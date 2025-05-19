Uckfield Town News

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

From Karen Bedwell.

As the Mayoral Year 2024/2025 draws to a close on Monday, May 19 it is time to reflect on an incredible year. It was an honour to be elected as Mayor by my fellow councillors last May, an honour I never expected and one I have tried hard to fulfil to the very best of my ability.

I have lived in Uckfield over 30 years, my children have all grown up here and been to school here. Both Ian and I have worked and built businesses in Uckfield and I have met many people through various volunteering roles.

The role of Mayor is to represent Uckfield Town Council and connect the council to the community supporting local organizations and businesses I am very proud of our town and the incredible people who work; often very quietly in the background, to make life better for those around them of all ages. I have had the opportunity to experience some amazing moments this year and many of which will stay with me for a lifetime, but nothing will overshadow meeting the people who make Uckfield the very special place it is and I hope by sharing my journey on Facebook this year, some of what they achieve has been highlighted.

Thank you to everyone who has invited me to their events and to their businesses. A special thanks to Ian Noble and Judith Austin with their continued support of the People Need People project, Simmons Gainsford and Mims Davies MP for allowing me to push the boundaries of Mayor and take our concerns about planning and Infrastructure to London.

Thanks to Julie who arranges all the Mayors’ visits and Holly, our Town Clerk and all Uckfield Town Council officers and staff who have supported me this year . Without them, our Town Council and our Town would not be as amazing as it is.

Finally, Thank you to Cllr Spike Mayhew who has been Deputy Mayor this year and encouraged me and supported me every step of the way and Ian who has as ever been amazing for encouraging me and always just being there (and had to cook his own dinners on many occasions which he manages to burn fairly regularly!) It has been exhausting at times, sometimes overwhelming but an incredible honour and I have loved every moment.

TINKERS PARK STEAM ENGINE FESTIVAL

Fancy a ride behind a narrow-gauge locomotive at the annual steam rally? Orenstein and Koppel "Sao Domingo's" built in 1928 will be pulling passenger services along the line for jolly punters to enjoy.

Sao Dominos was first delivered to a coal mine near the town of Perdorido in Northern Portugal. It wasn't until 1972 where the locomotive would work its way over to the UK visiting many different lines in unrestored condition. The Claude Jessett Trust bought Sao Domingos in September 2004 and spent 4 years lovingly restoring her to its former glory where on April 13, 2008 it first turned a wheel under its own steam! The Harris's Old Tyme Fairground has been coming to Tinkers Park since the 1960s and will once again be joining us for the Annual Steam rally taking place on May 31 until June 1. It’s fun for all ages so come and ride their vintage fairground rides whilst listening to the spectacular sounds of a fairground organ!

BALDWINS TRAVEL

We are deeply saddend to hear news that Baldwins Travel has appointed administrators today, our thoughts go out to all our friends in the industry that will no doubt be in utter shock from this announcement.

If any members if staff would like to investigate a flexible working arrangement with Off Broadway Travel (our parent company), please get in touch privately for a no obligation conversation. We already have three ex-Baldwins members of staff that have joined the team and we would be thrilled to welcome more.

For clients of Baldwins Travel that have any questions about their holidays, please feel free to get in-touch and we will endeavour to assist the best we can. Nick, Mark and the rest of the team would be happy chat on the phone or arrange a meeting in our new local office (opening in June) For more information, please call Nick on: 07426 560 413 or email [email protected]

NEW STORE OPENING

DB Domestics Is officially coming to Uckfield! After serving Eastbourne for over 40 years as your trusted family-run appliance specialists, we're thrilled to announce our expansion into Uckfield! As always, you can expect our signature: Expert appliance knowledge, outstanding customer service, FREE Next Day Delivery. Over 1000 price matched appliances held in stock. Location: Unit 2, Seed House, Uckfield, TN22 1FL 01825 769392

NUTLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Age current Year 1 or Reception children who are keen footballers who may want to compete in matches from September. Register please register your child if you wish to attend next Thursday. Coach Charlie is UEFA Licensed and works with a lot of talented footballers regularly. He will be the manager of the team in the 2025/26 season. If you need any further information message Charlie on: 07837870475 or if you have if you have any questions.

GIRLS’ RUGBY SESSIONS

Free girls’ rugby sessions at Uckfield Rugby Club for new and existing players. A perfect opportunity if your daughter has been thinking of trying out rugby or is just looking for something to do during the summer months. No need to book. From Year 5 + and all abilities welcome. We have girls’ teams at u12, u14 u16 and u18 and a very active ladies team. For more information contact www.uckfieldrugby.uk [email protected]

UCKFIELD ART GROUP

Not long now until Uckfield Art Group’s Summer Exhibition and Sale. Doors open 10am - 4pm on Saturday 31st may at the Luxford Centre in Uckfield. The artists are busy finishing off their latest pictures ready to display. The Theme area is Nursery Rhymes this time. Original art at affordable prices, greeting cards and craft tables too.

Chat to the “Artists In Action” and vote for your favourite picture. The artist with the most votes will keep the Tom Broad Trophy until the next Exhibition on November 1. Please note date for the diary. The Family: You may of course be more interested in enjoying the delicious home made refreshments which have gained quite a reputation. Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, East Sussex. TN22 1AR

THE SUSSEX PANTRY

Has posted a note that has made my mouth water! She (I assume it’s a she) says: ‘Hi Neighbours, I previously had a roadside stand along Framfield Road with my honey and preserves for sale. Last year I brought it in because I had a few incidents of people not paying for items or not paying the full amount so I wanted to just post here to say if you are looking for locally made preserves (with all the fruit grown right here in the village) or for honey from the village please do get in contact. Currently I have beautiful fresh honeycomb from this spring for sale along with my signature spiced plum preserves (perfect for a scone, toast or with cheese,) caramel apple sauce which is amazing on ice cream or with a summer crumble, plus lots more. Find everything on the website: www.theSussexpantry.com