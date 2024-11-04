UK Power Networks’ staff ‘paws’ to help Crawley cat rescue charity

Cat lovers at UK Power Networks dedicated a day to support volunteers at Felines 1st, a Crawley rescue charity which helps cats find their ‘furever’ home.

Felines 1st has seen a surge in cats placed in their care due to the cost-of-living crisis and Covid, with volunteers describing the situation as ‘heartbreaking’. Nine staff tackled tasks at the rescue centre, including gardening, painting pens and organising a storage shed, making a significant impact in just one day.

The team also laid mesh for a path to the food shed and plan to return in spring for more painting and gardening.

Becci Swan led the team through the electricity distributor’s Donate a Day scheme, which gives employees two days each year to volunteer in their communities.

Volunteers across our Crawley offices spent a purr-fect day helping Felines 1st, a Sussex charity which rescues, reunites and rehomes cats.

Becci, who works in UK Power Networks’ finance department, said: “There are a lot of cat lovers in the team, so my colleagues were keen to get involved.

“Felines 1st takes in cats, looks after and rehomes them, so it was good to be able to help those helping the cats. It’s great the company allows us time to volunteer and support local causes.”

Cat Senior, a volunteer with Felines 1st, said: “With the after-effects of Covid and cost-of-living crisis, like many animal rescue charities, we are seeing pets given up in unprecedented numbers - it is totally heartbreaking.

“It's fabulous that companies like UK Power Networks offer staff the opportunity to undertake volunteering for charities such as Felines 1st. Volunteering is good for the mind, body and soul. Helping those less fortunate than yourself is extremely rewarding.

“Helping defenceless animals and nature is great for your mental health, as I can well vouch for. As an ex-UK Power Networks’ employee, I've witnessed first-hand the benefits of 'Donate a Day' on employees and those they help.

"We are so grateful for all the efforts the UK Power Networks team put in, they were extremely hard-working, polite and caring. They got so many jobs done which greatly assisted the charity. We want to thank them for their work."

Felines 1st is a local charity entirely reliant on volunteers and donations. It has members who foster cats in their homes, fundraise, look after cats and find homes for cats. The charity’s mission is to rescue, reunite and rehome cats that need the charity’s help.

The charity places cats in foster homes across Sussex and Surrey and advises residents not to bring cats to their administrative base in Crawley.

To find out more about Felines 1st visit their website www.felines1st.org