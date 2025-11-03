UK Parliament Week to be celebrated across Horsham

By Annabelle Hart
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:46 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 09:52 GMT
Horsham MP, John Milne outside Parliament.placeholder image
Horsham MP, John Milne outside Parliament.
Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne MP is inviting everyone in Horsham to get involved in UK Parliament Week (UKPW), an annual event spreading the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how you can get involved.

This year UK Parliament Week is taking place from November 24-30. Thousands of schools, youth groups and community organisations in constituencies across the United Kingdom have already signed up. Last year over 2.4 million people took part.

Most Popular

Everyone who signs up for UK Parliament Week is posted a free kit packed with resources, including a booklet (with information and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, or adults), a pop-up ballot box, a banner, stickers and a unique Petitions Pursuit board game to help them run a UKPW activity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can sign up by visiting the UK Parliament website: https://www.ukparliamentweek.org/en/sign-up/

Horsham MP John Milne said: “UK Parliament Week is an excellent opportunity for people in Horsham to find out more about UK Parliament, its role in shaping everyday life, and the ways they can get involved with its work. I encourage schools and local groups to sign up and I'm looking forward to seeing what people in Horsham get involved with.”

Related topics:Liberal DemocratUnited Kingdom
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice