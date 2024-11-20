Ukulele band celebrates 10 years strumming across West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the autumn of 2014, Shoreham based Pete Clark got in touch with some other ukulele players and floated the idea of forming a ukulele band.

Ten years later The Sundown Ukulele Band is going strong with most of the original members still playing. As someone once said: “There are no Prima Donnas, so there are no tantrums.”

By the end of this year the band will have played over 400 gigs in village halls, community centres and pubs from Balcombe to Bognor, and raised over £6,000 for local charities .

Up until covid struck at least half the band’s gigs were in care homes and it was a joy to witness the pleasure the music brought to the residents. Since the covid lock down the band has played for branches of the W.I, National Trust, clubs for the over sixties, managed retirement apartments and many Age U.K. branches.

The Sundown Ukulele Band. From left to right: Tony Thompson, Paula Baker, Pete Clark, Lorna Samways, Marie Mundt and George Hawkins.

The repertoire consists mainly of songs from the 60's, 70's and 80's, plus a mix of ballads, country and western, some rock and roll, all interspersed with action songs like Willy and the Hand Jive which the audiences love. It's not uncommon for folk to get up and dance whilst the band is playing.

As one band member put it, “we are so lucky to enjoy what we do with the bonus of bringing pleasure to our audiences and through their donations raising money for local charities.”

The band have got several dates lined up for 2025, so long may the music continue.