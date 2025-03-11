Uckfield Town News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCKFIELD TOWN NEWS

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

CROWBROUGH MINIATURE RAILWAY

Crowborough Miniature railway

Bookings are open! If you are looking for ideas for a children's birthday party this year, why not hire the Miniature Railway? We offer a unique and fun venue with train rides for entertainment. Available Saturdays between 11am and 1pm from April to November, your party of up to 30 children can enjoy unlimited rides on a Diesel/Electric train. Ample FREE parking. Bring a picnic, and model boats to play with on the boating lake - there's also space for a bouncy castle. Contact us to discuss your requirements! Crowborough Miniature Railway, Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough TN6 2TN.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING TO WORK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are they all going to work? That's the question posed by Chris Lawson, a land and commercial property agent from Uckfield who is also well known in East Sussex for his charity and community activity. Chris is understandably concerned about the amount of new housing being dumped on the town; the latest is a development of 1,700 new homes at Owlsbury Farm, the other side of the A22 from the half-completed Ridgewood scheme (and lots of those houses have not yet sold.) He's no 'nimby' - but he's crying out for more space for business and industry, saying there is simply not enough to go round. He notes most commercial space in Uckfield is already occupied, the number of small industrial estates is very small and not enough to provide jobs for the existing population, let alone the 3-4,000 more people set to settle here. He asks if they are supposed to get their cars out and head up the A22 to Gatwick and London or down to Eastbourne, Hastings or Brighton to find work? And what will that do to already overcrowded road infrastructure, let alone an environment already suffering from petrochemical pollution. He says: "This is a dramatic increase in population. You'll have to allow yourself 45 minutes to drive anywhere. Every time we try to develop some sort of facility such as the Ashdown Business Park we get objections, 500 in that case. Even if does get off the ground you've got to allow five years before it will be viable. There are very few opportunities in Uckfield as most commercial space is occupied and I have clients begging me for more." He notes, whatever your political viewpoint, the government's plan to build more housing is just about understandable but little information has been provided about the support networks, such as workplaces, schools, surgeries, retail centres and hospitals is forthcoming.

WEALDEN DISTRICT COUNCIL

Crowborough Miniature railway

Your voice matters – Help to shape the future of leisure services in Wealden residents and local organisations are being invited to have their say on leisure services in the district, with a consultation starting on the 28 February and running until 6 April 2025. Wealden District Council is reviewing how its leisure provision is meeting the needs of local residents and how to best encourage and support active and healthy communities in the future. The online survey is now live and can be found on Wealden District Council’s engagement hub, Let’s Talk Wealden. The survey should take no longer that five to ten minutes to complete. Wealden District Council is responsible for three leisure centres in the district, located in Uckfield, Crowborough and Hailsham. These centres are currently managed by Freedom Leisure, on behalf of the council. The current leisure centre contract expires on 31 March 2027. For more information on the three leisure centres, visit, https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/ The council is asking residents and local groups to give their views on the district’s three leisure centres and the wider health and wellbeing agenda. This will help the council gain a better understanding of the leisure centre provision, what additional services could be delivered and understand any barriers that may be preventing residents from being more physically active, and what can be done to overcome these. Engagement with partners such as town and parish councils, sports clubs and voluntary sector organisations will help the council to explore opportunities for closer working with the leisure operator either at centres or within local community settings. Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “We’re hoping to hear from many residents in Wealden giving their views on the leisure centres in the district. Your feedback is crucial in helping us understand what works well and what improvements you’d like to see. Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts and help us shape the future of our community Residents can click the link below to complete the survey. Residents survey on Leisure and Active Wellbeing Services in Wealden | Let’s Talk Wealden .

COUPLES HYPNOBIRTHING WORKSHOP

Uckfield. Sunday 13th April. 10.30am - 4pm. This 5-hour workshop is designed for couples who are ready to step into their roles as a connected, empowered birthing team. This workshop is a standalone antenatal education course and can also be done to complement more traditional antenatal courses like NCT. Together, we’ll dive into tools that will not only support you on the day of birth but also in your shared journey as parents. Here’s what we’ll cover: Hypnobirth and Mindfulness for Birth: Practical techniques to ground yourself and stay present. Pain Psychology: Understanding how to work with your mind and body through the waves of labour. Movement for Labour and Birth: Simple, effective ways to help your baby navigate their way into the world. Breathwork and Nervous System Regulation: Learn how breathing can support you both during birth and in the often-overwhelming days of parenting. Biomechanics of Birth: Including Spinning Babies techniques to optimize your birthing process.

Birth Partners Role: Massage, counter pressure and all the other ways you can work as the dream birthing team! Postnatal Preparation: Explore the emotional shifts, relationship dynamics, and how to create a nurturing, supportive environment for your family as you transition into life as new parents. You’ll also gain full access to the BodyMind Birthing Online Course Hub, which includes a complete antenatal education course, along with videos, 6 yoga classes, audios, and downloadable resources to deepen your practice at home. This workshop is about more than birth—it’s about stepping into this next chapter of your lives as a team, with tools, confidence, and connection that will serve you for years to come. £149 Per Couple (includes a light lunch) Visit: www.unityyoga.co.uk to find out more. Or DM for booking details. Limited to just 3 couples.

UCKFIELD TABLE TOP GAMERS LUXFORD CENTRE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you interested in trying out games, meeting new people and making friends? Then come to Uckfield Tabletop Gamers’ game day 13 April, 11 May! We have plenty of games for all ages and abilities as well as a raffle and tuck shop. For more information contact email: [email protected]

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

With the pitter patter of tiny paws due to arrive any day and with other wildlife rehabilitation centres already admitting (and reuniting) fox cubs, we know it won’t be long. The best outcome in any situation is for them to remain in the wild to be raised by mum and with their siblings. But we know that there will inevitably be some who have to remain in care and will be raised at WRAS. We are looking for safe release sites for those cubs who have become orphaned and been reared in care, where they stand the best chance of survival and finding their feet again in the wild when the time comes. What we are looking for…- Properties/land that avoids major roads - Within about an hour’s drive on our centre BN8 6JD - Away from known hunt areas and gun happy farmers - With no current litters of cubs. If you think you can meet the above criteria, or would like to know more, we would love to hear from you, please email: [email protected] with the site area you feel is suitable.

MUSICAL THEATRE

Musical Theatre Junior Course Upcoming. Now 9 Weeks long with a theme of Oliver - The Musical!! 9 fun weeks of singing, dancing songs from the famous musical with an edited handwritten script that summarises the whole show. Come join us for a £12 trial on the 22nd April. Ages 6 - 12 welcome! There will be a one weeks gap for half term during the course. Email: [email protected] for more information and to sign up.

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

On Wednesday 19th March - less than two weeks from now - make sure to join us for the 2025 Annual Town Meeting! This is your chance to receive direct feedback from Councillors about the work we have been doing and what our plans are for the future. Come along with your questions and get answers on any local matter you are concerned about. We hope to see you there for a 7pm start at The Civic Centre Uckfield.

CIVIC CENTRE UCKFIELD LUXFORDS RESTAURANT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Offers - Luxfords Restaurant! Don't say we don't treat you at Luxfords Restaurant! The team have got two amazing offers for you throughout March: A two-course and drink lunch special for just £16.50! A breakfast special on Fridays and Saturdays for either £8.70 or £6.50! To get your hands on these deals, head along to Luxfords at any point this month. We can't wait to see you! https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/restaurant/

BUXTED BELL RINGERS

With some 3,900 Buxted Talk FB members, I’m hoping to find some interest out there in preserving a 339-year tradition at St. Margaret’s Church in Buxted Park, namely that of bell ringing. We are very keen to ensure that this ancient tradition continues and, if you would like to know more, see a demonstration, or even have a short introductory go yourself, please let me know. If you have any time between 10.30 and 12.30 next Saturday March 15, you might like to come, see and hear our bells being rung by members of the Sussex County Association of Change Ringers, who would be delighted to see you and tell you more. Sadly, I can’t be there myself, but there will be a sheet there where you can leave your contact details, if you would like to know more about this team activity that stimulates the brain and helps to keep you fit.

FIRST RESPONDERS

Free CPR and AED Workshop Learn to save a life. Location: Tesco Superstore, Uckfield Date: Sunday, 16th March Time 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Join Uckfield & Area Community First Responders for a hands-on CPR & AED training session Learn essential skills that could help save a life in an emergency.

NUTLEY VILLAGE FETE 2025

We can’t wait to start having a bigger presence in your local community. Nutley Village Fete 28th June 2025- 1pm to 5pm. Thank you to everyone that came and supported our wonderful Village Fete on June 29th 2024, The committee hopes you all had a fantastic time and we were lucky with the weather. We hope you managed to spend some pennies on our fantastic stalls and enjoy all the entertainment available. Another massive shout out to our incredible volunteers and anyone who helped to make the day happen, from litter picking, parking cars, our runners who direct stall holders to their pitches and everything in between! without you and like so many other village fetes and events it just wouldn't happen, you should all be very proud. 2025 - We are now distributing our surplus from the 2024 fete. We invite applications for grants from village clubs, organisations, groups or village projects. Grants will be for between £100 and £500. The full criteria and a form are available. The deadline for applications is 31st March, and the committee will be meeting to discuss applications and award grants towards the end of April. The organising team are now planning the 2025 fete, so if anyone would like to get involved please reach out- email us at: [email protected]. Nutley Village Fete is an event that has been a regular fixture in the calendar for nearly 40 years. As a village community, this is an event which we cherish so dearly, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across Kent, Sussex and Surrey. It is run by the committee as a not for profit organisation with its main purpose to provide local community organisations and clubs a platform in which to raise vital funds. ​ With a vast range of stalls and entertainments fun is always to be had by everyone who attends and gets involved. For more news about the fete, see our Facebook page. How to find us: Nutley Village Fete is Held on Fords Green, Nutley, East Sussex. Postcode TN22 3LH