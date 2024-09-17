Ukrainian Living Library on International Neighbours Day in Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On September 28 from 11am to 3:30pm at the Shoreham Centre on Pond Road, there will be an event to celebrate International Neighbours Day.

This day is dedicated to promoting community cohesion by celebrating diversity, building positive relationships, fostering respect, trust, and value for each other, and creating a strong and inclusive community.

Do you know what is this - a Living Library?

It works just like a normal library: visitors can browse the catalog for the available titles, choose the book they want to read, and borrow it for a limited time. After reading, they return the book to the library and, if they want, borrow another. The only difference is that in the Living Library, books are people, and reading consists of a conversation.

Our books will feature stories of Ukrainian women who are now refugees living in Adur and Worthing. You can read and hear their stories. Additionally, you can view their portraits at the Shoreham Centre foyer as part of the Faces of Resilience exhibition.

If you would like more information or wish to donate or volunteer as part of the next events please contact [email protected] or keep an eye on the website www.adurukrainesupport.org.uk