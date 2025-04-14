Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uckfield Town News

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR CHAMPIONS!

From Karen Bedwell: ‘I was absolutely delighted to be asked to the pre match lunch at Uckfield Rugby Club celebrating Uckfield 1st XV who have won the league title. What an amazing season they have had, from a shaky start to become league champions . It was wonderful to go back to the clubhouse and touchline where we spent many very happy hours with Jamie . I was a minis coach and a minis referee for a short time and had just one game for Uckfield against Heathfield in a charity ladies match - 2nd row was the most terrifying position to be in -18 years later I can still feel the pain! URFC is the epitome of a family club, warm and welcoming to everyone who walks through its doors, so many former players still very much involved in the running of the club and continue to look forward to improve facilities for community use and support men’s and women’s rugby from minis through to juniors, colts and adults. All run by volunteers as coaches, referees and trustees. The sun has shone on what has been a fantastic afternoon celebrating both their playing success and the achievements of everyone involved in making Uckfield Rugby Club the huge success it is. Thank you for everything you all do at URFC and for inviting me to join in your celebrations.’ Karen.

QUEEN VICTORIA HOSPITAL - NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Have you seen the fantastic campaign that Martell's in East Grinstead are running to support our QVH Charity in the lead-up to Easter? If you pop into their store on the High Street between now and 16 April, you can pick out a special Easter gift to donate to the children on our Peanut Ward! Simply choose your toy, take it to the till to pay and Martell’s staff will give you your own label to write an Easter message on. Then you can put your gift in our Easter basket, and they’ll be delivered to the hospital. Toys make such a big difference to children visiting hospital, bringing comfort and happiness in what can be scary moments. Be a good egg this weekend and help bring a smile to a young patient’s face! Thank you so much Martell’s for choosing to support us and our charity this Easter!

UCKFIELD SINGERS

What a wonderful evening of music at Uckfield Civic Centre by The Uckfield Singers last night at their Spring Concert raising money for a Crowborough based charity - Taylor-Made - Dreams. Uckfield Singers community choir never fail to give a superb performance of modern and classic music and last night also provided the opportunity for a young soloist - Poppy Barnes to take centre stage . You could hear a pin drop - she was absolutely amazing. Taylor Made Dreams is a growing charity supporting terminally ill children and their families across the South East and enabling them to realise their dreams big and small and create lasting happy memories for their families. They also provide holistic therapy, counselling, travel grants, medical sheepskin fleeces, family portraits, sibling support services and technology loan library. Giving support and light in the darkest of times. Reminding us all of just how precious life is. Thank you for inviting me. Karen

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING

Murder Mystery Evening - Wednesday 7 May to Saturday 10 May 2025. Join us for our fun packed production of ‘Blue Murder at Bluestone Manor’ (Lazy Bee Scripts), a comedy written by Cheryl Barrett, directed by Nick Parnell. With the hapless Detective Inspector Mayday at the helm and a total of ten actors on stage, what could possibly go wrong? Why not bring your own picnic for the interval. If you prefer, tea, coffee, cakes and ice creams will be on sale and, of course, the bar will be open as usual. Tickets are £10. Doors open at 7.15pm and curtains go up at 8pm. Call our Box Office on 01825 722359 or 722985, email: [email protected], or buy your tickets on the door at Newick Village Hall. Feel free to glam up in 1920s chic, and if you fancy channelling your inner ‘Strictly’, why not give our Charleston competition a go during the interval.

BRIGHTER UCKFIELD SEEK HELP

Brighter Uckfield helps maintain the look and feel of the town. They are now seeking volunteers for Sunday mornings 9 to 11 to help with task such as: - trimming bushes - clearing pavements - sweeping public areas - plus seasonal jobs e.g. leaf clearing This is perfect for anyone interested in gardening. To apply click here: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../ We are super excited to share all our Uckfield Maker's Market dates with you.

UCKFIELD MAKERS MARKET 11am -3pm

Please join us at the Uckfield Makers Market at the Civic Centre for a fantastic day out, showcasing 27 bespoke stalls featuring local East Sussex makers. Whether you're looking for unique handcrafted gifts, homeware, or something special for yourself, there's something for everyone. It's the perfect family day out, with plenty to explore and enjoy, including a cozy café offering refreshments. Plus, there's free parking available, making it easy for you to visit and support local artisans. Don't miss out on this vibrant community event! We can't wait to see you there and share our talented community of makers and small businesses with you. Dates for your diary 10 May, 19 July, 30 August, 15 November, 6 December.

BUXTED FC

Buxted FC is seeking a football coach to lead our soon to be U15s team in the upcoming season 25/26. This is an opportunity to work with a group of talented and committed players who are currently performing well in the Mid-Sussex League Division 3. If you're interested in coaching a local youth team and helping them to develop, we want to hear from you. Buxted FC is a well-established club based in the Sussex countryside with great facilities.

SUMMER ART EXIBITION

Members from Uckfield Art Group invite you to their Summer Exhibition on Saturday 31st May 2025 at the Luxford Centre. Look out for the posters, bunting and banners popping up around the town. Doors open 10am - 4pm. Delicious home-made cakes and savouries will be served throughout the event as well as a selection of drinks. As the cakes are so popular Julian, the Chairman, has crafted a snazzy cake stand to display them! Original art at affordable prices in acrylic, watercolour, pastel, pencil and coloured pencil in a huge array of subjects and styles. The Theme Section this time will contain Nursery Rhymes. Come and see how the artists have been inspired and how many you remember from your childhood. There will be the opportunity to stock up on unique greeting cards, chat to the Artists In Action and browse the craft tables. The Family Art and Craft Have A Go Table will be in full swing too. Free parking surrounding the venue in the main town car park. Free entry with disabled access. Donations are of course welcome! Please make a note in your diary, tell your friends and perhaps arrange to meet them there! Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1AR On Facebook too at: uckfieldartgroup

UCKFIELD MOTOR SERVICES

Brilliant night at the 1Tec Awards at Silverstone April 3, and incredibly proud to announce that we've taken home the Hall of Fame Award! This award is all about recognising excellence in the independent automotive world, and to be chosen is an absolute honour. It’s a testament to the hard work we put in every single day to keep our customers safely on the road. A massive thank you to our brilliant team and our loyal customers – we couldn’t have done this without your continued trust and support. Here’s to raising the bar even higher!

OASIZ - Friday 6th June!

Coming to the Civic Centre stage this summer, the amazing Oasiz are the essential tribute to the real thing. Whether you're heading to the real Oasis' gigs this summer or missed out and want to be part of the fun, this is the best place to be. See why many can't tell the difference here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/oasiz/

KATHERINE JENNINGS FINE ART STUDIO

I know there are lots of concerns in the community that we won’t be open to anyone who is not doing art, but that is not true. We always have and always will welcome everyone through our door, even if it’s just to sit and have a nice coffee. And, hey, if you get tempted to do a little doodle, then what better place!We will have an area dedicated to drop ins/just want to drink a coffee goers/friends meeting up/parents and children, whether we have classes going on or not. We will also have a safe play zone for very little people, so parents of very young children can just have a bit of a break. We are now taking bookings for pottery painting on the bank holiday Monday 21st April, class trials for adults and some fabulous workshops coming up.To book, go to: https://katharinejenningsfineart.co.uk/bookhere/

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING IN UCKFIELD

Saturday 19th April, Uckfield Civic Centre, TN22 1AE. Doors open at 18:30 / First Bell at 19:00 A great, family friendly treat for any WWE fan! Interact with all of your favourite stars from SWF & KAPOW WRESTLING as they return once again to Uckfield Civic Centre! Full merchandise stand. Meet and greets with the wrestlers. In ring photographs. Edge of your seat drama. High flying, hard hitting action!: Kapowwrestling.co.uk/events

EAST SUSSEX WRAS OPERATIONS DIRECTOR REQUIRED

Every year the need for our wildlife rescue and rehabilitation grows, so we are growing our team. Do you know someone who’s super organised, a natural leader and passionate about wildlife? WRAS (East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service) is looking for an Operations Director to join our amazing team. This is a senior, full-time role helping to oversee the day-to-day running of our charity – including HR, finance, admin and more – all to support the lifesaving work we do for injured, orphaned wildlife and local communities. Based on site in East Sussex. Working with a passionate and expert team. Helping animals and making a difference in communities every day. Interested? To learn more and request a role description email: [email protected] (No agencies please) Please share to help us spread the word!

POP up BEER GARDEN

On Saturday 24th - Sunday 25th May, we (Three Acre Brewery) will be bringing our mobile bar to Luxford Field, and creating another pop-up Beer Garden. We'll be there all weekend long, serving pints of our locally-brewed beers, with live music, street food and other local producers to be announced very soon. Come along, bring some friends, and enjoy some drinks in the sunshine.

KINGS CHURCH UCKFIELD

Easter is coming and you are invited to join us for our Easter Events at The Kings Centre! Our popular Easter Family Fun Morning is lined up for 12th April. Bring the kids for a fun morning with inflatables, Easter crafts, plus soft play for the little ones and also our games room. There will also be refreshments and once again, it's all free! Our Easter Sunday Service will be a special family friendly time together and will of course include an egg hunt to finish. After this we will also have a free barbecue outside, so come along and join us four some great Easter family fun!

UK RHINO CHALLENGE 2024

Take part in our exciting charity cycle orienteering adventure with three challenge levels: Family fun (4 miles max) Novice explorer (about 6 miles depending on your map reading skills) Adventure plus (20+ miles) In the beautiful bluebell woods of Pippingford Park TN22 3HW Have fun completing team building checkpoint challenges. Support Rhino Ark’s conservation work in Kenya. Full details on www.ukrhinochallenge.com