Under-fives with motor learning impairments will receive vital physiotherapy services thanks to Sussex Freemasons

80 children with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities and rare genetic disorders across the Southeast of England will receive life-changing physiotherapy services thanks to a generous grant from Sussex Freemasons to the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC).

The £60,000 grant will help to fund the salary cost of an additional paediatric physiotherapist. DVLCC works with children with cerebral palsy, rare genetic disorders and chromosome abnormalities, all of whom have physical impairments resulting in global developmental delays. Through their bespoke therapy services, the charity supports these children to develop basic life skills such as sitting, standing, self-feeding, walking and communicating their needs.

The charity currently supports 83 children per week at their centre in Chailey, East Sussex. Physiotherapy/conductive education is a key servicewhich helps children build their physical strength. With the addition of a new physiotherapist to the team, DVLCC can now look to double the number of children supported across the next year, ensuring that as many children as possible have access to their bespoke therapy services.

The funding will make a significant difference in the lives of these children and their families. The charity’s new paediatric physiotherapist will provide specialised assistance to children, in the form of individualisedtherapy programmes to develop physical abilities such as balance, coordination and strength. By unlocking their physical potential, this life-changing support canenable them to reach milestones their parents were once told were out of reach.

Mike Harris from Sussex Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help the Dame Vera Lynn Charity with their hugely important programme helping children with cerebral palsy and other disorders. The work they do will help children develop basic movement and communication skills that parents have often been told were impossible for their child. The results can be literally life-changing.”

One in 400 children born each year are diagnosed withcerebral palsy, often caused by bleeding on the brain, lack of oxygen at birth or infections caught during pregnancy. This can lead to significant developmental delays, with a large proportion of children not reaching traditional development milestones. For many of the children supported by DVLCC, their cerebral palsy diagnosis comes with a range of other conditions, including visual and hearing impairments, speech and language difficulties and issues with eating, drinking and respiration. NHS guidelines demonstrate that the earlier children can access the necessary support, the better their long-term outcomes will be. For some of these children, early intervention can be the difference between taking their first steps or spending a lifetime in a wheelchair. Through their physiotherapy service, DVLCC are supporting families to overcome huge hurdles in their child’s development.

The grant from Sussex Freemasons to the Dame Vera Lynn Charity comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Glenys Creese, CEO of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Sussex Freemasons for their generous grant. Being able to expand our team with a new paediatric physiotherapist means that we cansupport even more children with motor learning impairments in the coming year. Our team work tirelessly to provide children and their families with the best possible support and a grant like this can transform the lives of children under our care.”