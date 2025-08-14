Umbrella Sussex invites you to it's Celebration of Sharing- free shop and cafe

Umbrella Sussex invites everyone to a day of community, connection, and no-cost shopping at the Free Shop & Cafe, happening Saturday, September 6, 11am–3pm at The Stade Hall, Hastings.

Organised by Umbrella Sussex, a local charity who aims to support sharing the Free Shop ethos is: Take what you need – no money, no judgment.

Visitors are welcome to come and take what they want, but also to bring things they no longer need that might do someone else a turn.

Clothes, books, toys, household items and more — all completely free. Whether you're after something useful or just browsing, you're welcome.

Free Shop Flier

Shelley, a co-organiser, says: "We are thrilled to be hosting our 7th Free Shop and Cafe in the lovely Stade Hall and look forward to seeing what is bought and what is taken on the day."

There is a website - www.umbrellasussex.org.uk/free-shop with more information about what sorts of things to bring.

Umbrella Sussex is a community based charity who run a library of things, where people can borrow things instead of buying, and a make and mend project, where people can repair much loved goods, saving money and saving the planet.

They run pop up free shops from time to time and welcome enquiries via their website.