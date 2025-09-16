UK's largest heir hunters called-in to help with former politician's half-a-million estate

Finder's research revealed the very interesting life of Geoffrey Clements - a native of Horsham, Sussex. Geoffrey was the former leader of the UK’s Natural Law Party (NLP) whose party's principles were based on harnessing the power of Natural Law, through practices such as yogic flying (bouncing cross-legged across mats) and transcendental meditation. In the 1997 general election the NLP fielded candidates for 193 seats. George Harrison, of the Beatles, even held a fundraising concert at the Royal Albert Hall for the party.

Explaining the party’s unorthodox take on politics, Geoffrey said at the time on a TV broadcast: "When groups of people practise yogic flying it creates a powerful effect of coherence that radiates to the environment, decreasing stress and increasing integration and positivity in the area."

Finders quickly established that Geoffrey was an only child, and despite being married four times, he didn’t have any children of his own. In these circumstances the research moved to focus on relatives of his parents. That’s when a first cousin, also from Sussex, was contacted by Finders International. Her father and Geoffrey’s mother were siblings.

She hadn’t seen Geoffrey for many years but they had kept in regular telephone contact. She said: “Geoffrey was a gentleman and a very private person. In all our communications, he never mentioned he was in poor health. I was shocked to hear he had died and even more surprised that he hadn’t made a will. However, I feel Geoffrey thought he might have had more time left. His mother lived until she was nearly 100 so perhaps he felt he was due the same long innings!”

Clements studied for his bachelor and doctoral degrees in physics at the University of Sussex between 1968 and 1974. While there he trained as a teacher of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's Science of Creative Intelligence and Transcendental Meditation. He was the NLP candidate at the 1992 and 1997 General Elections and headed the party’s London list at the 1999 Euro elections. The Natural Law Party political broadcast in 1994 and in 1999 has Geoffrey, as party leader, fronting the broadcast.

Simonne Lewellyn, CEO of Finders International, the UK's largest professional probate genealogist company, said: “We often uncover very interesting lives during the course of our research – and Geoffrey’s life is another example of that. While we have no idea what his final wishes would have been, we are pleased that his estate has been distributed among the rightful heirs. We wish them every good fortune with their surprise inheritance.”

While Geoffrey spent many decades travelling the world and six months a year in India, he settled back in Barns Green, Horsham, in his parent’s house. He is also fondly remembered by the local Barns Green Cricket Club, where once he organised a cricket tour for the club to India.

He left an estate valued at around £450,000. In total Finders International found all 15 relatives entitled to share of his estate.

Simonne Llewelyn, Finders International explains how it works:

We find all the family of the deceased person and report our findings to the solicitor who has taken responsibility for the estate.

If someone dies intestate (no will), there are automatic rules for who should inherit. The order of inheritance starts with spouse, children, parents, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, then half-brothers and sisters. Next it is grandparents, before other branches of a family tree start to be explored.

After 30 years, an unclaimed estate is deemed to be 'bona vacantia' – which is a Latin term for 'ownerless goods'. At this point the government gets to keep the estate.

“Crucially it’s important to ensure that everyone entitled to a share in an unclaimed estate is found, otherwise there could be problems in the future.”

Finders International specialises in probate genealogy, tracing heirs to estates, property and assets worldwide. It offers a range of services including locating missing heirs and beneficiaries, estate administration, and asset reunification. It has offices in London, Edinburgh, Yorkshire and Cardiff, as well as an office in Dublin, Ireland and Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1997, it has more than 140 highly qualified researchers and primarily serves private client legal departments, public sector entities, and unclaimed assets departments.

1 . Contributed The late Geoffrey Clements who died leaving almost £500,000 and no Will Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Simonne Llewellyn, CEO, Finders International that lead the research to find entitled heirs. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The late Geoffrey Clements who led the TV party political broadcasts for the Natural Law Party in the late 1990'a Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed UK’s Natural Law Party (NLP) party's principles were based on harnessing the power of Natural Law in the universe, through practices such as yogic flying (bouncing cross-legged across mats) Photo: Submitted