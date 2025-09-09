Uckfield Town News

Uckfield Fire Cadets

UCKFIELD FIRE CADET UNIT

We currently have spaces at Uckfield Fire Cadet Unit starting soon for young people aged 13-17. Have fun, learn new skills, make friends and have a positive impact on your community email [email protected] or visit: https://www.esfrs.org/fire-cadets for more information.

NIGHTJARS - ASHDOWN FOREST

Fire Cadets

An annual Nightjar survey at Ashdown Forest has recorded the highest numbers yet. Thanks to the dedication of 60 volunteers and staff members, this year’s Nightjar survey covered more of Ashdown Forest than ever before — and recorded the highest number of territories occupied by these magical sub-Saharan visitors to date. The Nightjars are a bellwether species for the Forest – their success is a sign that the rare lowland heath is well maintained and able to support the plants and animals that thrive in this specific habitat. Many of these newly recorded territories are in small, isolated patches of heathland surrounded by woodland or scrub. In the past, when the Forest was more open and had fewer trees, these areas would have beenconnected. With appropriate management, the Forest’s Countryside team plans to reconnect these areas with other heathland sites, enabling even more Nightjar territories to be established. Ash Walmsley, Head of Countryside, said: "Many of our volunteer surveyors this year were people who regularly walk on the Forest and know it well, but we also had many people who were new to the Forest. We pair up experienced surveyors with new volunteers, so it doesn’t matter if you’ve never taken part in a survey before. I love hearing people excitedly share tales of their first survey night – it’s impossible not to be awestruck by Nightjars." Nightjars migrate here from the Democratic Republic of Congo in late spring. The journey of approximately 3,000 miles takes them around 6–8 weeks. Once they arrive, it’s a race against time to find somewhere suitable to nest and to find a mate. They then spend a few short weeks protecting, feeding, and raising their chicks. At the end of the summer, once the chicks have fledged, the adults must undergo a complete moult – shedding and replacing every feather – before making the long journey back to their wintering grounds. Nightjars lay their eggs directly onto bare patches of ground amongst the heather and gorse. They spend their days on the ground, relying on their remarkable camouflage to keep them safe from predators. At night, they emerge to hunt flying insects such as moths and maybugs. If the conditions are right, this is when you are likely to hear the eerie “churr” of a male nightjar – his territorial call – and may even witness the birds’ mesmerising flight displays. Kari Dunbar, Lead Warden, said: "The best time to listen for Nightjars – or see them, if you are lucky – is at sunset. They can be found all over the Forest, anywhere there is heathland. Wait for a warm, still evening, pick your spot along one of the wide paths, get there early to settle in (a camping chair is a good idea), and sit quietly. Just make sure to speak only in whispers if you see or hear them, so you don’t frighten them away." Kari is keen for everyone to have the chance to experience the magical sound of a nightjar’s churr. "It’s up to all of us to do our bit to protect Ashdown Forest and its wildlife, so that it is here in the future for our children and grandchildren to enjoy. If you are planning a visit, please keep to the paths during the nesting season (March to September), keep your canine family members alongside you, and remember to bag and bin their poo.

PICK YOUR OWN PUMPKIN- PATCHES TO VISIT

With autumn just around the corner. Many farms across Sussex will open their pumpkin patches to the public. Pumpkin picking has become a popular seasonal activity for families looking for something to do outdoors. Most locations offer a range of pumpkins to choose from, and many also provide additional facilities such as food stalls and play areas. A pumpkin patch also makes a wonderful photo opportunity. Here are two of Sussex’s must-visit pumpkin patches: Feagans Farm: Feagans, near Uckfield, offers ‘the perfect backdrop for unforgettable photos’. After you've found the perfect pumpkin, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake. There are also fun games for the kids to play with prizes. Visit Feagans at Hurstwood Road, Uckfield, TN22 4BD. Tulley’s Farm: Tulley’s said its pumpkin patch is perfect for families, team days out, or even a first date – plus you can even bring the dog. There’s street food on offer, plus doughnuts and the ‘Pumpkin Bar’ serving delicious autumnal drinks. Running from September 20, find the pumpkin patch at Tulleys PYO Pumpkin Fields, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY BEER FESTIVAL

Sheffield Park 19, 20, 21 September. Beer, Music and Trains. Once again, our main bar will be located in the running shed at Sheffield Park. With almost 100 cask ales available and a craft bar as well as a cider bar there is a wide range choices. In addition, the Bessemer Arms will be open for visitors looking for something else…There is plenty of choice!The bar at Sheffield Park will be open between 11am and 10pm daily. As well as food from the Bessemer Arms there will be a mobile pizza van and jacket potato outlet across all three days and evenings. Live music will be available from late Friday afternoon until 9.45pm. Also, there will be live music from 11.30am to 9.45pm on Saturday and once again on Sunday between 12pm 4pm. There are a number bands playing over the weekend with something for everybody. Note * All beers subject to availability. For more information: Email: [email protected] Phone: 01825 720800

WINNIE the POOH

A conservation charity is set to receive council funding to support a programme of events to mark the 100-year anniversary of Winnie the Pooh. Wealden District Council’s cabinet agreed to provide up to £450,000 to aid The Ashdown Forest Foundation (TAFF) holding events to mark the beloved character’s centenary. With the real-life Ashdown Forest serving as inspiration for Pooh creator A A Milne’s 100 Acre Wood, both the council and charity hope to use the occasion as a way to both drive tourism throughout the district and to ensure the forest is safeguarded for future generations.Council leader James Partridge (Lib Dem) said: “Because of his worldwide fame and Disney association, Winnie the Pooh’s Centenary will be celebrated with or without our support.

UCKFIELD RUGBY CLUB

Year 7 Players Wanted. We’d welcome any year 7 players from any school or those home-schooled, to join our smashing bunch of lads, with or without previous rugby experience. The Uckfield Rugby Club U12’s was presented with their club ties this week, by the clubs President, Chairman and Club Captain and how smart they look! Our new Head Coach Tom Langford, has previously played rugby at the Harlequins Academy and for the Sussex County League. Tom gave a presentation to the team with the main focus on the boys enjoying their rugby, improving their skills and forging tight bonds with their teammates this season. Tom will be supported by experienced coaches Ben Messmer and Andy. Why should you bring your lad to play for our U12’s? Rugby is a character-building sport that teaches resilience, discipline, leadership, and respect. URFC provides a sense of purpose and community for children within our teams…as well as for the parents! Rugby enables children to embrace their bodies regardless of size…there is a position for everyone in rugby. Playing for our team will give your child a whole new friendship group. Rugby can help children develop confidence in themselves and in their abilities. This can be particularly helpful for children who struggle with their self-esteem or body image. We train on a Wednesday night at 7pm and on a Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm at Uckfield Rugby Club. There will be no pressure for new players to have to start playing matches until they and the coaches feel ready, just come along to training and give it a go!