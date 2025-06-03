Uckfield Town News

Lions Big Day Out at Luxford Field. I was delighted to be asked to officially open the Fete

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

Last Sunday the sun shone for the Lions Big Day Out at Luxford Field. I was delighted to be asked to officially open the Fete and judge the dog show (although this is the most impossible task second only to judging children’s fancy dress competitions!)

The Lions are an amazing bunch of men and women who give selflessly of their time to raise money to support local and international charities and organisations and play a pivotal role in supporting the Uckfield community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lions Club Big Day Out

A group of volunteers runs the Lions bookshop in Olives Yard which opened in 2011 and is still going strong. They welcome donations of books, jigsaws and talking books all of which are resold at a fraction of original retail price to raise money.

They provide (free of charge) to those living on their own, Emergency message bottles to put in the fridge with personal details for the emergency services to find if required .

Lions have raised money and supplied twelve of our town defibrillators across the town which have proved vital in saving lives.

Lions also hold ROAR: an annual competition for local primary schools where teams are invited to come up with innovative ideas to solve social or environmental problems with novel solutions. Showcasing our engineers and visionary’s of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always welcoming to new members the Lions also enjoy social events amongst themselves and it is a great place to make friends.

Thank you for all you do for our community for inviting me

UCKFIELD

This year the Civic Centre Uckfield has a fantastic line up and variety of events and activities for all ages and members of the family. Just some of the highlights for you in June and July: Friday 13 June - Valuation Day, Saturday 14 June - Pop Up Market. Saturday 14 June - Rhinestone Cowboy. Friday 4 July - Coldplace - Coldplay tribute band.Friday 11 July - Olly Murs UK 1 Tribute Act. Saturday 19 July - The Local Crafters Co. The Civic Centre is located in the heart of Uckfield between Tesco and the High Street. And what a fab line up of events right on your doorstep. And don't forget...Free parking Free WiFiLevel access. You can subscribe to our newsletter via our website https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/whats-on/

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Celebrating National Volunteers Week. Thank you. We're proud by recognising our incredible Volunteer Animal Care Assistants — the dedicated individuals working at the very heart of our veterinary hospital. These volunteers play a vital role in caring for the hundreds of wild animals that come through our doors. From feeding and cleaning to monitoring and weighing, they ensure every animal receives the care and attention it needs — even when that means dealing with challenging tasks (and a few interesting smells!) With over 85 volunteers committing to regular 3–4 hour shifts, their time, care, and commitment is truly invaluable. We simply couldn’t do it without them. To all our Volunteer Animal Care Assistants: thank you for everything you do. Interested in joining the team? Visit our website to learn how you can get involved.

BUXTED SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Rehearsals are now well underway for our forthcoming Summer Concert on Sunday 6th July. We are excited to be giving our first ever performance of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6, and to showcase three talented young musicians, who will be performing on the trumpet, piano and violin.There will also be the première of a movement from a short piece for strings and wind, composed by a nonagenarian pupil of our conductor, Julian. Truly a broad spectrum of age and experience. Advance tickets, priced at £14, will be available from Monday 2nd June from Gale & Woolgar in Uckfield High Street (cash only).

BUXTED BONFIRE SUMMER FAYE and DOG SHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 21st June 2025 12.00-4.00pm Buxted Recreation Ground, TN22 4LE. Free Entry for all the family! Stalls, Dog Show, Raffle, Tombola, BBQ, Bar, Cakes, Arena events, Bouncy Castle, Face painter, Ice cream van and much more! Follow our Facebook event for more information: https://fb.me/e/69PUeccNE

Nutley Village Fete - 28th June 2025- 1pm to 5pm

Thank you to everyone who came and supported our wonderful Village Fete on June 29th 2024, The committee hope you all had a fantastic time and we were lucky with the weather. We hope you managed to spend some pennies on our fantastic stalls and enjoy all the entertainment available. Another massive shout out to our incredible volunteers and anyone who helped to make the day happen, from litter picking, parking cars, our runners who direct stall holders to their pitches and everything in between! without you and like so many other village fetes and events it just wouldn't happen, you should all be very proud. The organising team are now planning the 2025 fete, so if anyone would like to get involved please reach out- email us at: [email protected]. Nutley Village Fete is an event that has been a regular fixture in the calendar for nearly 40 years. As a village community, this is an event which we cherish so dearly, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across Kent, Sussex and Surrey. It is run by the committee as a not-for-profit organisation with its main purpose to provide local community organisations and clubs a platform in which to raise vital funds. With a vast range of stalls and entertainments fun is always to be had by everyone who attends and gets involved. Calling all classic cars and vechicle owners! Come along and join the fun at the Nutly Village fete on the 28th June 2025. Head to the southern entrance (signposted classic cars) before 12pm to grab a space its free entry and we look forward to welcoming you for a fantastic afternoon of fun and entertainment. To contact us, please email [email protected]

Please Note: This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]