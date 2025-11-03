Uckfield Town News

PUMPKINS SOUTH BROckwells Farm

Remembrance Service 2025.

Uckfield Remembrance Service 2025 Information. This November, there are several opportunities in Uckfield to come together in remembrance and to honour those who have lost their lives while serving their country. This year, Remembrance Sunday will take place on Sunday 9 November 2025.

Eugene Seghers Memorial. At 10:30hrs on Sunday 9 November, a short ceremony of remembrance will be held at the Eugene Seghers Memorial, located outside the Highlands Inn in New Town. This act of remembrance pays tribute to Eugene Seghers, a heroic Belgian fighter pilot who, in July 1944, sacrificed his life by diverting a German doodlebug away from Uckfield, saving many local lives.

Annual Parade and Service The annual Remembrance Parade and Service will take place at The Church of Holy Cross,Uckfield, on Sunday 9 November 2025, beginning at 15:00hrs.The parade will form in the 10-hour Luxfords Car Park from 14:15hrs, and will then begin its routeat 14:35hrs, proceeding along Civic Approach, the High Street, and Church Street on its way tothe church.

Avian Flue map

The Uckfield Branch of the Royal British Legion welcomes participation from ex-service personnel, local dignitaries, the Uckfield Squadron of Air Cadets, emergency services, and members of the

Scout and Guide movements. Residents are warmly encouraged to line the route to show their support and pay their respects. Following the service and the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial, the parade will reform and return to Luxfords Car Park via Church Street, the High Street and Library Way.

The Mayor of Uckfield, Councillor Karen Bedwell, will take the salute as the parade passes. Armistice Day

SOUTH BROCKWELLS FARM

Don’t throw your pumpkins away!! Our pigs would love your leftover pumpkins, carved or uncarved! They make the perfect tasty autumn treat. Just please remove any stickers & or decorations before dropping them off. You can deliver them straight to South Brockwell’s Farm - unfortunately, we can’t collect, but we’re so grateful for every donation! Keep an eye out for a post soon of the pigs enjoying their pumpkin feast, it’s always a sight to see!

LUXFORDS RESTAURANT CHRISTMAS LUNCHES –

This December! With the festive season fast approaching, it's time to start planning those outings. For the perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, and celebrate with all the trimmings, get your bookings sorted now! More info is here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../christmas-lunches/

UCKFIELD VETS

We all love a good display in the sky… but our pets? Not so much. Loud bangs, bright flashes, strange smells — fireworks can be terrifying for animals. Even the most confident dog or cat can become anxious, clingy, or want to hide. How Fireworks Can Affect Pet:: • Shaking, panting, pacing • Hiding or trying to escape • Whining, barking, or meowing more than usual • Destructive behaviour (chewing, scratching doors, etc.) • Loss of appetite • Accidents in the house. If your pet struggles with fireworks, you’re not alone — and we can help. The key is preparing early, not waiting until five minutes before the first bang. What You Can Do Now? • Create a Safe Den: A cosy hideaway with blankets, favourite toys, and something that smells like you. • Play Noise Recordings: Gradually introduce fireworks sounds at very low volume and slowly build up. • Keep Routine Normal: Pets pick up on our mood. Stay calm, act normal, and give reassurance when needed. • Close Curtains & Play Background Noise: TV, radio, or calming music can help drown out sudden booms. If you’re worried about fireworks season, give us a call on: 01825 764268 We’ll help you plan ahead and make sure your pet feels safe, secure, and supported.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Avian Influenza Update: Due to a recent positive case of Avian Influenza at a poultry farm in Uckfield, our casualty centre has found itself within a 10km surveillance zone. We have taken on APHA guidelines, and have implemented additional procedures within the centre so we are able to continue admitting casualties. Please bear with us whilst we take extra precautions and follow a strict triage process to protect the casualties we currently have in care.

AVIAN FLUE

East Sussex County Council and Wealden District Council are calling on residents and businesses that house birds, to remain alert for any signs of disease and report any cases of suspected disease immediately. An update from East Sussex County Council and Wealden District Council. East Sussex County Council and Wealden District Council are calling on residents and businesses who house birds, to remain alert for any signs of disease and report any cases of suspected disease immediately. The call follows an outbreak of Avian Flu in Wealden District. Following testing, the Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) have notified the Council’s of a new outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in a commercial poultry flock near Uckfield in East Sussex. A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been implemented with immediate effect. Animal Health Officers will be working on scene to advise flock keepers and members of the public to be alert and take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the disease. Restrictions on the movement of birds in these areas will also be in place. Flock keepers are being asked to look for any signs of diseases whilst ensuring good levels of biosecurity at their premises. The following advice will assist you in identifying and reporting any potential cases: Spot the signs of Bird Flu, Unusual quietness, decreased activity levels. Decreased levels of vocalisation. Decreased levels of feed and water consumption. Decreased egg production. It is currently a legal requirement to register all flocks of birds in order that information can be sent to you. Registration of flocks can be completed by the following: www.gov.uk/bird-flu The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.For more information about bird flu and biosecurity visit, https://www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu or phone to report any of the above symptoms in birds to the Defra Helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

Date for your Diary: On 11th December at 6 pm, I will be holding a Carol service at Holy Cross Church to celebrate the volunteer community of Uckfield, attended by our MP and local dignitaries. Local charities and volunteer community groups will take part in the service and the service is open to all residents who are also invited for refreshments afterwards in the Belmont Centre. Thank you to Father John and Holy Cross Church for working with me for a wonderful evening of celebration.

SUSSEX POLICE LEWES BONFIRE NIGHT

Please don't travel to Lewes on Bonfire Night. With Lewes Bonfire Night fast approaching, police and partners are urging people not to travel to the event this year. There will be no trains stopping at Lewes, Falmer, Cooksbridge, Glynde or Southease from 5pm on 5 November until services resume the following morning. Roads will be closed, parking will be heavily restricted, and the narrow streets in Lewes are expected to become extremely crowded. Please consider attending a local fireworks or bonfire event closer to home instead. Let's make sure everyone enjoys a safe and fun bonfire night. Read more: https://orlo.uk/E9Dty

KINGS HEAD - EAST HOATHLY

We've been talking about bringing the Kings Head under community ownership for a long time, but we wanted to get the idea to life. So watch our new short film about just how much this pub means to local people, why they are backing the community purchase - and why you should too! Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oh47zT7fZ6Q&t=7s. Thank you to the very talented Rob Mills (https://www.robmills.uk/) for making such a beautiful and inspiring video.

SOME AMAZING ITEMS AND HELP RAISE MONEY FOR THE COMMUNITY PURCHASE OF THE KINGS HEAD, EAST HOATHLY: Grab yourself a fabulous treat by bidding for one of our 18 auction lots, ranging from a Michelin starred meal for two people including wine, to overnight stays, tea for two and lunch, cider and beer with tours and tastings, golf at the East Sussex National, or even bespoke artwork of your home. There’s something for everyone. Auction closes 22/11/2025, so get bidding! Go to www.jumblebee.co.uk/kingsheadcbssilentauction

UCKFIELD TOWN RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB

URFC U12 secured another victory in their first away match of the season, with a 35-20 result against a strong Burgess Hill side. Captained by Ethan, the team fielded 15 players, who all contributed towards the final score. The boys received a warm welcome at the post-match meal, and four of our new players were proudly presented with their club ties. MOTM went to Dexter! The team heads next to the Harlequins Defender tournament on Saturday, 8th November.

AQUATOTS

Start Your Christmas Shopping Early – and Save 20% This Christmas, give your little one something truly special — the gift of swimming. Join as a new swimmer for our Winter Term which starts in January and SAVE 20% — pay just £126 (usually £157.50). Our lessons follow a unique 29-level progressive programme, carefully designed to help children build confidence in and around the water, learn essential lifesaving swim skills and develop a lifelong love for swimming — all while having fun in warm, private pools. Our lessons are for babies from 10 weeks old to Primary School age. The perfect way to keep little ones active, happy, and learning this winter. Book by 23rd November for this special offer! Locations: Horley and East Grinstead. Visit: https://aquatots.com/seo/christmas-promotion1sh to find out more.

BUXTED INN - REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY –

Join us at The Buxted Inn as we pay tribute to our past and present servicemen and women. We invite all veterans, families, and members of the community to come together, share your stories, and raise a glass in honour of those who have served. Bring your medals, wear them with pride — and enjoy a pint on us. This year, we’ll also be donating £5 from every roast dinner sold to Help For Heroes & THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION, supporting those who’ve bravely served our country. Book your table early – spaces are limited: 01825 733510 | www.theBuxtedInn.co.uk

FESTIVE MARKET

With only two weeks to go until the big event, it’s time to start introducing our wonderful Festive Market artists and makers. We’re delighted to begin with Isfield printmaker, Adele Scantlebury. Adele’s beautiful woodcuts capture the quiet poetry of rural life — fleeting moments of magic, rich with symbolism and charm. Her prints transform the everyday into something extraordinary. Alongside her stunning framed and unframed prints, Adele will be bringing a lovely selection of greetings cards and homewares — perfect for thoughtful Christmas gifts. Christmas gift buying starts here… Shop local, support local! Festive Market Details Sunday 16 November 10 am – 4 pm. Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground, Uckfield TN22 5DE