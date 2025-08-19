Uckfield Town News

LOCATION of DEFIBRILLATORS IN UCKFIELD

Uckfield is fortunate to have a large number of defibrillators available for public use, should a need arise. Individual organisations have funded the purchase and installation of defibrillator units. Uckfield & District Lions Club have also worked with a number of businesses within the Uckfield area, including Uckfield Town Council to arrange for the installation and regular upkeep and monitoring of defibrillators for public use.

In an emergency to find the nearest one available, please visit the following website, as it advises whether they are online: https://www.defibfinder.uk/

The list below provides an overview of where defibrillators area located. Please bear in mind, that some will only be available in business opening hours.

Town Centre: Tesco Superstore, Bell Farm Road, Uckfield Civic Centre, Civic Approach, Uckfield. Waitrose, High Street, Uckfield. Uckfield Railway Station, New Town, Uckfield Library, Library Way, Uckfield Wealden Volunteering, High Street, Uckfield Belmont Centre, Belmont Lane, Uckfield Cinque Ports Club, High Street, Uckfield Grants Hill Court, Oaklea Way, Uckfield

West of Town: Screwfix, Bellbrook Industrial Estate, Bell Lane, Uckfield. West Park Pavilion, Batchelor Way, Uckfield North and East of Town:Total Orthodontics, Upper High Street, Uckfield. Tesco Express, Brown’s Lane, Uckfield Uckfield Leisure Centre, Downsview Crescent, Uckfield Manor Primary School, Downsview Crescent, Uckfield Rugby Club, Nevill Road, Uckfield

South of Town: Foresters Hall, Harcourt Road, Uckfield Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground, off Old Timbers Lane, Uckfield Highlands Inn, Lewes Road, Uckfield Harlands Primary School, Mallard Drive, Uckfield Ridgewood Village Hall, New Road, Uckfield

Nearby Villages: Buxted C of E Primary School, Hurstwood Road, Buxted David Butcher Pavilion, Framfield Road, Buxted M&S, Ashdown Business Park Maresfield Household Waste Recycling Site Framfield Memorial Hall, The Street, Framfield

From the Mayor: "An early start Chamber of Commerce breakfast organised by Ian Noble - Director of C of C, at Ridgewood Village hall,cooked and provided by the wonderful Jane from Wealden Kitchen. It is always fantastic to meet with so many local businesses and hear about the work that they are doing in the town.

"An inspirational talk was given by Geoffrey Dennis who shared his incredible experiences as a volunteer across the world in some of the poorest and most dangerous places with the Red Cross supported by companies - who have shared their corporate social responsibility to help. He is now volunteering at Wealden Volunteering and helping to bring local businesses together with volunteer and charity groups through the People need People project. Fantastic start to the day." Karen x

VJ Day 80 anniversary service

A huge thanks to Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr. Karen Bedwell, for her reading of a poem contributed by an attendee at V-J Day 80th anniversary service this evening. A touching tribute to those who fought in the Far East eight decades ago.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Did you know that WRAS has a charity shop located in Eastbourne? With all sorts of of wonders in store, make sure you pop in next time you are in the area to see what you can find! All proceeds from the store go back to helping the wildlife in our care. Plus, be sure to keep an eye on their Facebook page, which is regularly updated with items they have in stock. East Sussex WRAS Charity Shop

UCKFIELD CARNIVAL

We need your help. To make it possible for Uckfield Carnival to go ahead we need to find enough people to stand on the road closures, some are only while the procession passes, others may be for the duration of the Carnival. If you can help please contact us via the email below. Thank you

SHREK TEA PARTY BELMONT CENTRE

Come along to Shrek’s Tea Party on Saturday, August 30 at 2pm. It’s set to be Shrek-tacular! All info linked in the event - look forward to seeing you there!

Please do come along to this wonderful event in August. Lots of arts & crafts, yummy themed treats and a visit from Shrek himself! Free Entry. This event is a fund-raising event for Uckfield Theatre Guild's upcoming performance of Shrek The Musical Jr during October half term, if you'd like to grab your tickets for the show you can find show times and ticket info at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/uckfield

MARESFIELD CHURCH – ST BARTHOLOMEWS, MARESFIELD

On Sunday, August 31 we will be having an outdoor service at Maresfield Church followed by a BBQ. The service begins at 10:30am and food should be available from 12noon. All are welcome to join us for the service and/or the food for which there will be no charge, though any donations will be gratefully received. The menu will include burgers, sausages, hot, dogs, chicken, vegetarian burgers & sausages, halloumi and veg skewers.

Please bring your own drink and picnic blanket (though some chairs and tables will be available). If you have picnic cutlery you can bring, then feel free, though we will have cutlery/crockery available. If you would like to come, or have any questions, please let Angie know at: [email protected] Having an idea of numbers would be helpful, but feel free to turn up on the day and bring a friend.

SECOND BOOKSHOP SCHOOLS CHESS TOURNAMENT 2025

Sunday, September 7, East Grinstead. We are delighted to announce our second Schools Chess Tournament. Open to anyone Under 18 at midnight on 31.8.25 living in or attending school within a 15-mile radius of East Grinstead, or who already plays at The Bookshop. There are two sections: U11 and U18. Second Bookshop Schools Chess Tournament 2025. Time & Location Sep 07, 2025, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM East Grinstead, 22 High St, East Grinstead RH19 3AW, UK. There are 2 sections U11 and U18. Prizes U18: Book token prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Top Girl. U11 Major and U11 Minor: Trophies for the top three places.

BIKE SERVICE

Need your bike serviced without the hassle? I come to you!

Hi everyone – I’m Rob from Propel Bikes, based in Uckfield. I offer mobile bike repairs and servicing across Uckfield, Lewes, Haywards Heath, and all surrounding villages. Collection & return included. Electric van – eco-friendly & local. Honest, expert service for all types of bikes

Whether it’s a commuter, e-bike, or kids’ bike that needs some love, I’ll get it sorted. Message me here or visit www.propelbikes.co.uk/bookings to grab a slot this week!