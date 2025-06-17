Uckfield Town News

What an absolutely amazing (and terrifying experience)

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

THANKYOU to everyone at Headcorn Aerodrome Wing Walking Company, especially Ollie my pilot and Jake and Raystede for allowing me to be a part of this incredible experience . Thank you to Monty at Chameleon Design studio for the very quick bespoke T-shirt and sweatshirt, Thank you to Ian and all my friends for supporting me and thank you to every single person who has donated to Raystede Charity. Well done to all the other 14 people who have raised over £12,000 so far to help support Raystede in looking after and rehoming birds and animals and educating people on animal welfare. It has been an amazing way to spend a Saturday morning and one for the bucket list. Thank you from Karen

WEALDEN VOLUNTEERING

Uckfield Mayor preparing for flight

Massive thanks to Chamber of Commerce who are supporting this volunteering project through 2025 and Wealden Volunteering who are coordinating it. Already local businesses have supported community groups/ charities and projects which is making a huge difference. I very much hope that we can build on this over the coming year. Thank you again from Karen

SHEFFIELD PARK- NATIONAL TRUST

The floating pontoon is back! Open from tomorrow (Sat 14 June) and throughout the summer, this is the season to experience a 360° view of the tranquil lakes and glorious waterlilies at Sheffield Park and Garden NT. They have photography workshops, summer evenings with live music, family-friendly Exotic Spots trail (starting 19 July), and an outdoor theatre production of Wind in the Willows, all coming up as part of our Lakes & Lilies Festival. Visit their website for their full summer programme of events: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.../sheffield.../events

UCKFIELD GRASSHOPPERS

Uckfield Mayor Fundraising

Uckfield Grasshoppers Shooting Stars are looking for new, enthusiastic and committed players moving as they move to U15 (Year 10) in the 2025/26 season.Training every Wednesday on the 3G at the Uckfield Leisure Centre with matches on Sundays in the Crowborough & District League.Please contact Phil: 07765 852231 or send us a message.Be a part of a fantastic FA Chartered club with modern, updated facilities that is growing season by season.

UCKFIELD and CROWBOROUGH POP UP MARKET

Thank you to the the Civic Centre, Uckfield for hosting us, and to our fabulous stallholders and the customers who came along. It was a fabulous day at our first Pop Up Market in Uckfield. A lovely selection of stalls and new sellers joining us! If you didn’t get a chance to pop along, we’ll be doing it all again in the autumn. It’s well worth a visit as there a nice restaurant on site. The Uckfield farmer’s market is in right alongside the High Street which is is 30 seconds in one direction and Tesco is 30 seconds in the other, and you can get up to 10 hours free parking! What’s not to like? Dates for your diary: 13 September, Uckfield Pop Up Market. 11 October, Uckfield Pop Up Market. 15 November, Uckfield Christmas Market. Meanwhile there’s 5 July Crowborough Pop Up Market.

FOOD, DRINK and MAKERS FESTIVAL

Join us for our Food, Drink & Makers Festival on Saturday 28th June at East Sussex National. Enjoy a fantastic day out with local food, drink, and artisan stalls, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family. Support local: Live music: Delicious treats: Don't forget to join us – we can't wait to see you there!

UCKFIELD THEATRE GUILD

The Uckfield Theatre Guild family are still on Cloud 9 following five fantastic shows of 'Joseph' last week, however there was one very special stand out moment, and that's our wonderful Charity Performance which took place on the Friday of show week. We were thrilled to welcome 120 people from 12 local groups and homes which included care homes for both the elderly and young adults, children's charities and community groups, to come along and enjoy a special matinee performance. The theatre was set out carefully for added accessibility; the lights and sound were adjusted to suit this audience and our wonderful BSL interpreter was in clear view (as she was for every performance!). The feedback has been incredibly positive with lots of happy and grateful faces leaving after the show! This charity performance was only made possible by the generosity of some amazing local organisations that so kindly sponsored the performance therefore, opening up the opportunity for the more vulnerable members of our community to come together and enjoy this fantastic show. We are so appreciative to each and every one of these sponsors and we know that everyone who came along on the day was grateful to be there. Thank you to these amazing organisations for making this possible: C J Thorne & Co Ltd, Lewis Business Media, Richard Green Funeral Service, Uckfield Rotary Club, The Highlands Inn, Uckfield, Uckfield & District Lions Club, BG Benton, Holy Cross Church Uckfield, Thornbury Residential Care Home, Swindells Accounting, Wealden Funeral Services and Uckfield Town Council. Everyone at UTG are thrilled that the Charity performance has been reinstated following a pause since lockdown, and we very much look forward to offering further charity performances in the future as part of our commitment to community outreach; ensuring that performances are accessible and that even the more vulnerable members of our community have the opportunity to enjoy the magic of a live show. If you would be interested in sponsoring future charitypPerformances please do get in touch with Sarah at: [email protected]

BLUEBELL RAILWAY and ARCHIVE

Opening Hours: The Museum on Platform 2, will be open on the following days and times this coming week: Fri 20th June, 10.00 - 15.00: Sat 21st June, 10.00 - 17.00: Sun 22nd June, 10.00 - 16.30 We do hope you're able to find the time to visit the Museum, if you're planning a trip to the Bluebell Railway For more information. https://www.bluebell-railway.com/museum/