Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uckfield Town News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

THANK YOU WRAS

Brian Prevett posted on social media the following: Unexpected visitors to our garden this afternoon, mother and twelve ducklings. Thanks to the WRAS who shepherded them across the Eastbourne Road to the pond in the field opposite. Brian reported the duck had been vising for the last 4 years although sadly last year a fox got to the eggs. She nests in a neighbour’s flower bed then once hatched tries to reach the pond but always finishes in our garden.

Mum and Babies

NEW COFFEE SHOP OPENS IN NUTLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coffee House Nutley announcement After so much hard work we are open. Come and say hello, pick up a takeaway or have in- salad or bacon panini, coffee or frappe. We hope you are as excited as we are!?! My names Hannah and making super coffee is Paige; our in house barista. We are absolutely dog friendly, many of you have loved waving at my doggie Lola in the window and we can’t wait to meet your pooches after walkies! We have some amazing local suppliers and are so-so pleased with the simple local menu we have put together!! As always thank you so very much for all of your support in comments, hellos as you walk by and to my amazing friends and family for getting us to the finish line! We are open Tuesday - Friday 7am-4pm Saturday - Sunday 9am-3pm

SOUTH BROCKWELLS FARM ASPARAGUS

Whether you steam it, fry it, simmer it or wrap it gently in filo pastry, there's no doubt that fresh English asparagus is the star of every supper. And as the asparagus season is now with us, there's no time to waste. Asparagus is rather like strawberries and raspberries in that it's so much better in season. Although the seasons are short there is no question that imported or violently forced strawberries plonked on a trifle in December taste nothing like the real thing - grown and picked just in time for Wimbledon. As of last weekend, South Brockwells Farm, Little Horsted is now cropping and selling its own asparagus. We tried some with the roast lamb on Sunday and it was marvellous. Full of flavour, rich, creamy and with that just plucked taste. We'll be back for more. South Brockwells is renowned across the South East for the quality of its asparagus. We've met families from Hampshire, the south coast, Kent and central London in the car park - in one case a man on a motorbike hoovered up most of the stock to take home to Islington for a dinner party. The asparagus is not the only reason to visit South Brockwells, children adore it as it has the atmosphere of those Ladybird books which show pictures of life 'on the farm.' A few sheep, lambs, goats with their very hungry youngsters, the occasional terrier, hens and loads of horses and ponies. The farm stages educational days for schoolchildren helping them understand where their food comes from - and establishing priorities which include buying produce from as close to home as possible. There are also tons of equestrian events such as hunter trials for both livery owners and visitors to enjoy. Few food miles, freshness and flavour – this little farm makes it all easy. If asparagus is your thing then scoot along to Bradfords Lane and take your pick from the range which includes 'kitchen' asparagus and the type of spears you'd be happy to serve to your poshest guests.

Mother and Twelve ducklings

ASHDOWN FOREST ADVANCE WARNING:

Grazing livestock will arrive soon in the permanent grazing enclosure. The Commoners' cattle and sheep will be returning to the permanent enclosure on the South Chase during the week commencing 28th April. The exact date is yet to be confirmed, but the Forest team will be setting up roadside warning signs this weekend in anticipation of their arrival. As always, please keep dogs under close control at all times and consider using a lead around livestock, but let go if chased. For more information on dog walking and our Code of Conduct, visit https://ashdownforest.org/dogs/ Please help us look after the animals by reporting any problems on: 01342 823583. An updated map of the permanent and temporary grazing enclosures and the No Fence grazing area is shared here. The locations of the temporary enclosures will change through the year so please keep your eyes out for updates here and on our website: www.ashdownforest.org/grazing Ashdown Forest Riding Association

BLUEBELL RAILWAY MUSEUM and ARCHIVE

The Bluebell Railway Museum, on Platform 2, will be open on the following days and hours: Fri 2nd May, Closed: Sat 3rd May, 10.00 - 16.30: Sun 4th May, 10.00 - 16.30: We do hope you're able to find the time to visit the Museum, if you're planning a trip to the Bluebell Railway. For more about our fantastic museum click: https://www.bluebell-railway.com/museum/

BUXTED SUMMER FAYRE and DOG SHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stallholders wanted Saturday 21st June 12.00pm-4.00pm £15.00 a stall. For more information or to book Please email: [email protected]

UCKFIELD COMMUNITY FRIDGE

Pop on down to Uckfield Community Fridge to see what we have in. We are open 10-12.

Everyone welcome Our opening hours are: Tuesday 10-12, Wednesday 4-5:30pm, Friday 10-12, Saturday 10-12

UCKFIELD GRASSHOPPERS’ JFC

The U14 Rockets clinched the league title in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 win against Lingfield Youth Eagles. The top two in the table went head-to-head down at the beautiful Victoria Pleasure Ground. Rockets only needed a point to secure the title, and once Dylan gave them the lead after only six minutes there was never any doubt they would reclaim the crown. The boys were then able to put the gloss on their triumph with another dazzling display of attacking football that ensured their first season in the Mid Sussex League ended with the title in their grasp. The team came out flying as they were three up inside the opening 13 minutes - Jacob and Reece were also on the scoresheet. Further goals in the second-half from Jacob and Dylan provided the fitting finale. Every single player performed at their maximum and showed that they wanted the trophy this weekend. Harry collected the player the match signed football as he led by example and drove that team to the destination. Also hats off to Zachary as he stepped in between the sticks and kept everything calm and solid. This season has seen Rockets score more than a century of goals, which has given them a remarkable goal difference of +100. A special well done to the team, who have now won their second title in three seasons and are just one game from going through the league campaign unbeaten. Rockets are aiming to achieve that feat when they welcome Withdean Youth later this week. Up the Rockets Written by:Sebastian Amewudah-Rivers.

LEWES TO UCKFIELD RAIL LINK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes Rail Group has added its support to calls for the restoration of the Lewes to Uckfield rail link. ,In summary, members have asked for the link to re-opened and the rail line to be reconnected near Eridge Station so trains can travel from the South Coast via Lewes and Uckfield to London and also to and from Tunbridge Wells. The group thanks Transport for the South East for supporting the reopening of the line in its Strategic Infrastructure Plan (SIP.) And it adds its thanks for including a statement in the Draft Transport Strategy: 'Developing secondary corridors such as the Uckfield-Lewes line to offer alternative routes and ensure continuous connectivity. ‘Reopening the line would add resilience to the key commuter route from the South Coast towards London they say. It would encourage commuters, travellers and tourists to be attracted to rail with a modal shift away from car transport. New rail routes should be looked upon with equal merit to road construction. Rail provides low CO2 emissions, sustainable transport and the link provides a secondary route improving capacity and relieving traffic on the Brighton main line and on the A22/26/27 road network.

SIGNALBOX COULD BECOME A MICROPUB

A 150-year-old signal box falling into disrepair could be transformed into a micropub if a Sussex brewery has its way. Three Acre Brewery, based at Blackboys in East Sussex has its eyes set on the former Uckfield signal cabin and has submitted a formal planning application to be considered by Wealden District Council. The 19th-century structure, not used by the railway since the station was moved across the road and the level crossing decommissioned, was purchased by Uckfield town council who wanted to secure the landmark’s future. Now the brewery, started by three school friends, feels it could be the perfect site for a taproom. “The historic signal box was a taxi office at one time but has laid empty for the past two years and is now looking rather sorry for itself”, said Three Acre Brewery’s Chester Broad. “We feel it would be perfect as a local meeting place, where people could gather over one of our craft ales or a coffee.” Exterior redecoration would restore the signal box to its former glory, in line with building regulations and preserving its historic character. Internally, plans are for some tasteful modernisation to include better toilet facilities as well as comfortable seating areas for customers. A number of local jobs would also be created and profits would be reinvested into the premises for continued maintenance and preservation. Brewery staff will be on hand to talk through their plans at their second Luxford Beer Garden event in Uckfield over the late May bank holiday weekend. They will be taking their mobile bar to Luxford Fields on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May for a pop-up beer garden.

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR HUNNINGTON GRILL

Three years in creation; the Hunnington Grill officially opened this evening at East Sussex National. Cllr Spike Mayhew - Deputy Mayor and I were delighted to be invited for the taster session event and see for ourselves the beautiful refurbished restaurant overlooking the stunning views across East Sussex National golf course.‘’The Hunnington Grill is award winning dining specialising in grass-fed steaks cooked over embers, tempting side dishes, indulgent deserts and a local cheese trolley’’. Described by the General Manager as casual fine dining ideal for celebrating a special occasion with a seasonal stunning backdrop, this restaurant will bring something very special to Uckfield. Thank you for inviting us and we wish you all the best for your new venture https://eastsussexnational.co.uk/resta.../hunningtons-grill/‘

BUXTED BONFIRE SOCIETY BONFIRE SOCIETY

Buxted Bonfire Society are holding a quiz night Saturday 24th May 2025 7.30pm start. The Pig & Butcher, Five Ash Down, TN22 3AN Teams of up to six, £5 per person. To secure your table email: f [email protected] Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/2zk3IxG9D

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOVEMENT TO MUSIC SEATED EXERCISE (can be done seated or standing) nd Chair based Low impact classes with no floor work! Benefits of my classes: - Improved mobility and co-ordination - Improved strength and flexibility - Increased confidence and independence- Exercises are adapted for seated and standing - Fun and friendship Uckfield Foresters Hall: Movement to Music: Thursdays at 2pm Please contact me for more information or to book a place: [email protected] 07900 423676

WEALDEN LEISURE AND WELLBEING

Have your say on leisure. Wealden is reviewing leisure and active wellbeing services in Wealden to prepare and award a new contract for the three leisure centres in Crowborough, Hailsham and Uckfield. They are keen to hear from organisations, businesses, charities and partners in Wealden so that they can design a service that helps communities to lead active, healthy lifestyles, and encourage everyone to get involved! https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/leisure-services-in-wealden/surveys/leisure-services-in-wealden-2

KING FOR THE DAY

Heber Opera presents King for a Day Civic Centre, Uckfield (18 May); This is a rare opportunity to see Verdi’s early comic opera, sung in English and performed in the round. This is a tale of frustrated romance, political ambition and amorous intrigue! Will the King be able to reunite two pairs of thwarted lovers? But is he really a King? All ends happily and no-one dies! Tickets £20 from [www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera] (http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera) or 07867 975967 between 9am-5pm

HOLY CROSS CHURCH SPRING FESTIVAL DOG SHOW

Saturday 10 May Luxford Field 12pm. We are thrilled to be holding our first Dog Show at this year's Spring Festival. Bring your pretty pooches along for some tail-wagging fun. Uckfield Town Mayor Karen Bedwell will be kindly judging for us as we invite the dogs of Uckfield to take to the arena!

UCKFIELD BONFIRE and CARNIVAL SOCIETY HELP NEEDED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need your help please. Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society is looking to borrow a maypole for Saturday 17th May. Do you have one we can borrow for the day, if so please get in touch.

UCKFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

We enjoyed an excellent networking breakfast last Friday at the The Picture House Uckfield restaurant when everyone in the room had an opportunity to share an update plus we heard from Fred Thomas of East Sussex County Council with details of business grant availability. These breakfasts are open to non-members of the Chamber and our June event is now open for booking here: https://www.uckfieldchamber.co.uk/.../chamber-networking.../