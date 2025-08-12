Uckfield Town News

WEALD ON THE FIELD

A town with a heart and soul - Uckfield lived up to its reputation, laying on an entirely free day and evening of entertainment. Weald on the Field gets bigger and better as the years go by.

There was live music from five top-class local acts on the festival's Airstream stage. This drew hundreds of families who picnicked out in the sun or sheltered inside a giant marquee. If they hadn't bought anything to eat and drink, then Food Rocks laid on a fantastic mix of street food, bars, artisan produce and plenty of stalls run by local farmers and food suppliers.

Good to see Hadlow Down Parish Council chair, District Councillor and farmer Michael Lunn, his son Ben and the team manning the Coopers Farm stall and doing a roaring business in home-made hot dogs and sausages. We spotted Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr Karen Bedwell tucking into one with enthusiasm - it's hungry work being a mayor! The Podgy Pieman was there too - he's an Uckfield faithful who turns up regularly in the middle of winter when the town stages its late-night Christmas shop.

Town Mayor Having a Break

As the years go by, it's interesting to see quite a few newcomers selling more unusual items such as clothes (some wonderful linens from Damson Pre-loved,) a wide range of crafts, jewellery, bee products, books, accessories, models and unusual sauces and preserves. Afrodite stepped up the glitter quotient and facepainters worked hard to stop the hot sun drying their creations before they had time to finish - it was nice to see the boys taking part in this with a few terrifying animal masks!

An amazing day for the whole town - from babes in arms to those of us old enough to remember the heady days of early fairgrounds.....a cornucopia of colour, noise and enjoyment.

WRAS - WHITESMITH

Unusual Visitor in Care – A Cuckoo! This week WRAS rescuer Ellie Langridge was called to Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, after a local resident reported a bird of prey – possibly a sparrowhawk – on the ground and unable to fly. But on arrival, Ellie had quite a surprise – it wasn’t a sparrowhawk at all, but a Cuckoo! These fascinating birds are rarely seen up close and are an unusual species for WRAS to have in care.

It’s believed the cuckoo may have suffered a minor collision but thankfully doesn’t appear to have any serious injuries. The bird is now under the careful watch of our dedicated vets and Care Team, and they hope this unusual bird will be fit to return to the wild very soon. Did you know? Cuckoos are famous for laying their eggs in the nests of other birds – a behaviour known as brood parasitism.

The unsuspecting host birds raise the cuckoo chick as their own, often at the expense of their own young! During a single breeding season, a female cuckoo will lay between 12 and 22 eggs, each in a different host nest. Fascinatingly, she often targets the same species that raised her as a chick! Please consider supporting our work to help more wildlife like this rare visitor: www.wildlifeambulance.org

REPAIR CAFÉ UCKFIELD

Our talented repairers will be back in action again on Saturday, August 23, doing their best to fix whatever you bring us. Last month we worked on a total of 45 items, of these, five were pronounced unrepairable, 24 fixed on the day with the rest works in progress. Garden tool sharpening featured highly as usual at this time of year. We fixed various electrical items from a lamp and radio to a toaster and a remote control.

We completed a few woodwork repairs too last month; a drawer unit and a sewing box. Jo, our lovely fabrics supply repairer on loan from Chailey was kept busy with two pairs of trousers and a hoodie. Please bring us your things to repair in the morning, from small electrical appliances and bicycles to tablets, clothing and of course sharpening. We are also a café, so cake, coffee and tea are always on offer. Our repairs and refreshments are completely free, although we do invite donations.

Remember we appear on the fourth Saturday of every month except for December, no booking necessary, please arrive from 9.30 until 12 at the Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground TN22 5DJ.

UCKFIELD LIONS

Uckfield Lions Second Hand Bookshop – We need your help. The bookshop has been a vital source of revenue to the Uckfield Lions club over the past years. Due to the generosity of the Uckfield community and those from the surrounding villages, we are able to turn used books into money. This is then ploughed back into local community projects, grants and help for those who need it most.

However, we are seeing a slow decline in the number of donations that are being made. When it comes to donating books to the Lions, many people assume we can sell and raise funds from everything we are given. Unfortunately, it’s not the case. Donations have to be of a type that we can resell. In the past year the quality of the books being donated has fallen and to some we appear to have become part of the waste stream. Books that are damaged, with pages missing and stacks of old magazines are just a few of the items we cannot sell.

Not only can we not sell the donation, but it costs the shop to dispose of them, thereby reducing the income we get from good quality books. Can I ask that the people of the Uckfield area to continue to donate good quality paperbacks to the shop, as they always have done in the past. But if you are having a clear out or decluttering, just look at the item and ask yourself, would anyone buy this? If the answer is no, then recycle the item through the normal waste streams.

Many people who make their way to our shop say that browsing in the shop is an entirely pleasurable experience, that they want to repeat time and again. Help us to continue this by making a donation and also helping raise vitally needed funds for your local community. Graham Baldwin Club President and bookshop volunteer.

BECOME A HEALTH WALK LEADER

Become a Volunteer Health Walk Leader in East Sussex! Love meeting new people? Enjoy being outdoors? Want to make a real difference in your community? Join East Sussex Health Walks as a Volunteer Walk Leader! No experience needed – just a friendly, supportive nature. We’ll provide full training, maps, and equipment to get you started. Lead a walk once or twice a month. - Make new friends and boost your wellbeing. - Be part of something truly valuable. - Whether you're looking to give back, stay active, or connect with others – this is a fantastic opportunity to get involved. Call us on 07483 050767 Or email [email protected] to find out more! Let’s walk together towards healthier, happier communities.

STAGECOACH WITHDRAWING SERVICES

Following Stagecoach’s announcement that they will be withdrawing route 54, Brighton & Hove Buses will take over this service and operate it under the Regency brand from 21st September 2025. The route links Eastbourne, Polegate, Hailsham, Golden Cross, East Hoathly, Halland and Uckfield. Currently the route will remain the same as at present. There is a small change in North Hailsham.

The bus will run along London Road and will not serve Battle Road and Hawkswood Road. The route 28 bus will continue to operate a 30 minute The level of service will be similar without local taxpayer subsidy.

Ed Wills. Managing Director for Brighton & Hove and Metrobus said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to improve a bus service. I am delighted to add a further route to our excellent portfolio of bus services in the Eastbourne and East Sussex area where we currently operate the extremely popular, high frequency Coaster and Regency services. East Sussex has become an even better place to operate buses following the introduction of the Bus Service Improvement Plan in partnership with the Council.”

Route 54 will join the Regency bus network. Like all Regency buses, vehicles on route 54 will have USB charging points at every seat, Free Wi-Fi, next stop audio & visual information, fully accessible buses including dementia friendly floors, wheelchair taxi guarantee scheme and free morning newspapers. Payment can be made using Tap On, Tap Off contactless bank cards, the mobile app or cash at a maximum single fare of £3. Live bus tracking is available on the Brighton & Hove buses app and website.

In June this year, Brighton & Hove Buses launched twenty-four brand-new buses on the much-loved Regency Routes 28, 29 and 29A, which connect Brighton, Lewes, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Uckfield, Heathfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells. The improvements help local people in more rural areas access jobs, education and leisure facilities. Back in 2023 the company extended the Regency route to include Heathfield, Hailsham and Eastbourne as part of the East Sussex Bus Service Improvement Plan partnership.

How we wish Brighton and Hove would take over our sadly reduced No 51 service operated by Stagecoach and connecting Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells via Heathfield, Mayfield and Rotherfield. The half-hourly service was halved to become hourly in May this year leaving many loyal passengers unable to reach train stations, jobs, schools or colleges. What’s more there have been many occasions when the bus fails to turn up a all. Come on Brighton and Hove!