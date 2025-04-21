Uckfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UCKFIELD

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

Uckfield Town Mayor Karen Bedwell and Town Crier

What an honour it was on Easter Saturday to be asked to officially open the Village Artisan Community shop in Uckfield High Street and meet some of the 29 local artists selling their beautiful and quirky works.

Set up by Jill Wedge following the incredible success of her ‘pop up markets’ in Crowborough , she has brought together some of the most amazing artisan creators showcasing original designs and works from paintings, clothing, jewellery, soft furnishings, upcycling and more. Jill is always looking for more creators to join her and would love to hear from local craftspeople and artists who want to sell what they have created or painted. You can get in touch on: 07941 115029.

The shop is an Aladdin’s cave and a real treasure on our High Street. selling new and vintage items. With a textile artist, three jewellers including one who makes decorations out of old silver cutlery, handicrafts and bags, mugs and new clothing.

Please support Jill and all our local businesses and keep our High Street flourishing. So many high streets are struggling and shops are being boarded up , it is wonderful that new shops are still opening in Uckfield and our High Street is a hive of activity. ‘Use it or lose it’ Thank you so much Jill for inviting me and the Town Crier and we wish you every success with your new venture. Karen

MAYORS RECEPTION April 26

Uckfield Town Council will be celebrating the amazing volunteers of Uckfield and raising money for Wealden Volunteering and The People need People Project, working with Chamber of Commerce to support our volunteers and charity groups in our community.

Tickets are still available and it will be a fantastic night.

Thank you to all those local businesses who has supplied raffle tickets to be sold in the night.

Big Nose and Beardy, Staverton Nursery, Kamson Pharmacy, Thornes Kids Stuff, Bud and Blade, Haynes, Hartfields, The Pamper Lounge, The Picture House, Gale and Woolgar, UTC Staff, Luxford Restaurant

Please come and join me, local businesses and some of our amazing volunteers .https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/mayors-reception/

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL VE DAY CELEBRATIONS On Monday, May 5, Uckfield Town Council hosts a free public event to mark 80 years since VE Day. We invite all residents to join us as part of the national celebrations, and we have organised for free tickets to be available through The Civic Centre Uckfield website. Grab your tickets here https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../ve-day-80th.../

QUEEN VICTORIA HOSPITAL, NHS FOUNDATION TRUST THANK YOU

Over the last few weeks, we welcomed four T-Level students to QVH for their industry placements, undertaken as part of their course. The students were located in our Canadian Wing, Corneo Plastic Unit and Main Outpatients Department and were strictly observation only, with their learning supported by our brilliant Healthcare Assistants. They even got to visit our Simulation Theatre for a basic life support simulation session! We were delighted to receive such positive feedback from the students, including one who said ‘I can’t believe that, by the end of the first day, they were making me feel like I was already part of the team!” Thank you to everyone involved in supporting the students during their time at QVH, and thank you to the students themselves for being so enthusiastic and keen to learn throughout their placement!

OUR PARKS

Free outdoor exercise classes at Ridgewood Recreation Ground. Saturdays and Wednesdays at 09.30. Each class will give you a full-body workout that you can take at your own pace. Suitable for all fitness levels, particularly anybody that wants to get more active but is unsure where to start. Funded by Wealden District Council so registration and booking is totally free at: ourparks.org.uk/Wealden

UCKFIELD FOODBANK THANK YOU

Well done to all the staff at the Uckfield Foodbank. Vegetables sorted and bagged, bags packed, chickens collected and drivers all out on deliveries. 118 households, 478 people will have a better Easter thanks to everyone who supports us. Uckfield citizens we are so grateful to you.

SUSSEX SUPPORT SEVICES

We are aware of some of the challenges surrounding transport for those living in rural Sussex who wish to access groups and community services, and we want to find out more so we can explore potential solutions. We are asking individuals, groups and community organisations to complete this survey to inform us of the current need. Please click this link to fill out our short questionnaire: https://form.jotform.com/251042132910037

ASHDOWN FOREST DOGS

Come Walk with Us - You’ll Love It! Looking for fresh air, friendly faces, and happy dogs? Our group walks are the perfect way to start your weekend with joy, connection, and a good dose of nature! This month’s walk was nothing short of magical… blue skies, beautiful scenery, and a relaxed 4-mile wander with plenty of pauses for shade, laughs, and breathtaking views.

We even had a surprise visitor… a stunning female adder sunbathing right on our path! Nature at its finest. But the real magic? The people (and pups!). Every walk is full of chatter, laughter, and a lovely sense of community. Whether you’re new, shy, or just fancy a gentle adventure, you’ll be made to feel right at home. Why join us? Relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Gorgeous routes and wildlife encounters, Sociable dogs and their equally lovely humans, No pressure, no rush… just good company and fresh air.

If you’ve been thinking about getting out more, meeting new people, or simply want a reason to smile on a Saturday morning… this is your sign. Come walk with us in May and see what all the fuss is about! All are welcome. Bring a well-behaved, socialised dog, bring a friend… or just bring yourself. We can’t wait to meet you! Join us here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ashdownforestdogs

EXMOOR PONIES ON THE ASHDOWN FOREST

Herds of Exmoor ponies are now grazing in three locations in the Ashdown Forest. Visitors can find them at the Crown of Thorns, the Heffalump Trap and Jumpers. Their enclosures are secured with temporary electric fencing. The Commoners' sheep and cattle, which were removed from the permanent enclosure on the South Chase for the winter, will be returning to that area.

A spokesperson said Exmoor ponies are used for conservation grazing by the Conservators of the Ashdown Forest. Along with other livestock like Galloway cattle, they are used to help manage the Forest's vegetation and maintain the health of various habitats including areas with coarse grasses and young shrubs. By grazing, the ponies help control the growth of undesirable vegetation, create open areas and promote biodiversity by allowing other species, like the Nightjar, to thrive. Exmoor ponies are a hardy, native breed that are well-suited to the Forest's environment and can graze effectively in both winter and summer. They were first recorded on Exmoor in the Domesday Book of 1086.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Knowing you are returning one casualty back to the wild is the best feeling ever but knowing in doing so their babies are still getting a chance of survival makes it even better! After getting reports of an RTA fox in Burgess Hill where the finder had wrapped them up and moved them from the road, things weren't looking hopeful.

With reports of an injured leg and not using the legs we were expecting the worst. On arrival to our casualty centre we were pleasantly surprised, she had brightened up and was showing no sign of leg injuries, able to stand and walk it would seem she was concussed from the accident. A slightly bloodshot eye but nothing more serious was found however she was also a lactating vixen and her cubs were out there waiting for her return.

The decision to keep her over night with some pain relief and give her a full assessment the following morning was made, her care still had to be our priority. Come morning, you wouldn't know the ordeal she had endured the night previous and was ready to return home! When the roads were quieter just 24 hours after rescue she was returned back to where she was found and hopefully back to her waiting cubs! This is what your support for our charity can achieve, a positive effect for our wildlife and the prevention of suffering as well as helping to main the local biodiversity. Find out more at: www.wildlifeambulance.org.Reg Charity 1108880

ASHDOWN FOREST

On Sunday, May 25, we invite 30 people to take part in a guided sponsored walk across Ashdown Forest. Taking in 12 of the Forest’s historic Clumps, we’ll clock up 32km – all the while raising funds for The Ashdown Forest Foundation in support of developing the next generation of aspiring young nature lovers and conservationists.

The walk will start at 8am and finish at approximately 6pm. There is a registration fee of £30, and we invite the walkers to pledge to raise more through sponsorship. We’ll provide resources to help you, including the ability to set up a dedicated page on Just Giving, where you can invite family and friends to sponsor you on this epic, one-day adventure! Registration opens online at midday on Wednesday 23rd April. Stay tuned here and on our website for more information and registration instructions.

On the same day, we invite families to take part in a fun, self-guided Mini Clumps Challenge starting at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross. Collect stamps on a certificate as you visit all 12 “mini Clumps” and get a badge at the end to celebrate your achievement! More information to follow soon.