UK Parliament Week to be celebrated across Horsham
This year UK Parliament Week is taking place from November 24-30. Thousands of schools, youth groups and community organisations in constituencies across the United Kingdom have already signed up. Last year over 2.4 million people took part.
Everyone who signs up for UK Parliament Week is posted a free kit packed with resources, including a booklet (with information and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, or adults), a pop-up ballot box, a banner, stickers and a unique Petitions Pursuit board game to help them run a UKPW activity.
You can sign up by visiting the UK Parliament website: https://www.ukparliamentweek.org/en/sign-up/
Horsham MP John Milne said: “UK Parliament Week is an excellent opportunity for people in Horsham to find out more about UK Parliament, its role in shaping everyday life, and the ways they can get involved with its work. I encourage schools and local groups to sign up and I'm looking forward to seeing what people in Horsham get involved with.”