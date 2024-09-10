Uckfield village news

Uckfield

UCKFIELD

UCKFIELD CARNIVAL: Do any of my readers remember the 'river of fire' promised for celebrations at the Millennium? What happened was a series of small firework displays at intervals along the Thames. But Saturday night's Uckfield Carnival did reveal a real 'river of fire.' As daylight dimmed, the High Street came alight with battalions of flaming torches carried by members of the county's bonfire societies. I saw Uckfield of course in their Saxon costumes, Heathfield, Hailsham, Crowborough, Seaford, Fletching, East Hoathly, South Heighton, Eastbourne - even Litthampton and a couple of the Lewes societies, Waterloo and Borough I think. They were interspersed in the procession by groups of dancers including Debs Dancers and the RB Dance Academy. Then came the floats - full of excited youngsters and adults. The Lions Club stalwart members were busy collecting donations, as were volunteers from Ashdown Radio (well done Ashdown by the way for their live coverage.) All the money goes to local good causes. The High Street was jam-packed from top to bottom and townspeople looked as enthusiastic and appreciative as the citizens of Lewes each November. There was music from bands keeping everyone in step (including the Heathfield Silver Band, well done them.) In the end it hardly mattered that the bonfire and fireworks had to be put on hold this year as the daytime and evening processions generated more than enough excitement to propel us all into autumn in good form. Uckfield is traditionally the first bonfire of the Sussex season and this one kicked offthe county's celebrations in excellent style. High hopes for the next series - I think Rotherfield comes along soon?

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL WEALD on THE FIELD WINNER: We are delighted to announce the winner of our £30 One4All Voucher Competition, courtesy of The Co-Operative Funeralcare Uckfield! The lucky winner from our random draw was Andrea Desouza! We will message you directly for details of how to claim your prize, Andrea. Thank you to all who entered, and we hope to see you at Weald on the Field 2025!

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

A BIG THANK YOU - I don’t even know how to start to describe the amazing privilege it is to be able to walk with the carnival processions. So many wonderful children joined the afternoon procession , dressed up and danced their way through the town and so many people came up to support them. The evening torchlight parades was the best I have ever seen in Uckfield with the Bonfire societies from all over Sussex arriving to support Uckfield as it kicked off the Traditional Bonfire Season and thousands of people lined the High Street to watch and join in the annual celebration. The origins of the Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society go back to 1827 when shop traders organised a Carnival on a Wednesday afternoon. Today’s Carnival is organised by a committee of local people from Uckfield and the surrounding area. All members can attend meetings to help organise the annual carnival. The Society also has a lot of other help and support from local groups and organisations to stage the event. During the Bonfire season the Society will visit other Bonfire celebrations as well as attending the Guy Fawks Night celebrations in Lewes on November 5th. ‘We burn for charity.’ The Uckfield Bonfire & Carnival Society is a non-profit organisation. All the money collected on the day or raised during the year pays for organising the Carnival. Any money left over is donated to local charities and organisations. This year they donated over £4000 to local charities, youth groups and community organisations in and around Uckfield. I know how much work has gone on behind the scenes to get carnival running, the paperwork! The worry! The organisation and the stress. And yet, as of every year for nearly 200 years it was a huge success and the most fantastic community event. THANKYOU to everyone involved and thank you for letting Me, Spike and Ian be a little part of it. Karen x In-between Carnival processions the deputy Mayor, Town Crier and I were delighted to be asked to judge the painted fishes competition which has been running during the summer holidays at Pots of Love ( Uckfield.) What talent we have in our town. The fishes were hand painted in 3 categories from 0-8,8-16 and 17+ and they were beautiful. Pots of Love has just celebrated its 2nd birthday with a move into the centre of the High Street. Such a lovely place to sit and rest both mentally and physically and take time out painting ceramics or joining in with a craft workshop suitable for all ages and abilities. It is a haven of calm and tranquillity. The owner Francesca Oliver also puts on evening workshops suitable for small groups , ideal to celebrate a birthday or a hen night. THANKYOU so much for inviting us and I will definitely be back - maybe with some members of the Town Council, I know the Town Crier has his eye on painting a bow tie for the business awards in September. You are a wonderful asset for our town. Best Wishes Karen x

VOLUNTEER GROUPS: Uckfield is thriving with volunteer groups serving all ages and abilities in our community and today I was fortunate to meet the lovely Judith Austin from Wealden Volunteering. Based in Uckfield with ‘pop ups’ in Hailsham and soon to be Crowborough Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do. You may think it’s all about helping others, but you’d be surprised at how much you’ll gain from the experience. Volunteering promotes mental wellbeing, teaches you new skills, expands your outlook and helps you make new friends. Wealden Volunteering matches people to volunteering opportunities looking at: * Your availability (how much time you can spare and how often) * Your skills and experience * Your age and abilities * Your personal preferences * Your location and access to transport They can also sort DBS checks. Judith and her team support volunteers and volunteer groups throughout our community they also work closely with Town and District Councils. I met Judith today to discuss how we can bring local business and local volunteering groups together for mutual support. Start a conversation about succession planning to ensure our community groups co time into the future. Ask businesses through their corporate social responsibility to support groups, not just with money but with a transfer of skills. Support groups needing treasurers, secretaries and Chairs and ensure charity compliance is up to date. Over the next few months I hope to visit local community groups, local business and find out what we need to bring the two together to keep Uckfield the thriving community network it is today .Thank you for your time and thoughts today Judith.

OUR PARKS: After an amazing summer of physical activity in Uckfield, we are delighted to announce that Our Parks will continue through the autumn and winter of 2024-25! This FREE exercise project has built a great community of participants at Harlands Farm Playing Field, which we have loved seeing grow. From September 2024 onwards, there will be two sessions each week through the autumn/winter - on Wednesdays and Saturdays - which will then aim to be increased again in spring/summer 2025. Book your sessions here: https://ourparks.org.uk/borough/harlands-farm-playing-fields

FREE DANCE FESTIVAL: Free dance festival returns with performances in Uckfield, Newhaven and Bexhill This September Journeys Festival of Dance will be returning to visit towns in Sussex. Uckfield, Newhaven and Bexhill will be visited by the Journeys Festival of dance, a free outdoor festival which will move across Sussex giving performances and workshops for all ages over a three-day festival. The festival kickstarts in Newhaven on Friday 27 September from 6pm with Folk Dance Remixed at the Sidings. On Saturday 28 th September, Folk Dance Remixed will reappear with performances at 12.30pm & 2.30pm on Luxford Field in Uckfield, sharing a fresh, quirky, colourful and magical collision of traditional and Hip-Hop dance and music. A high-energy, unique remix of Maypole, Clogging, Street, House and Breakdance with a hint of African & Bollywood to a live soundtrack of fiddle & beat boxing - this is Folk and Street Dance like you’ve never seen before. Attendees are also welcome to get involved in a free dance workshop delivered by Folk Dance Remixed in between the day’s performances. The festival ends on Sunday 29 September with the Black Victorians in Bexhill on the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace. Exploring a complex, but often forgotten Black presence in pre- Windrush Britain, this performance calls attention to previously hidden figures and challenges historical and contemporary perceptions. Councillor Paul Coleshill, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Climate Change and Economy, said: “This festival will bring communities together again to enjoy performances, live music, and dance workshops. This was very popular with other towns in Sussex and so we have decided to host again and spread the fun. I hope that families and friends come together to attend the free event.” For more information on the event visit our website: www.explorewealden.co.uk/experience-our-culture/journeys-festival-of-dance-2024-by-18-hours-p2218051 Journeys Festival of Dance produced by 18 Hours, is completely free with no need to book. The festival is supported by Arts Council England, Wealden District Council, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, Rother District Council, and East Sussex Arts Partnership.

ARTWAVE Saturday 13-15 September Victoria Pavilion: Lots to see at our Artwave exhibition at the Victoria Pavilion. Introducing our second artist exhibiting at the Pavilion for our Artwave exhibition, Jane Bridger Ceramics. Jane claims to be “happiest at the wheel” She is inspired by the ceramics of ancient Persia, China and the world around us and most of her work is thrown on the wheel and classical in form. Her most recent work has been inspired by sea urchins. Her new domestic range has developed since spending time in Denmark and embracing all things 'Hygge', meaning comfort. Being a keen cook, she makes sure her pots are all food safe and can be put in the oven, microwave and dishwasher. She has work in several galleries and exhibits widely across London and the South East . This is Jane’s first time exhibiting with us - do come and have a look! ​ArtWave at Victoria Pavilion 10am-4pm Victoria Pleasure ground. Uckfield TN22 5DJ Cafe/Dog Friendly/Free parking All profits to our Art for Wellbeing project

UCKFIELD CONCERT BAND: Have you ever wanted to play a brass instrument? At Uckfield Concert Brass, we have instruments you can borrow and a friendly teacher to get you started. Or perhaps you’d like to play again after a break or you’re learning already and want to join a musical group? Our training band offers free tuition for beginners, learners and returning players. The group had its debut performance this summer at Blackboys Primary School fete - more details here: https://uckfieldconcertbrass.com/.../debut-performance.../ We meet on Tuesday evenings in the function room behind the Alma Arms, Framfield Road, from 6.30pm. To find out more, please get in touch through Facebook or our website: https://uckfieldconcertbrass.com/contact/

FOLK DANCE REMIXED: We are so excited to share that Folk Dance Remixed will be on Luxford Field TN22 1BP in Uckfield for 28 September 2024 with performances at 12:30pm & 2:30pm. Journeys Festival of Dance offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy world class outdoor dance completely free! Folk Dance Remixed are a fresh, quirky, colourful and magical collision of traditional and Hip Hop dance and music: high-energy, with a unique remix of Maypole, Clogging, Ceilidh, Street, House and Breakdance with a hint of African & Bollywood… to a live soundtrack of fiddle & beat boxing - this is Folk and Street Dance like you’ve never seen it before!

UCKFIELD and DISTRICT LIONS CLUB BOOKSHOP: The bookshop in Olives Yard have a special offer on Jigsaw puzzles for a limited time, plenty to choose from. 500 piece puzzle now £1.50, 1000 piece jigsaw now £2.50. Good stock of second-hand books by popular authors £1.20. Bookshop open Tuesday to Friday 10am till 4pm, Saturday 10am till 1pm.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS - TWO FIRST TIME VISITORS: This summer, WRAS had two first-time visitors, a Red Kite and a Goshawk. The male Goshawk was brought in as a nestling with a fractured pelvis, requiring rearing and time to heal. The Red Kite, an adult, was admitted due to a road accident resulting in tail feather damage, preventing its release. After initial care at WRAS, the Kite underwent a procedure called “Imping” at South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where damaged feathers are replaced with a suitable moulted feathers or feathers from deceased bir . This delicate process involves precise trimming, measuring, and aligning to ensure the new feathers mimics the original. The Kite successfully underwent the procedure and was released shortly after regaining strength. The Goshawk is also expected to be ready for release soon. Both birds have been ringed by the BTO for future identification.