Uckfield Town News

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL

We had great fun at Time For Tea & Friends last week. There was lots of laughter, a delicious afternoon tea, and fabulous entertainment provided by Melodie. Thanks to our amazing volunteers: Rosina, Lynda, Jac, Karen Hope, Michelle and Janet, and to the Lions for the use of their minibus. Want to join us next time? We meet on the 4th Wednesday each month at 12pm, and transport is available if required. Book your place for 22 October by emailing: [email protected]

J.F. BISHOP SHOP, UCKFIELD LTD

Ridgewood Village Hall Time for Tea

Is very excited to announce that our homemade Sausages have won some awards in the National Craft butchers product awards 2025, taking home silver and bronze in the innovative sausage category. •Silver: Lamb & Chilli Jam Sausage •Bronze: The Kraken Sausage

UCKFIELD POP-UP MARKET: NEW TIME

We’re excited to welcome the Uckfield Pop-Up Market back on Saturday, 11 October at the Civic Centre. Please note the NEW TIME: 9am – 12pm Enjoy browsing lots of gorgeous items, support local businesses, and even grab something to eat or drink at Luxfords Restaurant while you're here. Don’t forget – the Early Christmas Market is also coming soon on 15 November! Save the date, spread the word, and come shop local! For more info, contact Jill at: [email protected]

MAIDENS HEAD BUILDING.

Bishops Uckfield Logo

Wealden District Council have announced the following. We have been working to carefully dismantle the façade of the former Maidens Head building, with tiles and features stored safely. That work is now close to completion. The next engineer site visit is expected during the week commencing 6 October 2025, when the detailed intervention will be set out. A further update will follow once that inspection has taken place.

THE COFFEE HOUSE NUTLEY

Another busy, brilliant week! We’ve loved having you back in — and our autumn menu is going down a treat. We wanted to keep you all posted. Wreath Making is nearly full — very limited spaces left. If you’re thinking about it, don’t wait… follow the link in bio or I’ll add to first comment to book! New and upcoming: Herizon business networking for women — Wednesday, 7:30am. Run Club with the amazing Alice — Thursday, 7:00am. SiSi’s Romance Book Club — next Sunday. Candle Making (plus Glass Painting!) — booking fast. We can’t wait to welcome you in.

MOVEMENT TO MUSIC (standing, sit if you wish) and CHAIR BASED EXERCISE

Fun, friendly, low impact classes with no floor work! It's week four of the current term. Please contact me for more information about my classes or to book a place: [email protected]: 07900 423676 Benefits of my classes: - Improved mobility, strength, flexibility and co-ordination - Increased confidence and independence - Exercises are adapted for seated and standing. Crowborough Community Centre: Chair Based Exercise: Tuesdays at 10am and 11.30am. Movement to Music: Thursdays at 11.30am. Uckfield Foresters Hall: Movement to Music: Thursdays at 2pm

UCKFIELD CANCER RESEARCH SHOP & BRIDAL BOUTIQUE

We have had quite a few newly donated wedding and evening dresses in the last few weeks. Also many hats, shoes and accessories. For all enquiries and appointments please ring 01825 768375

CHILDRENS PARTIES. SISON'S PARTIES - WHERE PARTIES COME TO LIFE

Only a few weeks to go untill the scariest month of the year. Why not book our spooky HALLOW-SCREAM party today whilst you still can. With lots of Halloween games to play they are a frightenly good time! If you’re not feeling a spooky hallow-scream party then never fear because that's just one of the many different party types we offer. Smply let us know the party you want and we will make it happen so you can have your party, your way. All our parties include: - Lots of fun filled games - Games for all ages - Prizes to be won - Full disco set up - Snow, Bubble or Smoke machine - Optional light upgrades available - Medal for birthday child You can find out all you need to know from our website: www.sisonsparties.co.uk or feel free to call or even send me a message or WhatsApp on: 07590 697864 to have any questions you may have answered.

HALLOWEEN THEMED TENNIS

Half term Halloween themed Tennis Camps for children at Maresfield LTC Email [email protected] for more information or to book your child's place.

WRAS

A few days ago, our specialist deer team faced a dangerous challenge — two adult fallow bucks had become tied together with rope and trapped on either side of a fence at Horney Common, Maresfield. With two vet ambulances and a technical rescue vehicle, our team split into two groups to reach them across streams, boggy ground, and steep banks. Within 13 minutes, both deer were safely secured, disentangled, and released back into the wild. This was the eighth deer entanglement in just one month — a stark reminder of the dangers posed by discarded rope and netting. Please, always clear these materials away and never attempt to free a deer yourself. Call trained rescuers. Rescues like this are only possible thanks to your support. Please consider donating to help us continue saving wildlife: www.wildlifeambulance.org

UCKFIELD PICTURE HOUSE

There are lots of ‘specials’ on offer at the Uckfield Picture House. It bills itself as ‘more than a cinema’ which is quite true, thanks to some imaginative screenings. There’s a theatre meal deal which offers picturegoers a starter, main course and show from just £36 on selected theatre and special events. It’s sometimes difficult (and expensive) to get a babysitter to look after little ones just because you want to see a film. Thankfully, baby friendly films are shown when the lights are brighter and the sound is lower. Families get a free hot drink in their ticket price – these take place every Thursday morning in term time – ‘babes in arms only’ though please. The matinee meal deal is exactly what it sounds like with a film starting before 4.30pm costing from just £23.50 to include a single course meal from a set menu. And the cream tea classic is really a classic. There’s a classic movie and a cream tea screening once a month for just £19.50 which includes the film and cream tea for two with homemade scones, jam, cream and unlimited tea! Plenty of ways to catch up with your favourite film.

WILD WOMAN’S CIRCLE KING OF THE WOODS

It's time again for us ladies to gather - only this time I've listened to many of you and we are trying a Saturday.

To help reduce our carbon footprint, we’d love everyone to car share where they can. A park and ride minibus is also available and more details given on booking. Please don't leave it too late to grab your spot around the fire.

SOUTH BROCKWELLS FARM THANK YOU

After a year of minimal highs and sizeable lows, we were delighted to receive the prize from Laughton and District Ploughing Match for the Best Small Farm in our area. We were judged and assessed mid-way through the drought of summer and deemed worthy. A lift like this pushes us forward to carry on doing what we love so much. The margins are so tight currently it’s hard often to find the energy to carry on, Thanks to all involved who felt we were doing ok.