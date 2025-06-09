Ukes for Ukraine event a success in Aldwick
On Saturday 7th June. Despite the theatening weather. The Waverley Ukulele Group and friends came together in London rd for a Charity street performance, in aid of "UNICEF Ukraine Children in Crisis appeal".
The 40 strong Ukulele players sung and played for 2 hours. Playing a variety of well known songs for the public to join in.
The public and players were very generous and we managed to raise an amazing £919.76 for the Children of Ukraine.
The Waverley Ukuele players meet every 3rd Wednesday of the month in the Waverley pub in Marine Drive West Aldwick.
1pm - 3pm
We also run a beginners session called "Making your Mark" for beginners try the ukulele, This is held on the same day, 10am -12 noon.
Many of the local Ukulele groups come together at the Southdowns Ukulele Festiva, which part of Sothdown Music Festival held on 19th - 21st Sept in Waterloo Square.