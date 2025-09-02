Uckfield Town News

OH! I DO LIKE TO BE BESIDE THE SEASIDE

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OH! I DO LIKE TO BE BESIDE THE SEASIDE

It's the summer of 1976. Concorde has recently carried its first paying passengers at supersonic speeds. ABBA are ruling the charts. A prolonged summer heatwave is bringing record temperatures to the UK. Meanwhile, in the sleepy seaside resort of Stoneyfield-on-Sea, all is far from well. Just beyond the dazzling clarity of the azure blue skies, dark clouds of mystery and murder are about to rain down on this otherwise not-very-tranquil scene. Can you solve this dastardly murder?

SHEFFIELD PARK

Murder Mystery Dinner

Visit Sheffield Park and Garden for free on Friday 12 September as part of this year’s Heritage Open Day! Enjoy the late summer and early autumn splendour of Sheffield Park for free and experience the wonder of the changing of the seasons, in this beautiful Grade I listed garden. Take in the tranquillity of the lakes and emerging autumn colour and immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world. There will also be a tour delving into the extravagance of Henry North Holroyd, the 3rd Earl of Sheffield. No booking needed. Free entry all day. We’re open 10am – 5pm

40TH UCKFIELD MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic Centre Uckfield Sat 18th & Sun 19th October. The annual celebration of all things model railways returns this October! We are delighted to be welcoming back the team from the Uckfield Model Railway Exhibition for another packed weekend of exhibits, displays and appreciation. Find out much more and get your tickets here 👉 https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../the-40th.../

FESTIVAL OF DANCE

National Trust Images

We’re opening this year’s Journeys Festival of Dance in Uckfield with an explosive mash-up of hip hop + circus. @simplecypher bring their brand-new outdoor production ‘Roll Play’ to Uckfield. Expect jaw-dropping tricks, cheeky humour, and playful storytelling as three performers turn an everyday bench, bus stop & waiting room into the stage for a thrilling journey of connection. Friday 26th September, Uckfield Free event

UCKFIELD ART GROUP

Uckfield Art Group Autumn Exhibition 1st November 2025. As the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness is upon us it is time once again to invite you to Uckfield Art Group’s Autumn Exhibition on 1st November. No doubt it will be bursting at the seams with original art at affordable prices. The pictures will be created using watercolour, acrylic, oil, pencil and coloured pencil. At least one of the artists will be showing gel prints and abstracts. Unique greeting cards will be available to stock up on too. Chat to the “Artists in Action” and participate on the “Family Have A Go Table”. This time the Theme Section is all about portraits. Some of the artists have been creating portraits of one another so see if you can spot them in the crowd! Vote for your favourite picture. The artist with the most votes for the same image will win the Tom Broad Trophy to treasure until the Summer Exhibition 2026. Delicious home-made cakes and savoury items will be served throughout the event. Extra can also be taken home to devour later should you wish to do so! This year a hand full of members from the Art Group hosted a “Have A Go At A Portrait” session during Weald On The Field in August. If you were one of the participants and didn’t take your masterpiece home it has been saved for you and can be collected from the Exhibition on November 1st. Doors open 10am - 4pm at the Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, East Sussex. TN22 1AR Look for all the flags, bunting and the posters nearer the time. Free entry with disabled access and plenty of free parking surrounding the venue in the main town car park.

CLARA’S BOOKSHOP - EAST HOATHLY

National Trust Images

We will be open 13th & 14th September (mornings only.) We still have a lot of books to give away - around 8k or so, however don’t miss out - these open day opportunities won’t last forever. Once the stock is cleared we will sadly close for good. All secondhand books are free to take - if you like, we accept cash donations to East Sussex WRAS Everyone welcome, including trade and charities- we don’t mind if you sell on. Follow us for updates on this and any future events. Clara’s Bookshop East Hoathly.BN8 6DR

GIRLGUIDING UCKFIELD and DISTRICT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the start of our autumn term we had been doing some number crunching. Currently on our registers we have 164 girls from Uckfield and the surrounding areas (this is before all of our new starters have been confirmed so this number will go up). We have 30 volunteers who range in roles from admin only, treasurers, unit helpers, occasional helpers and leaders. Most of our leaders cover more than one unit to keep them open. All of this over 9 units, covering ages from 4-18. We cannot stress enough how important it is to have volunteers to help us provide these fantastic opportunities to girls in our town and we really need more help. Units that are in real need of regular weekly help are Monday Brownies (6pm-7.30pm) and Thursday Rainbows (4.30pm-5.45pm). Please, if you can help, love a challenge, enjoy a laugh and being a bit silly, are creative, musical, practical, love being outside, visiting new places, teaching skills or want to give back to your community, register to join us today. (Both men and women can volunteer as unit helpers.) https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/.../register-to-volunteer/

BLUEBELL RAILWAY

All Aboard For A Festive Treat! Begin the Christmas season in unforgettable style onboard our luxury Golden Arrow Pullman on The Bluebell Railway. Departing from Sheffield Park and hauled by two of our magnificent steam locomotives, your journey will take you on two return trips to Horsted Keynes through the beautiful Sussex Weald. Settle into the elegance of our Pullman carriages as you enjoy a specially curated menu of seasonal produce, artisan cheeses, and fine Sussex wines. William Cohen, Master of Cheese, will guide you through the pairings, sharing his expertise and adding a touch of inspiration for your 2025 Christmas celebrations. Your two-hour experience includes: Steam-hauled journeys through glorious countryside, a fantastic hand-selected cheese and wine tasting menu, bursting with festive flavour and expert commentary and insight from William Cohen, Master of Cheese. Back at Sheffield Park, don’t miss the chance to explore our Christmas gift shop, brimming with local produce (including some of the wines and cheeses you’ve sampled) and unique gifts for family and friends. Spaces are limited – secure your seats today for a magical start to Christmas aboard the Golden Arrow Pullman. Departure is at noon from Sheffield Park station. Please arrive no less than 45 minutes before departure for this service. 2025 Date: 23rd November. Prices: Table for One. Seats 1 person on a table for 1 £60.00 - Table for Two Seats 2 people on a table for 2 - £120.00 - Table for Two (on a table for four) Seats 2 people on a table for 4 (sole occupancy) £120.00.- Table for Three. - Seats 3 people on a table for 3 £180.00 Table for Three (on a table for four). - Seats 3 people on a table for 4 (sole occupancy) £180.00. - Table for Four - Seats 4 people on a table for 4 £240.00 Table for Four - Fingall Coupe. - Seats 4 people on a table for 4 in the Fingall Coupe area £240.00 Not suitable for children under the age of 18 years. To book a table with wheelchair accessibility in Car 54 please email us for more details. General enquiries: Email: [email protected] Phone: 01825 720800

SECRETARY NEEDED FOR BUXTED BONFIRE SOCIETY

Buxted Bonfire Society (BBS) was proudly reformed in 2017, continuing a tradition that stretches back over 100 years. It's a non-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers, dedicated to keeping the spirit of community celebration alive in Buxted. They now seek a Secretary. This is a permanent volunteer role, suitable for someone looking to get involved in the local community. To apply click on the link below https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../secretary-buxted.../