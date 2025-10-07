Uckfield Town News

KIT WILSON TRUST

‍It’s now 50 years since The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare came into existence. In 1975, a legacy left in the will of Katherine (Kit) Wilson, a renowned cat show judge, led to the formation of an animal welfare charity that would see its work transition over the years from the rescue, neutering and rehoming of lost, abandoned and feral cats to that of the present day Animal Rescue Centre, which is now home to dogs, cats, rabbits, rodents, horses and ponies, ferrets, goats, as well as many varieties of bird from parrots to finches, to name just some of the many residents. By 1986, the ongoing rescue of cats had, for some time, already expanded to include dogs and rabbits, and the need for permanent premises was becoming ever more urgent. Then, thanks to a legacy gift from a dedicated supporter of the Trust, we were able to purchase a derelict pig farm with 35 acres, nestled in the heart of the East Sussex countryside at Hadlow Down, which grew and developed over the years and became the Animal Rescue Centre we know today. The setting in this beautiful part of Sussex provides the peace and calm so vital to alleviating the stresses many of the animals have gone through before coming to the Centre. Over the years, many of the original farm buildings were either adapted or new buildings put up to accommodate the growing number of animals taken in, and all this was made possible by the generous donations and fundraising efforts of our wonderful supporters and the general public.It was through the dedication and sheer determination of a small group of people all those years ago, who saw the need for rescue and rehoming and realised the importance of neutering and the need to promote this policy to the wider community, and wanted to provide the best care and kindness for as many animals in need as possible, that the Trust has been able to continue its work. Some of those individuals still play a leading role today in the running of the Centre and of the Trust itself. We are immensely proud to have reached our 50th Anniversary and look forward to many more years helping animals that need us. Why not visit the Kit Wilson shops located in Uckfield, Hailsham and Heathfield? There are so many benefits to shopping at our charity shops. Our shops provide a treasure trove of unique, affordable items, from designer fashion to rare collectibles and quirky home décor! Shop with us to discover distinctive pieces that you can’t find anywhere else. Our shops are a budget-friendly alternative, making quality goods accessible to everyone. Shop with us to make a positive impact on our environment. Our shops prevent items from going to landfill by giving them a second (or third!) chance. Shopping in our shops helps prevent waste and promotes a more sustainable way of living. And importantly, shopping with us means you are supporting local animals. Every item you purchase helps fund our vital animal rescue & rehoming centre in Hadlow Down in East Sussex and help us make a real difference to the lives of hundreds of animals. Of course, each of our shops is dog friendly. Pop in with your pooch, we'd love to say hello and our volunteers are always on hand to serve a (dog) treat or two!

MARESFIELD TRAVELLING TEA TRAYS

The "Maresfield Travelling Tea Trays" is a social club for older people in the Maresfield area of Wealden, UK, run by the charity ENGage. The club holds its meetings on the third Thursday of the month at Maresfield Village Hall from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, offering a chance to socialise and participate in activities. Next event: 16 October- New Ace Curling and Boccia. Fun team games with a dash of competitiveness and suitable for all abilities. For more details or to join, you can contact the organisers via the information available on their Facebook page or call: 07377 926729

HEATHERVIEW CARE HOME

We at Heatherview are proud to say we have been accredited as a Veteran Friendly Framework Care Home! To celebrate this, we are asking the Community to please help us decorate the railings outside our home with Poppies for Remembrance Day this year! Poppies can be coloured, painted, plastic, material, knitted or crocheted, any way you choose to make one. All we ask is that you attach them to our railings at a time convenient to you. Feel free to take a picture of you and your poppy design and either put it on our Heatherview Facebook page, tag us on your own page, or send your photo to us and we will add it for you! Please send pictures to:

[email protected] Some of the residents have already made a start on theirs!

DEVELOPER FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

Communities and schools’ benefit from developer’s financial contributions. Wealden communities are set to see improvements following a funding boost from the developer financial contributions allocation that is negotiated and managed by Wealden District Council. Developer contributions, or S106 agreements, are negotiated by the planning authority with developers to mitigate impacts on larger development sites, to provide critical infrastructure projects, housing or community services so developers have to pay for necessary improvements to get planning permission. As a result, Wealden District Council has recently authorised the following: Uckfield College will receive £217,707.29 to expand the capacity of their specialist facility for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Heathfield Community College will receive £108,316.48 also to expand the capacity of their specialist facility for pupils with SEND. Herstmonceux CE primary school will receive £263,138.82 for additional spaces for Early Years, KS1 and KS2, a sensory space for pupils, a new entrance, reception and office area. Hankham Primary School will receive £39,450 to improve and extend the outdoor facilities to enable more children to access outside facilities on the school site. Stone Cross School will receive £91,737 which will enable all the children to access more facilities on the school site. Hailsham Library will receive £31,959 for refurbishment. Other S106 funding payments were granted and will see a number of bus stop improvements in Crowborough; the replacement of Isfield bridge; an additional service 28 bus between Hailsham and Ringmer and a High Street pedestrian improvement and 20mph zone study in Polegate.

WINNIE -the -POOH

Winnie-the-Pooh’s 100th birthday to be celebrated by a long-lasting legacy programme for the Ashdown Forest A commitment of up to £450,000 has been made by Wealden District Council to support the protection and preservation of Ashdown Forest ensuring it remains a place of learning, imagination, and natural beauty for future generations. This investment will help deliver a wide-reaching educational and cultural programme, designed to celebrate the centenary of Winnie-the-Pooh in 2026, while safeguarding the landscape that inspired the story. The Ashdown Forest Foundation (TAFF) is leading a major cultural programme which will focus on three key areas: protecting nature, encouraging reading and storytelling, and bringing people of all ages together. The investment will also support a refreshed volunteer programme, conservation efforts, and creative training and community projects—ensuring more people can connect with both the Forest and the arts.

UCKFIELD POP UP MARKET - TRADING TIME CHANGE.

Just to let you know, we’ll be opening from 9am to 12pm for this one. Please spread the word. And bring a friend or two. Is it too early to start buying unique han- made gifts for Christmas..? Mark yourself as ‘going’ please to the 11 October Uckfield Pop Up Market to get all the news, updates and info about our lovely stallholders. It’s another SELLOUT so we’re packed with goodies from candles to cake. Please come along to have a fabulous time shopping indoors to your heart's content. And then enjoy coffee or lunch at theThe Civic Centre, Uckfield’s super Luxford Restaurant.

HOME FARM BAKERY

It's all go at the bakery gearing up for the Christmas period. Just over three weeks till our very popular Stollen will be available for deliveries. Packed full of fruit, frangipane and marzipan. The ultimate festive treats. We will have lots of organic sourdough, organic bread and pastrie:s https://www.homefarm-bakery.co.uk/

SEASCAPE WORKSHOP

Join Chris in Buxted, E Sussex for this half day Seascape Workshop. You will be creating your own contemporary seascape using fluid art. The beauty of this technique is that you do not need any painting experience. Seascape Workshop dates: Oct - Sat 18th, Sun 19th, Sat 25th & Sun 26th: Nov - Sat 22nd, Sun 23rd, Sat 29th & Sun 30th The workshop costs £50 and runs either in the morning or in the afternoon. At the end of the workshop, you will have created a seascape painting. https://www.crisam-acrylic.com/seascapeworkshop

UCKFIELD PICTURE HOUSE

There are lots of ‘specials’ on offer at the Uckfield Picture House. It bills itself as ‘more than a cinema’ which is quite true, thanks to some imaginative screenings. There’s a theatre meal deal which offers picturegoers a starter, main course and show from just £36 on selected theatre and special events. It’s sometimes difficult (and expensive) to get a babysitter to look after little ones just because you want to see a film. Thankfully, baby friendly films are shown when the lights are brighter and the sound is lower. Families get a free hot drink in their ticket price – these take place every Thursday morning in term time – ‘babes in arms only’ though please. The matinee meal deal is exactly what it sounds like with a film starting before 4.30pm costing from just £23.50 to include a single course meal from a set menu. And the cream tea classic is really a classic. There’s a classic movie and a cream tea screening once a month for just £19.50 which includes the film and cream tea for two with homemade scones, jam, cream and unlimited tea! Plenty of ways to catch up with your favourite film.

SOUTH BROCKWELLS FARMSHOP

We’re reopening! South Brockwells Farmshop will be open 17th, 18th & 19th October — just in time for all your favourite seasonal meats, veg and other goodies. Opening times: Fri–Sat: 9:30 am – 2:30 pm Sun: 10 am – 2 pm. On the counter you’ll find: • Our homegrown, slow-reared, grass-fed lamb • Local game – partridge, duck & venison - Fresh local veg, homegrown pumpkins, cheese, eggs, juices & homemade cake. s Plus — ready-to-eat game dishes, cooking demos on Friday & Saturday, and freshly prepared ready meals to take home. Bring the family and come say hello to the ponies too. We can’t wait to welcome you back and celebrate the best of local this autumn! Follow us here for updates: @southbrockwellsfarm