Uckfield Town News

UCKFIELD THEATRE GUILD

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCKFIELD

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley, and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event, please contact: [email protected]

UCKFIELD THEATRE GUILD

Uckfield Theatre Guild

JOSEPH Charity performance sponsor Appeal

Uckfield Theatre Guild & Youth will be bringing the amazing musical of 'Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' to the Civic Centre stage at the end of May. We at UTG want everyone to enjoy this wonderful musical and give those who wouldn’t usually be able to experience live shows, the chance to come along and enjoy the entertainment. We would like to invite as many local charities as we can, including Children’s Respite Trust, Sussex Support Service, Care for Carers as well as local care home residents and local groups for the elderly, along to a special performance of Joseph which will also be BSL interpreted. To enable this charity performance to happen WE NEED SPONSORS and are reaching out to local organisations in the community for help. Whether you’re able to sponsor one seat, a block of seats or just wish to make a donation of a fixed amount, we’d be most grateful for any contribution and please know that this experience will be gratefully received by all those able to come along and enjoy the show. If you are able to support this wonderful charity performance, please contact: [email protected] for details on how to contribute. We will be publicly thanking all sponsors via our social media pages and sponsors will also be listed with a message of thanks in the show programme which will be distributed throughout all five performances. Thank you so much!

UCKFIELD FARMERS MARKET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are appealing for a local cheese producer, and a fishmonger, to be part of the first Farmers Market of 2025.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, then please get in touch with Coopers Farm or the Uckfield Farmers Market page.

Email [email protected] or phone 07894 062727 for more information.

COMMUNITY BANKERS at the CIVIC CENTRE UCKFIELD

Following the closure of the Lloyds Bank and Halifax branches in Uckfield in 2024, both banks’ staff are on hand to offer customers support via their community banking services at The Civic Centre Uckfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both Lloyds Bank and Halifax, made the decision to close both branches in Uckfield in September 2024, citing the switch to online banking from many of its customers.

Accord, the trade union for employees of Lloyds Banking Group, described: “Customer banking habits continue to evolve, with more people choosing to bank online or via mobile apps, reducing footfall in branches.

“The Group is consolidating services to reflect these changes, ensuring resources are focused on improving customer experience across its brands.

“These closures aim to enhance efficiency while allowing customers to access services at any branch within the Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland networks.”

What dates are Community Banker services available?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax employees are based at the Civic Centre on Wednesdays between 9.00am and 2.30pm.

Lloyds Bank employees are based at the Civic Centre on Fridays between 9.00am and 3.00pm.

Community banking services can help with:

Card and pin services Managing your account Help with internet banking and mobile banking apps with telephone banking Payments and transfers

Contact Us Address Uckfield Town Council, Council Offices, Civic Centre,

Uckfield, TN22 1AE Phone 01825 762774 Email

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[email protected] Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday 9am - 5pm, Friday 9am - 4pm

BLUEBELL RAILWAY

Step aboard for a unique experience with our Brake Van Rides behind Class 09 Diesel Shunter D4106! For just £25, enjoy a round trip between Horsted Keynes and East Grinstead, including a journey through Sharpthorne Tunnel—the longest preserved railway tunnel in the UK. A rare chance to ride in a traditional brake van and take in the sights and sounds of our railway for the unique location onboard our brake van! Spaces are limited, so book now to secure your place. Find out more and book your trip at http://www.bluebell-railway.com/.../diesel-footplate.../

WILL YOU SUPPORT A COMMUNITY BID FOR THE KINGS HEAD? This will only be possible if there’s enough support from local people. So make your voice heard – take the survey today! Deadline: Saturday 15 March. Most people in the community attended a meeting last week which described how a community run pub can work. It was a very successful evening with much enthusiasm being shown. Visitors were encouraged to show their support for the venture and many indicated their willingness to purchase shares in the business. They are also encouraged to give opinions on the future of the pub, what they would like to see taking place there and how it should be run. All shareholders would have voting rights to determine the pub’s future. There’s a long way to go on this but do take a look at this survey and give the organisers your opinion. People who attended all stressed how important the pub is to them and congratulated the existing landlord and landlady who plan to retire. They too would love to see a pub run for – and by the community. Too many village pubs have closed. When they do the whole community usually regrets it. Pubs are more than just a place to eat and drink. They are the beating heart of a village or town. Opinions are expressed, friends are made, discussions take place. The survey can be found online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LR9X56Z Paper version: Being delivered to homes in the village this week. Please take completed forms to East Hoathly Village Stores (extra copies available there too).

WEALDEN DISTRICT COUNCIL

We are currently looking at our leisure services to prepare a new contract for the three leisure centres in Crowborough, Hailsham and Uckfield. We are keen to hear what residents think so that we can design a service that helps our communities to lead active, healthy lifestyles, and encourage everyone to get involved! Tell us your thoughts here: https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/leisure-services-in-wealden (closing date: 6th April 2025)

UCKFIELD COLLEGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 12 Art and Photography Student Wins Prestigious Bursary: When Aurora Mcgowan created her GCSE coursework piece, little did she know it would go on to be celebrated across the county, win her the A-Level section of The Farleys Art Awards, and lead to an invitation to apply for a bursary. Ten bursaries are awarded biannually, and Aurora has been granted a substantial amount to further her creative endeavors. Well done, Aurora—very well deserved