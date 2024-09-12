Under starters orders for local top band: Horsham Borough Band heads to national finals
The Horsham Borough Band, proud champions of the London and Southern Counties First Section, is set to compete in the prestigious National Brass Band Finals. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, 14th September, at Cheltenham Racecourse.
The band earned its spot in the national finals after a stellar performance earlier this year, which crowned it the regional champions. Now, it will compete against the best brass bands from across the country in pursuit of national recognition.
The set test piece for this year’s competition is Excalibur by the acclaimed composer Jan Van Der Roost. This composition promises to challenge and showcase the technical prowess and musicality of each participating band.
"We're thrilled to represent our region at the national level," said Will Wilkins, The band’s Musical Director. "The band has worked tirelessly in preparation for this competition, and we're excited to perform Excalibur in such a prestigious event."
The National Brass Band Finals is one of the most significant events in the UK brass band calendar, and the Horsham Borough Band is honoured to be among its competitors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.