashdown Forest earlier this week! They braved the elements and worked hard to clear invasive bracken, helping to restore the rare and vulnerable heathland habitat. At the same time they were also fundraising for Latch - Leeds Action to Create Homes. Find out more and help them reach their fundraising target here: :https://www.justgiving.com/.../hearthstone-investments. If you’re interested in doing a day of volunteering with your team, drop us a line at: [email protected] or visit https://ashdownforest.org/get-involved/ to find out more.

NXTGEN FOOTBALL ACADEMY: Our October camp is selling out fast Drop us an email to book your space before it is too late: [email protected]