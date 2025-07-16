UK’s national open water swimming centre introduces inclusive swim sessions for visually impaired community following groundbreaking university research

Following a successful pilot session led by University of Brighton researchers, Sea Lanes Brighton is introducing a new series of open water swim sessions for visually impaired (VI) swimmers – in a push to make Brighton’s blue spaces more inclusive for all.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running weekly from Wednesday 23 July to Wednesday 27 August, these dedicated sessions build on groundbreaking research led by University of Brighton PhD student Sadie Rockliffe – which explores how to improve inclusive access to natural water spaces for people with visual impairments – and mark a significant step towards making Brighton’s blue spaces more welcoming for all.

The sessions will take place every Wednesday from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Sea Lanes Brighton, the UK’s national open water swimming centre. The pool will be closed to the public during these times to create a calm, supportive environment tailored to the needs of swimmers with sight loss. Full details of the sessions can be found below, including cost, access information and booking arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative stems from Sadie’s ongoing research at the University of Brighton, which explores how people with visual impairments experience blue spaces through touch, sound, rhythm, and movement, rather than sight alone. The project highlights how natural environments are often designed with sightedness as default, and seeks to reimagine these spaces as inclusive, community-centred places for all.

Sea Lanes Brighton

As part of her research, Sadie ran a pilot swim session at Sea Lanes in June, working directly with visually impaired swimmers to explore how they connect with the water. The session revealed both the wellbeing benefits of open water swimming and practical ways to improve accessibility, shaping the foundations of this new dedicated programme.

Sadie hoped that her research would inspire leisure centres, charities, and policymakers to rethink how blue spaces can be made more accessible and inclusive by actively listening to the voices and lived experiences of those too often excluded from mainstream design and decision-making. The fact that Sea Lanes has taken this research on board and responded with a tangible, community-focused initiative is a powerful example of meaningful change in action.

Sadie Rockliffe said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to see these dedicated sessions coming to life at Sea Lanes. The pilot swim showed just how powerful and positive these experiences can be when access and inclusion are genuinely prioritised. It’s not just about swimming – it’s about creating a welcoming, supportive space for people to connect with the water, with others, and with themselves, in ways that feel safe, joyful, and affirming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzie Meadows, Senior Duty Manager, at Sea Lanes added: "This initiative, inspired by Sadie’s research, has shown us how vital it is to make our spaces truly inclusive. The pilot session was hugely inspiring, and the feedback directly shaped these sessions. We’re proud to be part of this positive change and hope to make these sessions a permanent part of our swim programme moving forward."

Sea Lanes Brighton

This project stands as a brilliant example of what can be achieved when universities, local businesses, and communities work together to drive positive, meaningful change for those who need it most, and reflects the University of Brighton’s values of inclusion, collaboration, and making a tangible difference in people’s lives.

By connecting research to real-world action, this initiative highlights how academic insight and local expertise can come together to create safer, more welcoming spaces for everyone.

Booking and Contact Information

To book a place, please call Sea Lanes Brighton on 01273 044163.

For any queries or additional information for VI visitors, please contact Lizzie Meadows at [email protected].

Sea Lanes Brighton

Travel Information

Sea Lanes Brighton is located on Madeira Drive, just east of Brighton Palace Pier.

Public Transport:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By train: Brighton Railway Station is the nearest major station. From there, you can either take a taxi or catch a No. 7 bus from outside the station to Brighton Old Steine. Sea Lanes is a 15-minute walk from the bus stop, heading east along Madeira Drive.

Brighton Railway Station is the nearest major station. From there, you can either take a taxi or catch a No. 7 bus from outside the station to Brighton Old Steine. Sea Lanes is a 15-minute walk from the bus stop, heading east along Madeira Drive. By bus: Regular services run along Marine Parade. The No. 12, No. 14, No. 27, and No. 52 buses stop at the Sea Life Centre stop nearby.

Please note: From 25 July to 8 August, the Royal Crescent steps will be closed for terrace restoration works. During this time, the easiest route is via Madeira Drive from the Sea Life Centre roundabout.

For the latest travel and access information, visit: https://www.sealanesbrighton.co.uk/contact/

Information for Visually Impaired Swimmers

To help attendees plan and feel confident about their visit, here’s what to expect:

Pool depth: Uniform depth of 1.275 metres

Uniform depth of 1.275 metres Lane widths: Most lanes are 2 metres wide, with one 4 metre wide lane available during VI sessions

Most lanes are 2 metres wide, with one 4 metre wide lane available during VI sessions Pool temperature: Heated to 19°C, though it may be warmer in July and August. Live pool temperatures are available on the Sea Lanes website: https://www.sealanesbrighton.co.uk/

Heated to 19°C, though it may be warmer in July and August. Live pool temperatures are available on the Sea Lanes website: https://www.sealanesbrighton.co.uk/ Pool entry options : The pool features several sets of metal steps flush to the pool wall; each fitted with supportive handrails to assist safe entry and exit. In addition, there is one wider, graduated set of steps designed for gentler, more gradual access into the water.

: The pool features several sets of metal steps flush to the pool wall; each fitted with supportive handrails to assist safe entry and exit. In addition, there is one wider, graduated set of steps designed for gentler, more gradual access into the water. Light levels and access:

Stepped and ramped access available

Transition from bright outdoor light to indoor reception area

Consistent light levels within the reception and entrance to changing rooms

Changing rooms and Changing Places area have darker lighting levels due to limited natural light

Transition back to natural light when exiting to poolside

An access statement is also available at: https://www.sealanesbrighton.co.uk/access-statement/

For more information, booking, or queries, contact Sea Lanes Brighton on 01273 044163 or email Lizzie Meadows at [email protected].