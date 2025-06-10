Uckfield Town News

Uckfield High Street is open for business as usual

UCKFIELD HIGH STREET

Uckfield High Street is open for business as usual. It is important to bear in mind that the temporary support and partial road closure in Uckfield are in place to keep the public safe and this remains our top priority. With the agreement of the property owner, internal inspections have recently taken place and further external high-level inspections will take place over the next two weeks before a more detailed schedule of works and timetable for resolution will hopefully be available. for more info and regular updates, visit: https://ow.ly/NzvW50W4HVl

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

At the Ridgewood Village Hall we were delighted to host guests and hosts from our Twin Town of Arques-La Bataille as part of their Exchange trip from Normandy in France. It was a fun evening of country music, barn and line dancing with Jimmy Van Lin and his band and after so many years it was wonderful to see such a large group of guests from France who have come over for the weekend and highlighted the thriving Twinning Association connecting towns across nations and sharing cultural Ideas and improving relations between ordinary people.

BoB CONNECTIONS VISITORS DAY

Looking to grow your business, make meaningful connections, and start your day with purpose? Come and join the group at BoB Connections – Uckfield's new Business Networking Group. We meet fortnightly on Wednesday mornings at the Civic Centre – at 7.00am, with a delicious breakfast and a room full of driven, supportive local professionals. Whether you're a small business owner, a freelancer, or part of a larger organisation, this is your chance to build real relationships that lead to genuine opportunities. There’s something powerful about starting your day with like-minded people who are just as committed to building their business as you are. What to expect: Breakfast, introductions, like-minded people, potential referrals and a warm welcome! For more information contact: 07942 042759: bobconnections.co.uk/Club/Uckfield

ART EXIBITION and SALE

After The Exhibition - The Results..........Thank you everyone who supported the recent Art Exhibition and Sale held by Uckfield Art Group. The Exhibition was bursting at the seams with a record one hundred and eighty six pictures displayed and lots of visitors found it difficult to choose their favourite one. The Artist with the most votes for a single image (ten votes) was Michael Raho with his picture of a Seal and the clever title of “Seal The Deal”! Michael was awarded the Tom Broad Trophy to treasure until the next Exhibition on 1st November at the Luxford Centre, Library Way Uckfield TN22 1AR. Please note - date for the diary. In joint second with nine votes were Penelope Parker’s “Winter Sunrise” and Julie Masters with “Pink Delight”. Votes were very close this time. In joint third with eight votes were Fiona Flower’s “The Dancer”, Samantha Bromley with “Homeward Bound”, Bethany Wright with “Almost Abyssinian” and “Sky High” and Michael Raho with “Windswept”. Twenty paintings were snapped up at the Exhibition and have gone to live in their “Forever Homes” with their excited new owners. Lots of cards and craft items were sold too. Children were thrilled to take home their paintings on wooden boards and shells from the “Have A Go Table”. The delicious homemade refreshments were so popular there were only two slices of cake left at the end of the Exhibition! Thank you for continuing to choose and support Uckfield Art Group through the Wealden Community Lottery. This year the Art Group has received eighty seven pounds through a percentage of donations. The Theme Corner next time is portraits. Come and see if you can match up some of the paintings with people in the room! Look out for more details nearer the time, but please make a note of the date and tell your friends and family! Fiona Flower

WEALD ON THE FIELD

Weald on the Field is back. We're delighted to be bringing plenty more live music, food, drink, entertainment and fun for free to the fantastic Uckfield community on Saturday 9th August 2025. What do we ask of you? If you know of a company or individual who would be perfect to sponsor WOTF, please pass this message to them. We are looking for sponsors at all three tiers - Silver, Gold and Premier - for 2025 to help make this year's festival the best edition yet. Please contact [email protected], call: 01825 762774 or PM us if you are interested!

JUDD ICEBREAKER DAY

Some of the feedback we had from the Judd School, Tonbridge Icebreaker Day last August involving lots of local schools: "We didn’t really know anyone else at the school or in his class, so he found it brilliant for making a couple of friends and making the start of school less daunting. If you can I think it would be a great thing to run for the new intake." "A really enjoyed it and came away feeling like he had lots in common with the other boys, along with a few names and phone numbers for those he met. It made his first day much less nerve wracking." "My son loved it, and came back really energised and excited to have met some of his new classmates." We're running Icebreaker Days for the fourth year this summer - we've got days for Beacon, Judd, Weald (Tonbridge), TGS, Bennett, Skinners, TWGGS and TWGSB (Tun Wells). We run a morning of icebreaker games and an afternoon of outdoor activities with their new classmates to help kids get to know one another and make friends before their first day at a new school. To see dates and times and to book, go to: https://bookwhen.com/bowles

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) and it's founder have been committed to wildlife well-being since 1985. Our mission is to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties, who, unlike their domestic counterparts, often have no one else to turn to. We work closely with other animal welfare organizations across the South and around the country, to ensure that every animal gets the care and attention it deserves.

Each year, we manage approximately 20,000 phone calls from individuals in need of assistance with casualties, seeking guidance, making donations, and more. In 2024, these calls led to the rescue of over 6,600 casualties by our charity, with many others referred to more local organisations – marking our busiest year to date, all thanks to our dedicated team of staff and volunteers. We provide our services entirely free of charge, relying on the generous contributions from supporters like you to fund our operational expenses, which average £97 for each call-out. Since Trevor started in 1985 over 74,000 casualties have been rescued!

NFU UCKFIELD

Always great to attend the Uckfield Chamber of Commerce members meeting and connect with other local businesses. May's meeting was held at the stunning Bluebell Vineyard Estates, and we sampled some of their delicious sparkling wines. A lovely Ploughman's was also supplied by Jane Midgen from The Wealden Kitchen using delicious local produce.