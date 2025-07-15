Uckfield Town News

From the Mayor, Karen Bedwell

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

From the Mayor, Karen Bedwell: A lovely part of the mayoral role is that we are invited to attend events by other councils’ civic representatives. Saturday was a busy day. I left home at 9.30 am and walked back through my door at 11pm. First visit was to attend the Peacehaven bi-annual fete with the Deputy Mayor of Peacehaven, Councillor Aimee Harman; Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Margaret Bannister; Mayor of Telscombe Cliffs, Cllr Isobel Sharkey and Chair of Lewes District Council. Paul Davies. It was a wonderful event started off with a blessing of good luck by two Chinese dragons. Next up was a trip further down the coast to attend a Charity open garden. Along with The Mayor of Eastbourne and the Chair of Lewes District Council, the Chair of Wealden District Council, Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins; Mayor of Bexhill, Paul Wilso;, Chair of South Downs National Park, Vanessa Rowlands and Superintendent Nick Diaz of East Sussex Police we joined Cllr Maggie Wearmouth, Mayor of Seaford in supporting her chosen charit,; Family Support Work. They provide one-to-one, intensive help to children and families in Sussex, plus a range of group support and structured play activities for the year. Both events gave us a good opportunity to talk about our community, shared experiences and highlight some issues that concern Superintendent Diaz focused around anti social behaviour. My final destination was the amazing annual Proms on the Pitch at Uckfield Rugby club. A musical celebration for the whole family was led by Uckfield Concert Brass with spectacular fireworks finale and guest performances by Jo Appleby, Flat Pack, The Fabulous Red Diesel, Uckfield Soul Survivors, Red Butler Music School, Holy Cross Church Children and Youth Choirs and Uckfield Theatre Guild. The evening ended with a grand finale spectacular fireworks display. An amazing day- attending events run by, and supporting volunteers and seeing local community at its best. Thank you for inviting me.

UCKFIELD HIGH STREET UPDATE

Further internal investigations ahead of a full multidisciplinary site meeting scheduled for Tuesday 15 July 2025. Wealden District Council (WDC) is hopeful this will be the final meeting before we receive a complete and conclusive report. WDC is also expecting to receive the latest structural engineer’s proposal for a revised, slimmer “birdcage” scaffold design. This concept explores potential for allowing the high street to be re-opened. WDC has not yet reviewed the design, and there is still uncertainty as to whether it will meet all structural and safety requirements. An update meeting with the Town Council and Chamber of Commerce is also scheduled for Wednesday 16 July 2025 To find out more and the latest updates: https://ow.ly/qkLi50Wp2mo

STAR DAY

Roll up, roll up for a dazzling array of circus skills at our Circus themed STAR day. Whether you want to walk on a tightrope, balance a feather, learn to juggle or walk on stilts, there’s fun to be had for all! Book your place now at www.activestars.co.uk Venue: Rocks Park Primary School, Uckfield Date: 28th July Time: 9am - 3pm extended day options available Age: 4-11 (already enrolled in primary school) Cost: £30 per child (we offer a range of discounts and accept childcare vouchers)Club runs from 28th July - 15th August - please see full schedule of themed days!

REPAIR CAFÉ UCKFIELD

The repair café’s talented repairers will be back in action again on Saturday 26th July, doing their best to fix whatever you bring us. Last month we worked on a total of 35 items, of these, seven were pronounced unrepairable, 21 fixed on the day with the rest works in progress. Garden tools featured highly, with a chainsaw, hedge trimmer, shears, edgers and secateurs all in for attention. We fixed various electrical items from a radio and food blender to a couple of lamps. Our regular horologist took home two clocks for in depth repairs. The textiles team successfully coped with jeans, hoodie, jumper and trousers. Please bring us your things to repair in the morning, from small electrical appliances and bicycles to tablets, clothing and of course sharpening. We are also a café, so cake, coffee and tea are always on offer. Our repairs and refreshments are completely free, although we do invite donations. Remember we appear on the fourth Saturday of every month except for December, no booking necessary, please arrive from 9.30 until 12 at the Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground TN22 5DJ.

UCKFIELD MAKERS MARKET

If you’re looking for an unusual gift, or would simply like to browse a collection of unusual and beautiful items, pop along to the Uckfield Makers Market tomorrow, (July 19) at the Civic Centre from 11am-3pm. There will be ceramics, sweet treats, art (paintings in many different media,) children’s crafts, homewares, flowers, jewellery, fashion and candles. If you paint or create crafts yourself you might even be in time to exhibit there – register for a stall at: www.thelocalcraftersco.com or email: [email protected]There’s always something of interest going on at the Civic Centre and this is no exception.

THE HIGHLANDS INN, UCKFIELD

On Sunday, August 3 the Highlands hosts a theatrical production in the sport Bar. It’s all set around pubs in the community and deals with a number of topical issues including men’s mental health. The production is staged by the BrightDog Theatre and is called Snow Falls by Aidan McConville and Tom Messmer.

STEAM INTO SUMMER – SUNDAY 20TH JULY!

Join us at the Lavender Line for a full day of steam-powered fun next Sunday. Our beautifully restored steam locomotive will be in action, offering rides through the Sussex countryside from 11am. No need to book – just grab your tickets from the gift shop on arrival. Tearoom open from 10:30am with tasty treats and refreshments. Don’t forget to visit our historic Signal Box too! Bring the family, meet our friendly volunteers, and soak up the sights, sounds, and smells of steam!

UCKFIELD and DISTRICT LIONS CLUB

Every July, a new president takes over the leadership of the Uckfield & District Lions Club, and this year, our new president, Graham Baldwin introduces himself here: Being President of Uckfield Lions: In July I take over from Frank Phillips as President of the Uckfield & District Lions club. This will be my third spell as president of Uckfield and my fourth in total, (I was a member of Heathfield Lions some years ago). It’s always a time of reflection, as to how I got here. Just over 25 years ago a good friend of mine, who was a Lion, asked me if I thought I was lucky. I thought about being lucky to get a job on the QE2 liner, about meeting the love of my life when working at Merrydown, and about being graced with three beautiful daughters. Yes, I would say I have been lucky. He then asked if I wanted to help others who have not had such a lucky time in life and so I became a member of Lions International. As a qualified chef I have helped run BBQs, Curry Lunches and Pudding Nights. As a full time H&S manager I have helped steer various clubs through the preparation stage for large public events. All of which could not have been achieved without the 100% support of my fellow Lions. So taking the reins once again is something I look forward to. I know from the feedback we get, that the people of Uckfield are always appreciative of our efforts. Their support of our fund-raising spurs us on to find more ways to help others. So this coming year, we will aim to help more people in any way we can, and I hope I can continue passing on some good luck to those who need it. And my luck continues, as I take over from a very successful year under the steerage of Frank. I only hope I can emulate his achievements during my year in office.

NEW UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCILLOR CONFIRMED

Uckfield Town Council Council can confirm the results of the Election of a Town Councillor for Uckfield (Uckfield New Town), which took place on Thursday 10 July 2025. Kathryn Ann Butler was elected, with a winning margin of 26 votes in a close-fought contest. We congratulate Councillor Butler on her election and look forward to welcoming her to Uckfield Town Council in due course. This By-Election came midway through the four-year electoral cycle for Uckfield Town Council, and all 15 Councillor positions will be contested in May 2027. Wealden District Council, the body responsible for managing this By-Election, posted the information on their election results page: