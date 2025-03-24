This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Uckfield Town News

UCKFIELD COMMUNITY FRIDGE

We are thrilled to share that Uckfield Community Fridge has received a generous donation of £125 from the Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society, raised through street collections at the Uckfield Carnival and bonfire events. A huge and heartfelt thank you – it truly makes a difference in our community! This kind contribution will go towards supporting our operating costs, including enhancing the planters in our outdoor seating area. And a special thank you to our wonderful volunteer Ness for accepting this contribution on behalf of the community fridge.

MAYOR'S RECEPTION

Uckfield Community Fridge

Saturday 26th April 2025: It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing! This April, the Uckfield Town Mayor and Uckfield Town Council will be celebrating the amazing volunteers of Uckfield in a big evening reception here at the Civic Centre. Tickets are £25 for a huge night of entertainment, prize-giving and competitions, and are available now. Join us on the night by purchasing your ticket here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/mayors-reception

EAST SUSSEX NATIONAL EASTER MARKET

Put this date in your diary, and come along to the Easter Market on Saturday 12th April. 11 am – 3 pm Local producers, Children’s activities and Easter Egg Hunt Food and drink available. Free entry, with a voluntary donation to [St Peter & St James Hospice]

RIDGEWOOD VILLGE HALL BARN DANCE

Tickets are now available for our Barn Dance on Saturday 7th June. 7pm for 7.30pm start. Please email [email protected] or message us for further details x

CIVIL AVATION TRUST

Would you like to join our team and help build and develop a civil aviation themed museum? We are based at Beside the Beaten Tracks near Staplecross. We are looking for people to help with fundraising, developing displays, turn our Jetstream 41 cockpit into a simulator and restore our Rolls Royce Dart engine to running condition. We purchased the Jetstream J41 in March 2023 A plan was put in place to get the cockpit relocated to a dry storage area where the team can access her safely to begin working on the mammoth project of turning the cockpit into a fully functioning cockpit simulator. The journey from the North to the South of England took place in April 2023. In May of 2023 a team of volunteers gathered at the cockpit and began to clean up the inside and outside to see what state things were in. We knew some sections had been cut away, but they weren’t far from the cockpit and we were able to secure those too. There is a lot to do and so many pictures were taken to allow the team to discuss section by section the plans to restore her. Over the next few months, the team began working on getting the sections back together and cleaning up the inside.The team are well fueled with Tea, Coffee and Biscuits. If you fancy getting involved with hands on restoration please get in touch with us. We love new people joining us and sharing the same goal and sense of achievement on these projects. [email protected]

CLARAS BOOK SHOP EAST HOATHLY

Announcing our next open days! Thursday 3rd April - 12 noon - 4pm. Saturday 5th April - 9am - 1pm. The stock clearance continues All secondhand hand ooks free to take. The shop will be restocked with fresh stock from our back store after each open day. Bring bags and feel free to take any books you find useful or interesting Charity and trade are welcome We are also collecting for East Sussex WRAS

CIVIC CENTRE UCKFIELD

Saturday 24th May £20, Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue - The Ultimate Tribute Night. Book now: www.civiccenteruckfield.com Doors open at 7pm

POO CORNER EXMOOR PONIES

We have had some beautiful weather over the last few days so we had a little walk up on the Ashdown Forest near Gills Lap and The Enchanted Place. Currently these beautiful Exmoor Ponies are carrying out conservation work in the area, keeping gorse bushes, brambles and grass at bay. The Ashdown Forest is a landscape that needs to be maintained, to retain the special heathland habitat. Our chosen charity here at Pooh Corner is The Ashdown Forest Foundation who raise funds to protect this wonderful landscape. As always if you are walking up on the forest, and encounter the ponies, please be respectful of these beautiful creatures.

THE HAUNTING OF HERN HALL

Please support South-East writers! Set on Ashdown Forest and full of historical detail, The Haunting of Hern Hall is getting great reviews from local readers. Out now in paperback, Kindle Unlimited and Audible. https://amzn.eu/d/5kFjedt

THE COFFEE HOUSE, NUTLEY

Is under new ownership and will be opening soon. I’m thrilled to share that I’m the new owner of the coffee shop. I know lots of people were interested to know more so I thought I would do a quick post to keep you updated! While I can’t confirm an exact opening date just yet, I’m aiming for mid-April and can’t wait to welcome you all! We’ll be open Tuesday–Friday 7 am – 4 pm and Saturday–Sunday 9 am – 3 pm, serving up a delicious selection of: Bacon rolls to start your morning right: Fresh, rotating salads with a vegan option daily: Soup with fresh bread: Pastries (vegan options available), muffins & amazing cookie pies Plus, my mum’s homemade treats – because nothing beats homemade! We’re passionate about keeping things local, from our fresh ingredients to our Moresso-roasted coffee, brewed by a talented barista who’ll be creating monthly coffee specials for you to try! If you see us working away inside, feel free to pop by and say hello—we’d love to meet you! A huge thank you to everyone who has followed us on Instagram (@thecoffeehousenutley) and for all the lovely chats and support outside the shop already. Your excitement means the world, and we can’t wait to open our doors! Hannah

CALLING ALL NUTLEY FOOD and DRINK BUSINESSES

Let's see your favourite or best-selling dishes or treats to showcase & turn on the local community and entice them into your establishments. Whether that be the chicken tikka masala, pepperoni pizza, seafood linguine, pie & mash with seasonal vegetables & gravy, bacon roll, blueberry muffin or soup of the day etc. to get the food vibe going in this village. To do so and as a reminder, Nutley High Street business can advertise and create a post any day of the week in this group (one post per day). I absolutely love Sundays in every way, here is my Sunday roast chicken supper tonight to kick off the flavours. Come on Nutley! #letsgonutley

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Sad news that another wildlife rehabber has passed away. Jacqui Ashby was a kind lady who cared passionately for wildlife. She visited a few times and I learned a lot from her. I stayed with her a few years ago and I will miss her greatly. Rest in peace Jacqui. Trevor Weeks.

BRIGHTER UCKFIELD SEEKS HELP

Brighter Uckfield help maintain the look and feel of the town. They are now seeking volunteers for Sunday mornings 9 to 11 to help with task such as: - trimming bushes - clearing pavements - sweeping public areas - plus seasonal jobs e.g. leaf clearing This is perfect for anyone interested in gardening. For more details please see link below: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../sunday-morning.../

BoB CONNETIONS.

What a great meeting - the first BoB Connections Uckfield. If you're looking to grow your business in 2025 then this would be a good opportunity for you too. Drop us a message or book your place at our next meeting here; https://www.bobconnections.co.uk/Club/Visitor/Uckfield/36667