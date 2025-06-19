Unanimous vote in favour of 91 new homes for Adur

Persimmon Homes Thames Valley have been given the green light for the next phase of a new community in West Sompting.

Members of Adur Council's planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the application for Phase 2 of the Malthouse Meadows development. The resolution to grant covers 91 much-needed new homes, including 27 for those whose needs are not met by the open market, as well as a 9-acre community orchard and areas of public open space.

Malthouse Meadows has been designed with a strong focus on green infrastructure. The Community Orchard is a key cornerstone of this and it will be planted with around 2,000 trees and hedges, including more than 120 fruit trees. Once established, the orchard will be handed over to The Sompting Estate for long term management.

In addition to the community orchard, Phase 2 will also deliver a pocket park at it’s entrance and pedestrian routes to a further informal open space which surrounds the site.

Proposed street scene at Malthouse Meadows Phase 2

Homeswill range in size from one-bedroom maisonettes to four-bedroom detached family properties. There will also be a selection of homes that can be easily adapted to meet changing needs in the future.

The five-star housebuilder’s plans also include an electric vehicle charging point and air source heat pump for each home.

As part of the whole Malthouse Meadows development, the local community will benefit from contributions to early years, primary, secondary and further education; libraries; fire and rescue services; and highways through the Section 106 agreement for the Malthouse Meadows scheme.

This includes £595,000 towards improvements to pedestrian, cycle and bridleways, £90,000 towards traffic calming along West Street and £431,708 contribution towards the A27 corridor and A259/A283 improvement scheme.

Dan Castle, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “Work is progressing on our popular Phase 1 scheme at Malthouse Meadows and we are delighted to have been given the green light to continue building here.

“The community orchard will provide a valuable asset to those living in West Sompting for generations to come and create a lasting legacy in this area.”