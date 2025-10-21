Uckfield Town News

THE BIG LAUNCH: COMMUNITY PUB SHARE OFFER

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE BIG LAUNCH: COMMUNITY PUB SHARE OFFER

Saturday 1 November 2025 @ 1PM – 4PM - The Kings Head East Hoathly. We are proud to invite you to a fun and exciting afternoon to mark the official launch of our Community Share Offer. Come to The Big Launch Event to find out about investing in community shares and how you can secure the future of East Hoathly’s beloved pub. Owning shares will give you a say in the future of the Kings Head, help secure its long-term sustainability as a vibrant social hub and offer you potential financial returns. This is a critical moment in the purchase process, because the vast majority of funds needed to buy the pub will come from community shares. Join us for a fun and exciting afternoon. This is more than just a share offer launch - it’s a celebration of community. Welcome drinks and buffet, information on the Community Share Offer, premiere of our short film about the community purchase, live music from Jonathan Bailey and his band, traditional pub games and the start of our silent auction with some very special items up for grabs. Come along if you want to understand more about the share offer, find out what owning shares could mean for you and have some fun too! Bring your friends, family, neighbours and be part of this exciting journey with us. We can’t wait to see you! IF you cannot make it, details of the community share offer, share ‘surgeries and the silent auction will be available via our website: www.kingsheadcbs.org.uk from 01/11/25.

UCKFIELD RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB

Community Pub Share offer

25 October. Join us at URFC for a fun-filled Bonfire & Fireworks Night! We're excited to welcome our rugby family and the wider Uckfield community to our free Grand Fireworks and Bonfire Night on Saturday 25th October.Thanks, to generous sponsorship from The Highlands Inn which covers some of our costs, we are able to continue hosting this much-loved event. As a non-profit club, we rely on donations, sponsorships, and on-the-day purchases to keep community events like this going. While entry is free, we kindly ask visitors to consider making a donation via the collection buckets on the night and enjoying the food and drink available. We’ll have tasty options including BBQ, pizzas, kebabs, sweet treats and hot and cold drinks from both our indoor and outdoor bars. We can’t wait to see you there – bring your friends and family, support your local club, and enjoy a fantastic community evening!

RENOVATED PLAY AREA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uckfield Town Council was delighted to officially open the newly renovated Victoria Pleasure Ground Play Area on Friday, 10th October 2025, marking the completion of a major investment in one of the town’s most popular family spaces. The ceremony was attended by Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr Karen Bedwell, Deputy Mayor Cllr Spike Mayhew, members of the Town Council, and representatives from KOMPAN, the specialist play equipment company who designed and delivered the new play area. They were joined by the Town Crier, Council Officers, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School Assistant Principal Ellie Shaddick, and three young competition winners from St Philip’s – Elizabeth, Bea and Phoebe – who took part in the Council’s ‘Design Victoria Play Area’ competition earlier this year. Together, they helped cut the ribbon and officially welcome children and families to enjoy the modern, inclusive new space. The project forms part of Uckfield Town Council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public spaces and improving local amenities for residents of all ages. The refurbished play area features new and accessible play equipment designed in accordance with the designs of the competition winners. Speaking at the opening, Cllr Karen Bedwell said: “Projects like this are rarely as simple as people may think, but we like to think that taking the extra effort to get all the small details correct will result in a site that lasts longer, delivers value, and offers exactly what its users want. We look forward to hearing and seeing exactly how much Uckfield families enjoy using this site over the coming years.” The new play area includes a mix of traditional and modern play features, such as climbing frames, swings, slides and a trampoline, all set within a level landscaped site.

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

URFC Fireworks

From Karen Bedwell: It was so lovely to be invited to the Mayors' Civic Service by Councillor John Belsey, Mayor of East Grinstead held at St Swithuns Parish Church in East Grinstead. I joined Mayors from East Sussex, MP Mims Davies, East Grinstead and Mid Sussex councillors and volunteer and charity groups from the Town. It was lovely to attend and represent Uckfield as Town Mayor as part of the new East Grinstead and Uckfield constituency. As towns we have much in common and it is important to build a strong relationship to support each other in the challenges that we face with changes in Local Government reorganisation. It was also wonderful to return to my original home town; my parents married at St Swithuns Church as did Ian and I. Tom was Christened there and both my grandad and dad had their funeral services held there. So, a day of reflection. Thankyou Cllr Belsey for inviting us

UCKFIELD REPAIR CAFÉ

Repair Café Uckfield 25 October 2025 Our talented volunteers will be back in action again on Saturday 25th October, doing their best to fix whatever you bring us. Last month we worked on a total of 48 items, of these only four were pronounced unrepairable,32 fixed on the day with the rest works in progress. Garden tool sharpening was once again very popular, with shears, 2 edgers, secateurs and a pair of scissors. We fixed various electrical items including a lamp, two radios, two vacuum cleaners, two music centres, a blender, power drill, a clock and two record decks. We also repaired a spinning wheel, a mirror frame, an exercise bike, a garden gnome and a terracotta ship, as well as many fabric items from a pillowcase to jeans and dungarees to a bag handle. Please bring us your things to repair, from small electrical appliances and bicycles to tablets, clothing, clocks and of course sharpening. We are also a café, so lovely cake, coffee and tea are always on offer. Our repairs are completely free, although we do invite donations. Remember we appear on the fourth Saturday of every month except for December, no booking is necessary, please arrive from 9.30 until 12 at the Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground TN22 5DJ. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram, where you can find out more and message us with any questions you may have. What will you bring us to repair?

CIVIC CENTRE UCKFIELD - TINA TURNER BACK 2 BACK

Tina Turner& Blondie – Back 2 Back: The Civic Centre Uckfield is thrilled to host Tina Turner & Blondie – Back 2 Back, a spectacular tribute concert coming to the Weald Hall stage on Saturday25 October 2025, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm. Presented by MD Events UK, this unforgettable evening brings together two of the UK’s finest tribute acts: Kinisha Morgan-Williams as Tina Turner and Michelle Hendriks as Blondie’s Debbie Harry. Both performers are acclaimed across the South East and beyond for their electrifying stage presence and authentic interpretations of these musical legends. Tickets: £20 Booking Office: 01825 762774

ASHDOWN LINE DANCING

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 November 2025 Hartfield Village Hall. Thursdays (term time only).6 November 10.30am 12.00. Led by Tessa Heath. Beginner/ Improver level. No pre booking required. five sessions £35.10 Sessions £65

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS - HOLY CROSS CHURCH

Friends of Sussex Hospices announce a date for your diary, November 29, 6.30 pm. Holy Cross Church Uckfield TN22 1BP. In words and music with Celia Imrie (subject to availability). Cake and Wine Club and soloists: Lucinda Houghton, Stephen Charlesworth and of course the audience, Early Bird tickets from 12.50 at: friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk

SHEFFIELD PARK FORAGING - NATIONAL TRUST

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the amazing edible plants growing all around us, from fungi to berries, come along to our brilliantly informative foraging workshop with professional forager Megan Howlett. Led by Megan, you’ll explore the delights of autumn at Sheffield Park and Garden, diving into the world of wild food and learning the myths, folklore, history, medical uses and eligibility of common and unusual wild food as you forage. Foraging workshops are taking place on Mon 3 Nov from 13:00 – 16:00. To book please visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.../4955952c-0e13-49b6

UCKFIELD ART GROUP’S AUTUMN EXHIBITION

Uckfield Art Group’s Autumn Exhibition and Sale Saturday 1st November 2025. Not long now until the Autumn Art Exhibition on 1st November. Members of Uckfield Art Group look forward to welcoming you and have been busy baking lots of delicious cakes! There will be a wide range of subjects and styles in water colour, oil, acrylic, pastel, pencil and coloured pencil as well as some more unusual techniques. This time the Theme Section will be featuring Portraits. Can you match up the subject with their finished picture? Vote for your favourite picture, chat to the Artists in Action, browse the craft stalls and stock up on unique greetings cards too. Why not arrange to meet your friends there to enjoy the art and the delicious homemade refreshments which will be served throughout the event?! Doors open 10am - 4pm on 1st November at the Luxford Centre, Library Way (near the Cinema) Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1AR Plenty of parking surrounding the venue. Free entry with disabled access. Look out for the published results after the event so you can find out who won the trophy!