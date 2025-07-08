Uckfield Town News

EAST SUSSEX WRAS Founders Anniversary Raffle

Get ready for Family Fun on Ashdown Forest this summer! Build your nature knowledge and connect with the wild! Ashdown Forest are very excited to share details of a series of events starting later this month. Join the Education team for Wild Wednesdays when they be investigating what’s happening in nature, with fun activities, games and adventures. The Thursday Nature Makers sessions, will explore ways of being creative using the nature around us. They will explore woodland crafts using natural materials held in our Forest school area. Suitable for children aged 5–12 years (to be accompanied by an adult), each session starts at 10am and ends at midday. Tickets cost £10 per child and are on sale now. Get yours now so you don't miss out! Parking is included in the ticket price. Book Wild Wednesday tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../wild-wednesdays-tickets ... Book Thursday Nature Makers tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../thursday-nature-makers ... Session details: 30 July | Wild Wednesday – Butterfly wings: Search for the amazing butterflies at Ashdown Forest. Try to spot the incredible Purple Emperor that lives in and around the Forest Centre garden and create a pongy scent that may lure them in. Make your own butterfly wings to take home. 31 July | Thursday Nature Makers - Green Woodwork Skills:Learn some woodland skills and experiment with sawing, drilling and hammering to create your own greenwood products to take home. 6 August | Wild Wednesday - Lizards and Newts: Discover the difference between a lizard and a newt. Use their amazing skin patterns as inspiration to make a print with marbling inks. 7 August | Thursday Nature Makers – Weave a Wool Sitting Mat: Using wool from their own Hebridean sheep, weave a sitting mat on a peg loom or make a wet felt one using your feet. 13 August | Wild Wednesday – Hoverflies: Discover the amazing world of Hoverflies – these fantastic pollinators, pest controllers and recyclers make their homes in old trees. Create a hoverfly lagoon to attract hoverflies to your garden. 14 August | Thursday Makers – Make your own Nature theatre: Choose your favourite wildlife characters, plan a simple story and a design a habitat background. You will be using paint and collage techniques to add to theatres. 20 August | Wild Wednesday - Bats and Moths: Search for some of the things that bats like to eat. Help check our moth trap and discover just how beautiful and diverse moths are. 21 August | Thursday Nature Makers - Boats and Rafts: Design and make a tiny raft from sticks found on a walk. Add a sail decorated with leaf prints. 27 August | Wild Wednesday - Discover the history of Ashdown Forest: On this time-travelling session join us to herd the Saxon pigs, go hunting with the King, catch rabbits in Broadstone Warren and make a Roman nature mosaic. 28 August | Thursday Nature Makers - Printing with Plants: Take a closer look at some of the special heathland plants. Use them to create prints with inks and paints. If the sun is out, try making a sun print. Questions? You can contact our Education team by email at: [email protected]

This is a musical celebration for the whole family led by Uckfield Concert Brass with a spectacular fireworks finale. This year it’s taking place tomorrow, July 12 at Uckfield Rugby Club, Hempstead Playing fields. Tickets can be bought from Gale and Woolgar, 47 High Street. The artists are: Jo Appleby, an accomplished operatic soprano and classical crossover recording artist, known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. She has performed at renowned concert venues across the UK and in over 30 countries worldwide, including performing at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Glyndebourne Festival Opera and most recently with the English National Opera. She enjoys a busy concert schedule, performing regularly with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra. She has performed on stage with tenor Alfie Boe, with “Go Compare’s” Wynne Evans, and at the London Palladium with comedienne Pam Anne. She has also been a featured performer on some of the world’s most famous cruise ships, including the QE2, the New Amsterdam, and various P&O vessels. Her career is diverse, having performed for royalty, as well as at major sporting events such as the FA Cup at Wembley and the Six Nations at Cardiff Millennium Stadium. She has also toured Australia, Dubai, and New Zealand as a soloist, singing at prestigious venues such as the Sydney Opera House. Uckfield Concert Brass Your very own town band! We regularly perform in the town, across the south of England and beyond… UCB look forward to performing for you and bringing this wonderful afternoon of music and entertainment to a close. The Flat Pack The Flat Pack are a male vocal harmony group that perform songs in tribute to The Rat Pack and Swing music, with solos and duets thrown into the mix. They were formed as close friends who grew up in the theatre world which gives them the natural edge of on-stage-banter as part of their performances. In 2019 they were the first trio to get a turn from the judges on The Voice UK which took them on a journey never to be forgotten. The ideal act to either sit back and enjoy with a drink, or get up and dance to! The Fabulous Red Diesel Raw soul with Bush/Mitchel-esque lyrics over the grooviest arrangements of original funk, latin, soul, gypsy punk and swing. There are trumpets, a flute and even a tuba when one is required. You come away from a gig feeling like you have met friends, the vibe is so infectious. You will smile like a loon, sing along and dance like nobody’s watching. The Fabulous Red Diesel have suported James Taylor Quartet, been playlisted on Jazz FM and performed at Ronnie Scott’s, the Cheltenham, Sidmouth and Rye Jazz festivals amongst many others. Uckfield Soul Survivors A growing and dynamic town like Uckfield has a choir to match its aspirations. Inclusive, energetic and spreading a bit of much needed joy – as well as promoting positive mental health, community cohesiveness and an outlet for expression.The Uckfield Soul Survivors choir sing contemporary and up-to date songs with arrangements done ‘in house’ by the musical team of Ginger Millington and Tim Guntrip who, between them, have an extensive knowledge of running choirs and also convincing people that they can actually sing.Find out more at uckfieldsoulsurvivorschoir.co.uk Red Butler Music School Founded in 2014, RBMS has grown into a vibrant community, serving over 700 students across 45 schools in Sussex. We believe that music has the power to transform lives, and our ethos, “What you need to learn in what you want to learn,” ensures every lesson is tailored to the unique interests and aspirations of each student.Our professional, award-winning musicians bring passion and expertise to every session, creating a supportive and engaging environment where students of any age can thrive. All our tutors are fully DBS checked, PLI insured, and dedicated to providing exceptional music education.Located in the heart of Uckfield, our bespoke Music Hub features purpose-built studios for private lessons, band workshops, and more. We also offer instrument hire services, making it easy for both children and adults to begin their musical journey with access to quality instruments, including drums, guitars, ukuleles, and more.Holy Cross Church Children and Youth Choirs The Holy Cross Church Children’s Choir is made up of a fun and enthusiastic group of kids that love to sing a variety of sings and music! We hope you enjoy their performance, please get in touch if you have a little one who love to sing and would like to join. Uckfield Theatre Guild Celebrating over 30 years in Uckfield, this amateur group continues to be a place to share a passion for performing. The youth membership has grown to around 50, with the recent Joseph musical in the Civic Centre being a huge success Uckfield Theatre Guild are already looking forward to the next opportunity to entertain Uckfield. More information available at www.uckfieldtheatreguild.co.uk or Facebook. Sponsors and Supporters: Thanks to our sponsors and supporters: Tressler Coachworks. The Alma Arms. Hartfields. Coffee and Kitchen. Doyle and Palmer Wealth Management. John Spink Independent Equity Release Adviser. Swindells Chartered Accountants. Richard Green Funeral Service