Uckfield Town News

Our petition is getting noticed! Over 5.5 thousand signatures have been recorded A Change.org petition has been launched by Cllr Duncan Bennett who says the health provision for Uckfield and surrounding villages must be expanded not cut, particularly given housing numbers in the thousands being imposed on the town. His views are endorsed by town mayor Cllr Karen Bedwell. Duncan says: "The day surgery unit is critically important to my family, friends, neighbours and myself. As a beacon of community care and commitment, it has served countless residents, providing vital treatment within our community, sparing them the stress of traveling and receiving care in unfamiliar places. It also reduces the burden from the already overwhelmed facilities at the major general hospitals where waiting lists will undoubtedly lengthen due to any such local closure." The decision has only recently been made, after what Chris Macve states were 'months of uncertainty and indecision.' He explained that the hospital's overarching authority, The East Sussex Health Trust(ESHT) which works in conjunction with the Integrated Care Board, is proposing a 'trial six-month closure' with all staff and facilities removed to Eastbourne District General Hospital where a new, self-contained unit is currently being built. This is because, the Trust says, more patients using the Uckfield service 'come from Eastbourne and the coast so it's more convenient for them;' a view opposed by local users and supporters. "We look at the efforts to set up this hospital, which was founded after land was donated by Uckfield's Streatfeild family, and later built thanks to donations of £1m each from the town, the League of Friends and a local farmer who wanted local surgical treatment just over 30 years ago." To sign the petition go to:https://www.change.org/.../scrap-plans-to-close-the-day-surgery-unit-at-uckfield-community-hospital:

Spring Festival, Saturday 10 May 10am-4pm Luxford Field. We are delighted to announce that our Spring Festival will be returning this May and we can't wait to kick off the new season with this fantastic family-friendly, community event! The Luxford Field will be jam packed with things to see and do, from delicious homemade food, BBQ, Vintage Tea room & Teddy Bear's Picnic to games and activities, inflatables, stallholders, music and entertainment! Please do come along to support this great event! Free Entry! Stallholder & entertainment enquiries ONLY to Sarah Widdowson at [email protected] (please do not trust any random comments on posts that claim they are responsible for stall bookings!) Preforming,.Ashdown Line Dancing, Uckfield Soul Survivors, RB Arts Academy, The Uckfield Singers Community Choir, Babyballet Uckfield & Heathfield, Uckfield Theatre Guild, Uckfield Concert Brass, Uckfield Community Orchestra, Universal Dance. RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL: We had a great evening with our Race Night, raising funds for our RVH community groups. Thank you to everyone who came along and supported us! Many thanks to our sponsors, Karen Bedwell BSc - Hons Registered HCPC. Chiropodist/Podiatrist, C J Thorne & Co Ltd, The Highlands Inn, Uckfield, Ashdown Audio Visual, AFC Uckfield Town, Debs Dancers, Elaine Brook & Marion David Love. Special thanks to Peter Roe at Ashdown Audio Visual for allowing us to borrow the projector and screen. Many thanks to Dave Driver for doing the race night for us, and sorting the tote! Lastly, a huge thank you to all the volunteers involved, both before and during the evening. You truly are amazing. Thank You. UCKFIELD FARMERS MARKET: We have a variety of stalls each month, we have Coopers Farm sausages and farm fresh eggs, we have veg, we have Fayre Game - Local Game Dealer venison, we have the lovely sweet CinnaBun, we have Home Farm Bakery with fresh homemade bread and have the famous PieMan Jamie with his home made sausage rolls. Yummy. So come along and join us. Have some banter with the traders and buy local. The market is on the 2nd Saturday of each month. We have openings for additional stalls and currently looking for honey, fish and cheese traders. Do make contact if interested. UCKFIELD COMMUNITY FRIDGE: We hope to see you at Uckfield Community Fridge. Everyone is welcome. Our opening hours are: Tuesday 10-12. Wednesday 2:30-4pm. Friday 10-12. Saturday 10-12. UCKFIELD ART GROUP: Members from Uckfield Art Group are working hard on their new pictures for their Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday 31st May 2025. The Theme Section this time will feature Nursery Rhymes. So far ideas being discussed have been Ring a Ring Of Roses, Lavender’s Blue, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Little Jack Horner, Three Blind Mice, Humpty Dumpty and Ride A Cock Horse To Banbury Cross. It has come to light that there are several different versions of Mary Had A Little Lamb. Not quite as wholesome as the original version! Doors open 10am - 4pm Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1AR. More details nearer the time, but please make a note of the date and come and see for yourselves how the ideas have been interpreted. Fiona Flower. UCKFIELD TABLE TOP GAMERS: Why not avoid the rain, entertain yourself (and the family) and support a local community group at the same time by coming along to Uckfield Tabletop Gamer’s game day at Luxford Centre We’re here for you from 2-9pm and have plenty of games for all ages and abilities. Next gamers day 9 March.