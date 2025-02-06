Uncovering nine centuries of faith at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester950 is a year-long celebration of Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary, which features a major exhibition: Religion, Rebellion & Reformation. Opening on Friday 14th February, it showcases remarkable objects spanning nine centuries, uncovering the evolving story of faith in Sussex.

Here, we share an interview with the exhibition’s curator, Canon Treasurer, the Reverend Vanessa Baron. As Canon Treasurer, Vanessa is responsible for the care, preservation and interpretation of the Cathedral’s historic fabric and treasures. Holding an MA in Medieval History, she has worked closely with historians and conservators to curate this compelling anniversary-year exhibition.

Question: This exhibition spans an incredible nine centuries of faith. What does it explore and what can visitors expect?

Vanessa: This exhibition is a journey through time, exploring the enduring story of faith in Sussex over the past 950 years. We’ve brought together artefacts, personal stories and experiences to reveal how Christianity and faith has shaped communities, traditions and individual lives. Visitors can expect to encounter objects that have never been displayed before.

Circa 12th and 13th century Bishops’ rings and croziers will be on display in the exhibition

Question: Nine centuries is a lot of history to fit into one exhibition. How have you approached this challenge?

Vanessa: It’s been a fascinating challenge. Rather than presenting a purely chronological display, we’ve structured the exhibition around three key themes - Religion, Rebellion and Reformation - that reflect how faith has evolved and adapted over the centuries. Each century is represented by significant objects and stories, carefully chosen to highlight major moments in religious and social history. This way, visitors can see connections across time rather than viewing history as a series of isolated events.

Question: The exhibition features some truly remarkable individuals. Can you share some of the fascinating stories that people will uncover?

Vanessa: Absolutely. One compelling figure is Arthur Wagner, a Brighton clergyman who not only built churches but also transformed parts of the city by providing affordable housing for the poor. His dedication to social reform was extraordinary and many of the homes he funded are still standing today.

The artefacts in the exhibition all reveal fascinating stories

Another powerful story comes from the nuns of East Grinstead, who devoted their lives to caring for the sick in rural communities. Their diaries, as well as public records, reveal the considerable hardships they faced and the resilience of their faith in action.

Question: How does the exhibition highlight the significant role women have played in the history of faith?

Vanessa: Women’s contributions to faith are often overlooked, but this exhibition brings them to the forefront - not just as maternal figures but as strong, intelligent women of faith and conscience.

The Virgin Mary, of course, is central to Christian faith and visitors can see a 15th century pilgrim’s badge from one of her major shrines.

Chichester Cathedral celebrates its 950th anniversary

Another striking figure is Mistress Ann Tree, one of the Sussex Martyrs, who was executed for her faith in the 16th century. Her story speaks of the courage and conviction of women who stood firm in their beliefs, even in the face of persecution.

Question: This exhibition has been a collaboration across the diocese of Chichester, spanning East and West Sussex. How have the parishes contributed and what areas are featured?

Vanessa: It’s been wonderful to see so many parishes come together to share their histories. Many have contributed artefacts that few people have seen before. Each of these objects tells a local story that connects to the wider history of faith in Sussex.

One particularly special item is the SS Mendi Stick, loaned by Newtimber Church. This tribal memorial stick was sent from South Africa to commemorate the tragic loss of over 600 South African men who perished when the SS Mendi sank in 1917 during World War I. The church at Newtimber, which already has a memorial dedicated to this disaster, reached out to South Africa in 2010 for more information about the memorial. In response, this commemorative tribal stick was sent as a symbol of their lasting connection to the tragic event.

The Reverend Vanessa Baron, curator of Religion, Rebellion & Reformation

Question: The exhibition features several items from the 12th Century bishops of Chichester. What do these objects reveal about their lives and roles?

Vanessa: The rings and crozier heads from the 12th Century bishops offer an extraordinary glimpse into both their status and their humanity. These objects are beautifully crafted, reflecting the wealth and authority of the bishops of Chichester, but they also carry a deeply personal significance too. The episcopal ring remains an important part of the Church of England today, symbolising the bishop’s commitment to their faith and community. Seeing these pieces up close is a reminder that behind the grandeur of their office, these were real people who lived and left a tangible mark on history.

Question: Throughout history, war has tested and shaped faith. How do the objects in this exhibition reflect the role of faith during times of conflict?

Vanessa: The impact of both World Wars on faith communities was profound and this exhibition explores how people turned to faith for strength and solace during those times. One deeply moving object is a wartime prayer book that belonged to a Sussex soldier. It’s well-worn, with handwritten notes in the margins, showing how it provided comfort during the chaos of war. A pressed flower from the fields of Macedonia sits in the front of the book.

Question: What do you hope visitors will take away from the exhibition?

Vanessa: My hope is that visitors leave with a deeper appreciation of how faith has shaped Sussex and its people. Whether they have a personal faith or not, I think they’ll find something in these stories that resonates - whether it’s the devotion of the East Grinstead nuns or the resilience of communities through the centuries.

Faith has always been about more than belief - it’s about action, compassion and the way people come together to create something lasting. That’s what we hope this exhibition captures.

Religion, Rebellion & Reformation is free to visit, with a suggested donation of £5 per person. The Cathedral is open from Monday – Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm and on Sunday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm. The exhibition ends on Saturday 15th November. Plan your visit here - https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk