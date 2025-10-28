Uckfield Town News

Bouquet of the week goes to the Bluebell Railway.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY

Bouquet of the week goes to the Bluebell Railway. It was a transport of delight last weekend when we took the grandchildren, Reigate urbanites Siena (nearly six) and Niko (four) to the Bluebell. It was their first ever ride on a train....any kind of train. If you've got to start somewhere then a great hissing, smoking, scarlet monster with an ultra-loud whistle is a good place. We joined the 2.15pm service from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead (miraculously you can now cross the EG platform and board a train to London) and then steamed back, through a scary long tunnel and under arched stone bridges. Cows, sheep and deer hardly raised their heads as we whooshed past. NO urban spreads here, just fields and endless woods. We rode 'Third Class' - out of choice as the kids had a central table. The seats were rich plush, there were luggage racks, strong armrests, carpet and an openable window. What bliss. Tons of room too. Next to us was the Afternoon Tea service where passengers could be seen tucking into sandwiches and cream cakes while staff wielded a gigantic silver teapot. And when we returned to Sheffield Park, a crowd was waiting to board the Halloween Express, including teams of spooky actors revving up to horrify their captive audience. Welcome toasted marshmallows when they got back too. The Bluebell is justly famous and a regular haunt for blockbuster movie directors as the trains themselves, platforms, waiting rooms, stacked luggage, metal advertising boards and stationary goods vans are undeniably authentic. Likewise all staff; from the station master to stokers, drivers and guards - even the teams in the cafe and shop - all wear smart BR uniform (badge, collar and tie, de rigueur.) The children loved it and asked lots of intelligent questions like how do the engines work? which had us scratching our heads - although it was a useful way to witter on about how steam powered the Industrial Revolution. Did they take it in? Probably not but some memories might stay, (especially the scary tunnel.) If you've not been, go. It's a jewel in the crown of Sussex attractions and we should make more of it. Take a look at the website. There are lots of Christmas delights coming down the track - and no-one hits the buffers!

UCKFIELD TOWN RUGBY and FOOTBALL CLUB

Footplate Photograph

A message from the Chairman - THANK YOU!

After another incredible night at URFC, I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped or attended, making it our biggest and most successful Bonfire and Fireworks Night yet. To start, the pallet collection effort and bonfire build were incredibly well supported, with people from all parts of the club getting involved - from current and past presidents and chairmen, to members of our senior ladies, senior men, minis and juniors, the Friday Gang, and once again our friends from the Hadlow Down Bonfire Society. On Saturday, during setup, the support was once again superb, with help coming from every corner of the club. The same can be said for Saturday evening, where the effort and teamwork was simply outstanding. I’ve deliberately not named individuals, as I’m certain I would miss someone and everyone’s contribution was equally valued. I think ‘Three Cheers’ is definitely in order for our firework and bonfire display team, led by Guy and Ben. The show was incredible with a finale that filled the night sky.I was also incredibly grateful to Sussex Police who maintained a low profile throughout the event but ensured there was no repeat of anti-social behaviour other similar events held locally had suffered. This event brings more than 2,500 people (police estimate) to our club. The way we run it, welcome them, and clear up afterward ensures that the community feels included and proud to attend The money is currently being counted, but I’m confident we’ll see a healthy profit, which will go toward the new building project. I’m aware the building work has stalled leaving the club looking a bit messy and I apologise for that. The delays were due to issues beyond our control, but we now believe everything has been resolved. Work on Phase One – Accessible Access is set to begin within the next 10 days. Once again, a huge thank you to everyone for your time, effort, and support. Gordon Buckland Chairman, Uckfield Rugby Club

Christmas

We are delighted that we have had an incredibly kind offer from a local cook, who has agreed to give her time on Christmas Day to come to our rugby club to cook the meals, for us to then deliver to people in our community! So our books are now open, please do let us know if you or anyone that you know needs a hot meal delivered to their door on Christmas day this year. Please share this message with any neighbours of friends too. Here is one of the many messages that we received after last years successful Christmas lunch: 'Please could you thank all involved for providing the Christmas lunch for my mum this year. I had to work for the NHS on Christmas day and I can't tell you the relief that there was, knowing someone was going to be bringing mum a Christmas lunch. And what a lunch it was by all description! She loved it! She also very much loved the chat with the family who delivered the meal, it quite made her day - and mine. We truly appreciated all the hard work that went into the organisation of the meals and the time people gave up on their Christmas day to spend with others. Thank you.'

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR - DATE FOR YOUR DIARY

On 11th December 6pm, I will be holding a Carol service at Holy Cross Church to celebrate the volunteer community of Uckfield , attended by our MP and local dignitaries. Local charities and volunteer community groups will take part in the service and the service is open to all residents who are also invited for refreshments afterwards in the Belmont Centre. Thank you to Father John and Holy Cross Church for working with me for a wonderful evening of celebration.

1st BUXTED O’BRIEN’S OWN SCOUT GROUP

Tickets now on sale for our family friendly bonfire and fireworks night. Saturday 15th November Gates open 05:30pm Bar, BBQ raffle. Please come and support your local Scout Centre. Get tickets here: https://buxtedscouts.co.uk/fireworks/

UCKFIELD PICTURE HOUSE November 13

A Night at the Musicals with Jason Lines (12A) Running Time 120 mins Cast Jason Lines. After a sold-out event earlier this year, join us for A Night at the Musicals with Actor and Singer, Jason Lines. Jason will have you singing, laughing and possibly crying as he brings the theatre to you with some of his favourite West End and Broadway numbers. Dancing and singing definitely encouraged for this amazing musical experience. Contact Call: 01825 764909 Email [email protected] Address High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex

TWO MILLION POUND FUNDING

Towns and parishes across Wealden to receive share of £2 million funding Wealden towns and parishes are to receive a share of £2 million of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding as it is being distributed this autumn to some town and parish councils. The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a payment that developers make when they build new homes or buildings in an area. The funding will be used on the provision, improvement, replacement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure or anything else that is concerned with addressing the demands that a development places on an area. The towns and parishes receiving a proportion of the £2 million are: Chalvington & Ripe, Crowborough, Danehill, East Hoathly &Halland, Fletching, Framfield, Frant, Hailsham, Heathfield & Waldron, Hellingly, Laughton, Maresfield, Rotherfield, Uckfield, Warbleton, Westham and Willingdon & Jevington.

PARK FARM COTTAGE BEES

Looking for a different gift this Christmas or just want to know about beekeeping then Park Farm Cottage Bees “Inside the hive” experience is for you. A peek into the life of a beekeeper and the bees, a fabulous session. Read our reviews! Gift vouchers available. www.parkfarmcottage.co.uk

THE LOUNGE

A message from Genevieve, Steve: We run The Lounge, Uckfield’s hidden gem for connection, comfort and a dash of French flair. We’re part café, part bar, part holistic hideaway, serving great coffee, Sussex wines, artisan cocktails and relaxed brunches that feel like a little escape from the everyday. Out back, our treatment room is a sanctuary for massages, facials and pure calm. But what really makes us different is The Lounge Society, our women’s members’ community where connection, creativity and calm come together. From book clubs and craft sessions to singles socials, sound baths and cacao ceremonies, it’s all aboutmeaningful moments and genuine friendships. We often say we’re “the place you didn’t know you needed until you found us.” After running a London business that Covid brought to an abrupt halt, we wanted to create something more soulful, a space where people can simply be. What’s On This Season: There’s plenty of magic ahead from Halloween through to Christmas…Murder Mystery Soirées – Sat 22 Nov & Sat 13 December Step into an evening of clues, cocktails and laughter full of drama, fun and festive flair with our professional actors, some you may recognise from TV! Afternoon Tea with The Grinch – Christmas Special is back! Mischievous, cheeky, and perfect for families who fancy a festive treat with a twist. Twilight Breathwork & Sound Baths, Wreath-Making Workshops, Craft Evenings, and our Pamper & Prosecco Autumn Specials are all waiting to make your season sparkle. Whether you stop in for brunch, a Sussex gin, or one of our famous Belgian hot chocolates (worth the trip alone), you’ll always be welcomed like an old friend. Just drop in to say hello or check out our full line-up on Eventbrite (just search The Lounge Uckfield). And if you’re not yet a member, join The Lounge Society for priority booking and early access to event. Join The Lounge Society on Facebook