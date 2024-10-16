Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uckfield Town Bus Station

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL BUS STATION: We are pleased to report that the East Sussex Highways project to improve Uckfield Bus Station is soon coming to a conclusion. On Friday, 25 October, we are expecting the new Bus Station to be open and operational. After works began on 5 August, this has been a long but extremely worthwhile project. We would like to thank residents for their patience during this time and hope that the improvements benefit everyone going forward. For the full details of the work that has taken place, https://live.eastsussexhighways.com/.../bell-walk.

UCKFIELD MODEL RAILWAY CLUB: The Uckfield Model Railway Club will be presenting their 39th Uckfield Model Railway Exhibition on the 19th/20th October in the Uckfield Civic Centre. High quality layouts, trade and society stands. Also demonstration stands where you can have a go at soldering and ask questions! www.uckfieldmrc.co.uk If the town centre car parks are busy, courtesy of Network Rail and APCOA, the Uckfield Railway Station Car Park will be free over the weekend. Just drive in and park. UCKFIELD ROTARY CLUB Uckfield Rotary Club are very pleased to have provided Uckfield Grasshoppers U15s with a new set of training balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAKE THAT: One of Europe's finest Take That tribute acts are on their way to the Civic Centre - and you can be here to see them! We're down to our last 20% of seated tickets still available, while there are standing tickets too if you're keen to get up and make it a proper Friday night party! The Take That Experience is the perfect event for friends, family and any live music fans - for a night you'll 'Never Forget'! Book your tickets here https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../the-take-that.../

User (UGC) Submitted

FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS TREES HOLY CROSS CHURCH: Volunteers required It's that time again! We are reaching out to the community for help to steward this year's wonderful Festival of Christmas Trees! In order to keep this event running and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, we are looking for stewards throughout the Festival weekend. If you can spare an hour or two to come and help we would be most grateful, we know that many of you thoroughly enjoy doing this and being part of such a special community event! Please find the link below to sign up: https://rotarota.net/FOCT2024 Passkey: HolyCross (one word, case sensitive)

UCKFIELD LATE NIGHT SHOPPING SAVE THE DATE: We apologise for the radio silence but Uckfield's premier Christmas evening is well into the planning stages, with less than 8 weeks now until Friday 6 December until this year's event. We will have all your usual festive favourites in the High Street and adjoining areas including a major new indoor attraction at The Civic Centre Uckfield! Watch this space for further updates.

If you have a story or an event please contact: Melvyn Butcher on: [email protected] or Susan King, Senior Reporter on: [email protected]