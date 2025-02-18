Uckfield Town News

BULB PLANTING DAY! Tomorrow Saturday (22nd February), Uckfield Town Council are delighted to be hosting a Bulb Planting Day at Harlands Pond. We invite residents from right across the town to get involved and bring along any summer bulbs they have to be planted. Members of our grounds team and the Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr. Karen Bedwell, will be on hand to direct volunteers for a busy day of planting around the pond. Find out more here: https://www.uckfieldtc.gov.uk/news/bulb-planting-day/

OUR PARKS SESSIONS: Please be aware that Our Parks sessions in Uckfield have moved from Harlands Farm Playing Fields to Ridgewood Recreation Ground For more information and to book onto these sessions, visit https://ow.ly/nYaq50UU50F

EAST SUSSEX GAMERS Next session 9 March: Why not avoid the rain, entertain yourself (and the family) and support a local community group at the same time by coming along to Uckfield Tabletop Gamers’ game day? We’re here for you from 2-9pm and have plenty of games for all ages and abilities. Luxford Centre just £5 per person.

UCKFIELD REPAIR CAFÉ: Our talented repairers will be back in action again tomorrow, Saturday 22nd February, doing their best to fix what you bring in. Last month we worked on a total of 44 items including several vacuum cleaners, a lava lamp, carriage clock and some jewellery. Of these, only three items were pronounced unrepairable, 26 fixed on the day with the rest works in progress. Please bring us your things to repair in the morning, from small electrical appliances and bicycles to tablets, clothing and of course sharpening. We are also a café, so cake, coffee and tea are always on offer. Our repairs and refreshments are completely free, although we do invite donations. Remember we appear on the fourth Saturday of every month except for December, on duty from 9.30 until 1 (with last orders at noon) at the Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground TN22 5DJ.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

BUZZARD RESCUE: Two stunning buzzards came into care a week ago from Heathfield Vets after they were found, grounded, in the road, likely clipped by a car. With swelling to the right side of the face and blood in the eye and mouth they were feeling rather sore and with a headache no doubt. Now doing amazingly, feeding for themselves and flying well (also reminding us we need to upgrade the boxes when a buzzard is occupying the aviary) It hopefully won't be long before they are back in the skies once more. TOADS on the MOVE: Posters up and buckets/ torches at the ready! For more details on Toad Migration phone: 01825749741. Temporary Rescue Co-Ordinator / Reception Roles: We are looking to recruit one or two part time people to work from 5pm to 9pm for either 2 or 4 days a week throughout the summer for approximately 6 months (April to September). This will be at our Casualty Centre on the A22 at Whitesmith BN8 6JD. There will be the option to work some day time cover too along with the potential for more long term full or part time work. The role will primarily involve: Taking calls from the public, dispatching and co-ordinating rescuers, liaising with the Care Team, greeting people, delivering casualties, database work, giving basic advice, there may also be: donation processing, posting and packaging. As well as other activities. On the job training will be given and extra hours initially paid for to help with day time training. This role would suit someone who is well organised, a good communicator, someone who is caring, patient and sympathetic, non-judgmental, a good learner. The pay is £12.21 an hour. If you are interested, please send your CV to: [email protected]. Deadline is 3rd March 2025.

CIVIC CENTRE UCKFIELD - CASUAL CATERING STAFF: Luxfords Restaurant requires new casual staff to help cover weekdays, evenings and weekends in 2025! If you love working in a kitchen and helping out in a front-of-house setting, then this is the ideal opportunity for you. Please send your CV with a cover letter to: [email protected] to apply.

ROOM HIRE AT THE CIVIC CENTRE UCKFIELD: Looking for a new space for your event? The Civic Centre is a flexible and perfectly-located venue in the heart of Uckfield, with free parking, catering options and rooms of different sizes. Chat with us to find the right option for you! Our friendly team can be contacted at: [email protected] or: 01825 762774. Find out more here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/room-hire/

INDOOR CAR BOOT SALE: Victoria Pavillion, Victoria Pleasure Ground Uckfield. Are you having a clear out for the new year? Join us at our Indoor Car Boot Sale on 23rd February and help raise some money for the activities we run at Sussex Support Service CIC. To book a table click here: https://form.jotform.com/240363458444054