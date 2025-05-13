Uckfield Town News

Holy Cross Church. Thank You

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCKFIELD

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

HOLY CROSS CHURCH - THANK YOU

DOG SHOW

What a Day! It's been such a beautiful day on the Luxford Field as the community came together for another fabulous Spring Festival! Thank you so much to each and every person that came along to support the event, it makes all the hard work worthwhile when we see the field filled with happy faces and kind words. Thank you to all the wonderful stallholders; so many small businesses came along today and we were thrilled to have them as part of this event. Thank you also to Uckfield Community Fire Station for taking the time the come along with their Fire Truck and give children the chance to explore the world of a firefighter. Thank you to George Moss Jewellers for so generously offering jewellery cleaning for the day, with all donations going to the Church! Thank you, all the fantastic entertainment that performed throughout the day! We had an array of music and dance and it truly was a joy to watch the performances and greatto see so manyspectators enjoying from the sidelines. Ashdown Line Dancing. Uckfield Theatre Guild, The Uckfield Singers Community Choir, Babyballet Uckfield & Heathfield, Uckfield Community Orchestra, Uckfield Concert, Brass Steps (Line) Dance Club. A huge thank you to Uckfield Town Mayor Karen Bedwell for taking on the very tough task of judging our first dog show! It was amazing to see so many beautiful and clever doggies take to the arena! Thank you to Awash with Dogs Ltd. for so kindly donating the best in show prizes for the winner and runner up. And last but by no means least... THANK YOU to the amazing team of volunteers from our wonderful Church; it's an exhausting day which starts on the field at 6am (not to mention the days of preparation beforehand) and doesn't finished until after 7pm. Thank you to everyone who was there today; to the bakers, BBQ chefs, lifters & shifters, washer uppers, bouncy castle & slide supervisors, stall leaders, crafty ladies, PA equipment superstar, the orange-t-shirt brigade and everyone in between (there are more than I can mention!). It's events like this that show our community what a truly special family we are at Holy Cross. I (Sarah) come up with these crazy ideas and it doesn't take long for the church team to rally together to make it all happen - I thank you sincerely from the very bottom of my heart. It's been such a special day - now for a rest!

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to Helen at ‘Arts for Wellbeing’ Victoria Pavilion who invited me to celebrate their 3rd birthday. This is a wonderful group supporting adults and children with mental health issues. Therapy in art and craft allows people time and mental space whilst learning new skills and finding friendship, compassion and companionship. With groups 3 times a week and regular art exhibitions, Helen estimates over two thousand people have walked through their doors in the last 3 years which is remarkable. Thanks to the Postcode Lottery, Wealden District Council and Uckfield Town Council, Helen has just secured another three years of funding to keep these vital groups going which is absolutely fantastic news. Thank you Helen for everything you do. I know what a difference you are making to so many people. Karen: https://www.sussexsupportservice.com/victoriapavilionarts... BIG THANK YOU Thank you to all of you that attended and donated. Amazing to see everyone enjoying trading and talking Pokemon. So grateful to Uckfield Town Mayor, Lou and Will at the Civic Centre, Kids stuff for the cards and merch, WH Smith’s and Sussex Stationers for the posters, and Nelson and Scott for sharing their Pokemon knowledge. Elijah’s dream came true. And over £100 for Harlands SEN provision. What a wonderful community we have!

UCKFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Our May Members Meeting is coming up and it’s set to be a special one. Chamber members can join us on Thursday 22nd May, 6:00 - 8:30pm at the beautiful Bluebell Vineyard, where we will gather in the elegant tasting room, adjacent to the marquee that has previously hosted our events. You’ll be welcomed with a glass of Bluebell bubbly (or a soft drink alternative for those that prefer) followed by 30 minutes of open networking and then an engaging talk from our guest speaker, Sam Ryan, Disability Employment Advisor for DWP. A delicious ploughman’s supper will be provided by The Wealden Kitchen, the evening promises great company, incredible conversation and a truly picturesque setting. Tickets are £10 plus booking fee – book your place via the link below. We look forward to seeing you there. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../uckfield-chamber-members...

SHOP LOCAL

We are proud of the many independent #Uckfield businesses within our town and yet we know that it’s been a tough time recently with challenging traffic in and out of the town due to the temporary lights resulting from the deterioration of the old Maiden’s Head building. Please do continue to support local business at this time…

WASTE COLLECTION

A survey undertaken by Wealden District Council’s waste contractor, Biffa, has revealed that 91% of all residents surveyed are satisfied with their waste and recycling collections. The aim of the survey was to help Biffa, the council’s joint waste partner and Wealden District Council understand the levels of satisfaction with the service and to gain a better picture of how residents dispose of their waste. When shown a list of household waste items 94% of respondents are correctly choosing to recycle paper, aluminium cans, cardboard and glass bottles/jars in the recycling bin. However, the survey also highlighted some areas for improvement.Most residents are getting it right; however, some are still putting plastic items such as plastic pots, tubs and trays in the rubbish bin instead of recycling them. The survey also showed that items such a textiles and black plastic bags are incorrectly being placed in the recycling bin. Whilst textiles can be recycled at some recycling points and at the Household Waste and Recycling Sites in the district, black bags cannot be recycled and must be put into the rubbish bin. Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and deputy leader of the council, said: “Wealden recycles more of its waste than any other authority in East Sussex. This is a great achievement and something everyone in the district should be proud of. Many thanks to everyone who took part in the survey last year. We have taken the survey’s results on board and are starting to make changes to benefit residents. We know local people really care about recycling and are doing their best to do it properly which is great. We are always looking at ways to improve our services for residents and will be working with Biffa jointly to make improvements.” Paul Thomson, Biffa’s East Sussex business manager, said: “We’re pleased to see such a high level of satisfaction among residents in Wealden and would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their feedback. With new Simpler Recycling rules for households being introduced next April, we’re committed to working closely with the council to further improve recycling rates and continue delivering a reliable and sustainable waste collection service for the community.”

UCKFIELD PROMS on THE PITCH July 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets now available We're thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for the 2025 Proms on the Pitch taking place on 12th July at Uckfield Rugby Club, with an Earl Bird available for a limited time (under 16's free of charge!). Grab your tickets now and join us for an evening of truly spectacular music finishing with a 'Proms Last Night' and Firework Finale. https://uckfieldproms.co.uk/2025-tickets/ Tickets can also be purchased in-person, at Gale & Woolgar on Uckfield High Street.

EAST SUSSEX LIBRARIES

Further Free half- term craft events are taking place across East Sussex libraries at the following dates/locations. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. - Frog Ponds - Eastbourne Library, 30th May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Crafty Ducks - Seaford Library, 30th May, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. - Paper Plate Ponds - Peacehaven Library, 30th May, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. - Design a Skimmer Toy - Lewes Library, 31st May, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. - Boat Junk Modelling - Seaford Library, 31st May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Origami Boats - Crowborough Library, 31st May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Origami Boats - Heathfield Library, 31st May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Origami Boats - Hailsham Library, 31st May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Origami Boats - Uckfield Library, 31st May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Design a Skimmer Toy - Peacehaven Library, 31st May, 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. - Frog & Duck Paper Crafts - Newhaven Library, 31st May, 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. - Boat Lego & K'nex - Seaford Library, 31st May, 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

DISTRIBUTION CENTRE - VOLUNTEER ROLE

Uckfield Foodbank supplies three days of food for people who are in food poverty. They have an office and warehouse on the industrial estate, plus a distribution centre at The Hub in the centre of Uckfield. They open on Tuesdays and Fridays. They currently seek volunteers for several roles including this one in their Distribution Centre.Follow link below to: applyhttps://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../ Or for more infomation please see https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../distribution.../ Uckfield Foodbank

CROWBROUGH MINATURE RAILWAY

We are open this Saturday! 2pm to 5pm. Fares - £1 Single Ride. £4 Day Rover - unlimited rides on day of issue. No need to book, please purchase your tickets from the Ticket Office located at the back of the station. Free parking. Model boating lake. Crowborough Miniature Railway Goldsmiths Recreation Ground Eridge Road Crowborough TN6 2TN. We are still taking bookings for children's birthday parties at the miniature railway. Please drop a message, email or enquire in person at the Ticket Office for more information. Alternatively, details are on our website, link here: https://crowboroughminiaturerailway.com/blog/?page_id=26

BUXTED BONFIRE SOCIETY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to Buxted Bonfire Society for a chance for the community to mark such a poignant day. Buxted and District Royal British Legion hugely appreciate your support.

RAYSTEDE CENTRE FOR ANIMAL WELFARE

Saddle up for our Tack Sale! Sunday 1 June| 10am–12pm Raystede’s Equine Barn Entry’s free but don’t forget to book your ticket on our website: http://www.raystede.org/.../tack-sale-sunday-1st-june.../ All proceeds help our furry, feathered, and hooved friends! Got spare tack lying around? We’d love it! Just call: 01825 840252 or email: [email protected].