Uckfield Town News

NUTLEY VILLAGE FETE

From rock n' roll to Wealden Brass - and from burgers to beeswax wraps - there was little you couldn't find, enjoy, eat or dance to at Nutley's annual summer fete last Saturday. The organisation of the day was in safe hands too - from arrival (when marshals kindly helped us find a suitable space) to departure when we were eased into traffic on the A22. This was the biggest and best Nutley fete ever, with more than 90 stalls, live music, races, dogs, axe throwing, a steam train and food and drink - certainly enough to feed the 5,000 who turned up! The day goes from strength to strength. Revenue from last year's fete supported the village's primary school, Little Deers Preschool Playgroup, historical society, Evergreens, bowling club, Memorial Hall, tennis club, Knit and Natter and Fords Green Management Committee - all set to benefit again this year. The whole day is held together by an efficient team of volunteers who help run non-stop activities on the green's 'main arena' including children's races and a display by the karate club. A troupe of energetic Nutley folk in Hawaiian shirts and floral frocks demonstrated classic rock n'roll (at a temperature of more than 30 degrees) while dogs competed avidly to be the 'one the judge most wants to take home' or 'best tail wagger.' AxeBros from Hailsham gave would-be woodsmen and women the chance to try their hands at axe throwing (harder than it looked) and the Scouts ran an intriguing 'live fruit machine,' recruiting new members as they did so. Queues for burgers and drinks circled the green while plenty of families sprawled on straw bales to enjoy their packed lunches, drinks and ice cream. The annual fete has been a regular fixture in the village calendar for nearly 40 years and it's run by the not-for-profit committee aimed at providing much-needed financial support for local community organisations. That it does so - while providing a day's full-on entertainment - is testament to a whole load of sheer hard work. I'm sure they are already planning for next year. Well done all.

SHOP LOCALLY - MA MAISON

Doesn’t this little shop look lovely in the sunshine? If you’re out and about in Uckfield, swing by and have a mooch - the shelves are full of pretty things, thoughtful gifts, and summery treats for your home and sunny days are theirfavourite

UCKFIELD CIVIC CENTRE

OLLY MURS UK NO.1 TRIBUTE ACT - Friday 11th July. Looking for a top-quality night out in the heart of East Sussex? Join us on Friday, 11th July, for an incredible night in the company of Olly Murs UK 1 Tribute Act. There’s guaranteed fun from a high-energy, cheeky performer with the full range of Olly's hits! Tickets are available from: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../olly-murs-uk-no.../

COFFEE HOUSE, NUTLEY

A big thank from Hannah, the proud owner of The Coffee House Nutley — we’ve officially been open for 2 months now and is so grateful for all the support so far! A few things happening at the café that you might love: Commuter-Friendly Online Orders: Skip the queue. Order your coffee, granola bowls, or bacon sandwiches online and choose a pick-up time that works for you. Monthly Romance Book Club: Our next meeting is Sunday 27th July — come chat books over coffee! Tickets available online or just message us to join in. Tuesday Afternoon Socials New in town? Fancy a friendly chat? Pop in on Tuesdays for tea, coffee, cake, and conversation. Everyone’s welcome — all ages! Cool Drinks for Hot Days We’ve got refreshing smoothies and iced lattes flying out the door — perfect for this sunshine! Reserve a Table: Meeting a friend or planning a little catch-up? You can now book a table in advance. We also have Sports Massage Wednesday and Thursdays with myself in our Therapy rooms (message for details). We also have an amazing facialist on Fridays too. Thanks so much for making our first two months so special. We’d love to welcome even more of you soon! Hannah & The Coffee House Team

BUXTED SYMPHONEY ORCHESTRA SUMMER CONCERT

Summer Concert on Sunday 6th July. Do make sure it's in your diary - 7.00 pm at St. Margaret's Church in Buxted Park. We look forward to welcoming you all to what we hope will be an excellent evening of classical entertainment, with the first half featuring individual performances from our three young soloists and a composition by a local nonagenarian composer; the second half is devoted to Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony, evoking the sights, sounds and feelings of the countryside so loved by him.Also, for the first time, we have 5 members of the same family, spanning 3 generations, playing with us in the orchestra - quite an achievement and a proud moment for them all.

UCKFIELD PROMS ON THE PITCH

Saturday 12 July - 16.30. After lots of hard work by an amazing team of volunteers, it's only weeks away until this amazing community event kicks off. Come along to this truly fantastic summertime music event. A family friendly evening hosted by Uckfield Concert Brass with appearances by Operatic Soprano Jo Appleby performing a Proms last night along alongside many other wonderful musical acts, and closing with a spectacular Firework Finale. There will be hot food, bar, Pimms & Prosecco or you're welcome to bring your own picnic. Tickets only £15pp (children under 16 free) and can be purchased at: www.uckfieldproms.co.uk

SHEFFIELD PARK BIG CAMP OUT

Experience the magic of Sheffield Park and Garden at night. On 28-29 August we’re excited to be offering visitors the incredible opportunity to camp out overnight in the garden. As part of our Big Camp Out event we’ll be running bat walks, bushcraft and den making, kwik cricket games, crafts, wellbeing sessions and more, all of which are included in the ticket price. We’ll also be offering stargazing and solar viewings. Pitches are limited so if you’d like to join us for this event please do book soon! Ticket prices and more information are available on our website. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.../5709fe14-36ef-4bf8...

1 . Contributed Dog Show Winner Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Shop Locally Uckfield Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Nutley Karate cCub Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ashdown Forest Volunteers Photo: Submitted