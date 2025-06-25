Uckfield wing walker, 82, proves 'age is just a number'

Having laid plans in the Spring, Sarah Hill from Uckfield has now completed her act of almost insane bravery to raise much-needed funds for the Ringmer-based Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.

The thrilling adventure saw her standing upright and strapped to the top of a biplane soaring through the skies. The aircraft took off from Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent. Sarah and the Stearman aircraft she rode with such courage were both 'built' in 1942 which she took as a good omen.

Sarah said the feat - where she went 'up and down and was almost perpendicular' for nearly 20 minutes – was "wonderful".

Before taking to the skies, she said she could opt for a smooth ride or for the pilot to give it everything he's got. "I thought I am never going to do this again so went for the full thing" she said.

She smiled at the thought that everyone said she was absolutely mad. But she insisted it was terrific and not half as scary as she thought it would be. "Anyone thinking of doing something like this should just go for it."

Sarah was only able to communicate with the pilot via hand signals. - thumbs up if she wanted to continue or down if she wished to stop. Sarah said she eventually asked the pilot to land as she started to feel unwell, saying her tummy reminded her why she doesn't go on the helter skelter!

In April this year she told the Sussex Express she had to demonstrate she could climb to the upper wing of the biplane before she was allowed to take the challenge. And she insisted she was more than able to handle the flight saying that over 80s were not usually allowed to do wing walks.

She said she had 'jelly legs' when she landed, but nabbed a chocolate bar from a friend and soon felt well again. And much to her delight she has so far raised £2,400 for Raystede. She said: "It's not just about adrenaline, it's about making a real difference. Every pound donated goes towards food, shelter, veterinary treatment and enrichment for the rescued animals."

Sarah is mum to four children and has suffered from cancer in the past but is now cancer free. She loves adventure and has enjoyed a wide portfolio of different jobs including working as Victor Lownes' secretary at Playboy Magazine and visiting 'the bowels of the Kremlin' to deliver an invitation to former Soviet prime minister Nikita Krushchev. She's worked in Thailand and was once a water-ski instructor in Spain.