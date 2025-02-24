Understanding Cholesterol Together roadshow comes to Haywards Heath

Renowned cholesterol-lowering brand Benecol® is joining forces with national charity HEART UK, to bring their “Understanding Cholesterol Together” initiative to Sussex. With 7.6 million people in the UK grappling with cardiovascular disease—and numbers projected to climb as our population ages—this collaboration couldn’t come at a more crucial time. Alarmingly, Sussex residents face even higher rates of established cardiovascular issues than the national average, with over 40,000 individuals at high risk of a major cardiovascular event in the next ten years.

Together, Benecol® and HEART UK are on a mission to empower the community with knowledge and support throughHEART UK’s ‘‘Understanding Cholesterol Together’ roadshows which will be in Sussex on 12 March 2025 between 18:00 – 20:00 at the Haywards Heath Town Football Club and requires registration ahead of the day, here https://www.heartuk.org.uk/news/latest/post/224-understanding-cholesterol-together)

Alice Drake, Community Manager for Benecol, commented: “At Benecol, we are committed to prioritising cholesterol awareness, and we are thrilled to support HEART UK ‘Understanding Cholesterol Together' initiative to Sussex. We hope as many people as possible will get the chance to find out more about their heart health and what can be done to prevent issues in the future”.

The event will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about cholesterol management and get tested with advice from health professionals on hand. At the event each attendee will be given the chance to partake in the following:

● Free cholesterol testing

● Informative heart health talks from experts

● Practical tips for managing cholesterol and reducing cardiovascular disease risk

● Wellbeing MOT appointments

Debra Bucksey, the Head of Services at HEART UK: “We are excited to bring our ‘Understanding Cholesterol Together’ initiative to Sussex alongside our partner, Benecol. This program is essential for enhancing the understanding of cholesterol and its health consequences and we look forward to engaging with the community, sharing vital information, as well as offering free cholesterol screenings.”

To register for the “Understanding Cholesterol Together” event, people need to visit: https://www.heartuk.org.uk/news/latest/post/224-understanding-cholesterol-together)