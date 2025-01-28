Uckfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

With the support of Uckfield Chamber of Commerce and Wealden Volunteering I was able to announce the Mayors Project for my term this year; The People Need People Project. The project vision is to bring the business and volunteer sectors together engaging Corporate social responsibility to support those in the volunteer and charity sector by transferring skills from workplace to volunteering. This could be helping a charity with compliance, DBS, treasurer or secretary roles, supporting a charity with the loan of employees to help drive patients to medical appointments, to fundraise for a specific charity need or help to supply equipment. Anything to help support the amazing volunteer and charity groups that support all generations of people in this town from 0-100 and beyond. For more details please contact Wealden Volunteering who are building a data base of what our volunteer groups need, sharing with Chamber of Commerce who will in turn share with their business members . Businesses looking for team building opportunities can contact Wealden Volunteering directly for a list of how they can help local groups. Thank you for all those local businesses already supporting local charities , I hope we can make those relationships stronger than ever and keep that strong supportive community network in Uckfield as our town grows Karen x

UPCYCLED ARTS SHOW

Friday 21 February (5:30pm-7:30pm) and Saturday 22 February (9am-5pm) Free Entry In partnership with the Green Shoots Upcycled Arts Show on Friday 21 February, the Upcycled Arts Show dedicates even more time and space to showcase the amazing creative talents of Uckfield. While the Fashion Show takes place in the Civic Centre Uckfield’s Weald Hall, the Arts Show will be running in the Ashdown Room next door, and then run into Saturday 22 February when it is open all day. This is all thanks to the idea of two Uckfield Town Councillors, Cllr. Angie Smith and Cllr. Karen Bedwell (Town Mayor), who have recruited the talents of Victoria Pavilion Arts to organise this show. Victoria Pavilion Arts’ adult and youth Arts for Wellbeing Groups will create amazing works of art from recycled materials; items that are waste, scraps or found objects. Alongside this, the winning outfits from the Green Shoots Upcycled Fashion Show will also be on display throughout Saturday, championing the work of the young creatives who took part in the show and giving the public the chance to appreciate the outfits up-close. Doors open at same time as the Fashion Show on Friday (5:30pm to 7:30pm) and all day on Saturday (9am to 5pm). There is no charge for the Arts Show, but donations to the event’s partner charity Family2Family will be gratefully accepted at the door. Please contact [email protected] for any further information.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

A lovely successful outcome with Mr Fox returning home. Having arrived into care, lame with a wound to his leg. A short stay and medication did its job and he was given the all clear to return home this afternoon. (And not a minute too early for Mr Fox who likes to undo all our volunteers hard work sorting his pen out just as soon as they finish and close the door!) We are seeing foxes come into care daily at the moment and our supplies of dog biscuits are running low. If anyone is able to deliver some to us at Unit 2, The Shaw Barn, A22, Whitesmith, BN8 6JD the foxes would really appreciate it. Or consider purchasing some from our amazon wishlist.

Update Thank you to those who have helped feed our foxes we had the first collection of parcels arrive today 27 January. If you would like to purchase a present for our casualties from our amazon wishlist please have a look below https://amzn.eu/2g06g90

MANOR PARK and HEMPSTEAD FIELDS RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION UCKFIELD

Volunteering is a great way to meet people and maybe bring a smile to someone’s face The Tuesday Warm Welcome is becoming increasingly popular and we are looking for some more volunteers. If you are interested in helping out once or twice a month on a Tuesday morning then please get in touch and we can tell you all about it. Contact Peter at [email protected]

UCKFIELD SMALL BUSINESS NETWORK

Tuesday 4 February Highlands Inn 10.30 It's our 1st Birthday Next week! Uckfield Small Business Network is 1 year Old. We have been growing slowly with 40 member in our FB group. You can join after your first meeting. Come along and share something about your business.

OLLY MURS UK NO.1 TRIBUTE ACT UCKFIELD CIVIC CENTRE - Friday 7 March.Looking for your next gig night in Uckfield? We've got just the thing for you in Olly Murs UK 1 Tribute Act! Coming to The Civic Centre this March, our Olly tribute is the finest and most authentic version of the real thing you can find. With all the big hits, moves and character from an icon of modern British pop, this is an unmissable night! Get your tickets here https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../olly-murs-uk-no.../

TRADING BOUNDARIES THE CHRISTIANS

This weekend, Saturday 1st February we have 80s icons The Christians performing on our stage... enjoy all the hits, including:

"Forgotten Town", "Hooverville, "Ideal World" and "Born Again" and their cover of "Harvest for the World".

We have a few dining and standing tickets available:

[https://www.tradingboundaries.com/the-christians.html](https://www.tradingboundaries.com/the-christians.html)

Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Nr Fletching, TN22 3RB

