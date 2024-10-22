Uckfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Uckfield Singers and Uckfield Soul Survivors came together to perform a wonderful concert in aid of the Organ Restoration Fund, says the Town Mayor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in 1891 the organ has been playing for services, religious celebrations, weddings, funeral , concerts, carol services for over 130 years. As important for its historical significance as the symbolism to the church, the organ is now in need of overhaul, cleaning and repair to ensure its future at a cost of approximately £50,000.

Cllr Mayhew and I attended what will be the first of many fundraising events in aid of the restoration of Holy Cross Church organ this afternoon at Holy Cross. Both choirs sang a mixture of modern arrangements under the leadership of Simon Polton-Gower and Ginger Millington. Different styles and genre of music, both equally wonderful to hear alone but an amazing collaboration when brought together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was wonderful to see Holy Cross church full upstairs and downstairs with an abundance of homemade cakes to add to the fundraising during the interval. For more information on joining either choir please see links below and if you can help in any way with fundraising for the church organ, please contact Holy Cross Church to make a donation. Thank you for inviting us Liz Lewis - Chairman of Uckfield singers. We had a wonderful afternoon. Karen .www.uckfieldsingers.co.uk

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Uckfield Model Railway Club: The club caters for those who have an interest in modelling railways in the smaller scales. As well as meeting monthly, there are weekly modelling sessions, lectures and demonstrations held throughout the week at different venues and online. There is also an outreach project supporting Uckfield Community Colleges model railway club.

The club organisers its own annual Model Railway Exhibition in the local Civic Centre which has gained a reputation for one of the best club shows in the south-east of England and with over 20 stalls and exhibits of layouts in various gauge sizes, Spike and I attended the 2024 exhibition in the Civic Centre on Saturday. I can honestly say I was blown away by the number of people exhibiting and attending this event. The attention to detail in some of the layouts in amazing and the time and patience taken to create them is wonderful.

Kings Church: Alongside Cllr McVe, Cllr French and Cllr Reed, Spike and I were delighted to be asked to attend the official opening of the Kings Church premises and their new permanent home on the Bellbrook Industrial Site first thing this morning. Arriving in the pouring rain, we left with blue skies and sunshine which seemed very fitting for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Church was originally set up in 1983 as part of the New Frontiers. Serving the community from many varied rented spaces since that time the church has been looking for somewhere to call home.

Ade Ward, team Leader at Kings Church explained to us how the church community came together when the chance of securing this unit on the industrial site became a possibility and within months they had raised enough money to purchase it. Since then it has been a labour of love and faith to turn the light industrial unit into a space for worship, education and community use, mainly through the volunteer workforce at the church.

It looks absolutely fantastic, large airy spaces, wonderful modern decor and artwork by Grace and more plans to turn areas in smaller spaces to enable support groups to benefit all those in the wider community.

There will also be spaces that can be hired out by local community groups and residents in due course. It was wonderful to meet so many of the congregation and hear their hopes and plans for the future of their church and the new church building. I wish you the very best for the future, Karen.