Ukes for Ukraine event a success in Aldwick

By Mick Steer
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 20:56 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 09:17 BST

UNICEF Ukraine Children in Crisis

On Saturday 7th June. Despite the theatening weather. The Waverley Ukulele Group and friends came together in London rd for a Charity street performance, in aid of "UNICEF Ukraine Children in Crisis appeal".

The 40 strong Ukulele players sung and played for 2 hours. Playing a variety of well known songs for the public to join in.

The public and players were very generous and we managed to raise an amazing £919.76 for the Children of Ukraine.

The Waverely Ukulele Group charity performance

The Waverley Ukuele players meet every 3rd Wednesday of the month in the Waverley pub in Marine Drive West Aldwick.

1pm - 3pm

We also run a beginners session called "Making your Mark" for beginners try the ukulele, This is held on the same day, 10am -12 noon.

Many of the local Ukulele groups come together at the Southdowns Ukulele Festiva, which part of Sothdown Music Festival held on 19th - 21st Sept in Waterloo Square.

