Under starters orders for local top band: Horsham Borough Band heads to national finals

By Andrew Hartley
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:27 BST
About Horsham Borough Band: The Horsham Borough Band is a distinguished brass band based in Horsham, West Sussex. With a history of musical excellence and strong community ties, the band regularly performs at local and national events. As champions of the London and Southern Counties First Section, they are proud to represent their region at the National Brass Band Finals.

The Horsham Borough Band, proud champions of the London and Southern Counties First Section, is set to compete in the prestigious National Brass Band Finals. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, 14th September, at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The band earned its spot in the national finals after a stellar performance earlier this year, which crowned it the regional champions. Now, it will compete against the best brass bands from across the country in pursuit of national recognition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The set test piece for this year’s competition is Excalibur by the acclaimed composer Jan Van Der Roost. This composition promises to challenge and showcase the technical prowess and musicality of each participating band.

Trophiesplaceholder image
Trophies

"We're thrilled to represent our region at the national level," said Will Wilkins, The band’s Musical Director. "The band has worked tirelessly in preparation for this competition, and we're excited to perform Excalibur in such a prestigious event."

The National Brass Band Finals is one of the most significant events in the UK brass band calendar, and the Horsham Borough Band is honoured to be among its competitors.

Related topics:London

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice