Ukes for Ukraine event a success in Aldwick

On Saturday 7th June. Despite the theatening weather. The Waverley Ukulele Group and friends came together in London rd for a Charity street performance, in aid of "UNICEF Ukraine Children in Crisis appeal".

The 40 strong Ukulele players sung and played for 2 hours. Playing a variety of well known songs for the public to join in.

The public and players were very generous and we managed to raise an amazing £919.76 for the Children of Ukraine.

The Waverley Ukuele players meet every 3rd Wednesday of the month in the Waverley pub in Marine Drive West Aldwick.

1pm - 3pm

We also run a beginners session called "Making your Mark" for beginners try the ukulele, This is held on the same day, 10am -12 noon.

Many of the local Ukulele groups come together at the Southdowns Ukulele Festiva, which part of Sothdown Music Festival held on 19th - 21st Sept in Waterloo Square.