UNICEF take over two Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club matches

Fans attending Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC) matches joined the Club to use the power of football for good by supporting its partnership with UNICEF, the world’s leading child rights organization.

UNICEF hosted ‘takeovers’ at Brighton & Hove Albion’s matches in the WSL v Manchester City on March 30, and in the Premier League v Aston Villa on April 2, as part of the partnership which aims to ensure that children around the world can access a quality education and health care, adequate nutrition, and are safe and protected from harm.

As well as showcasing a special film at half time to highlight the work the partnership supports – introduced by comedian, Brighton resident and UNICEF supporter, Maisie Adam and Steven Blackwood, Head of Sport and Gaming at UNICEF UK - players wore special warm-up t-shirts dedicated ‘for every child’ and fans were also able to donate via QR codes around the stadiums and show their support by choosing from a unique selection of BHAFC and UNICEF face painting and temporary tattoo designs.

UNICEF supporter, Maisie Adam, said:

UNICEF hosted 'takeovers' at Brighton & Hove Albion's matches

“As a Brighton resident, football fan, and a supporter of UNICEF, I was honoured to be part of this special event.

“I know the power football has for good and how it can support UNICEF’s incredible efforts to build a world where every child is happy, healthy, and safe.

“It was fantastic to see both the local and football communities get behind this partnership that truly is transforming children’s lives around the world.”

Steven Blackwood, Head of Sport and Gaming at UNICEF UK, said:

BHAFC's mascots wore t-shirts dedicated ‘for every child’

“I’d like to thank our partner, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, for inviting UNICEF to takeover their matches to bring our partnership to life.

“Together we used the incredible power of football to shine a spotlight on children’s rights and raise valuable funds for UNICEF’s work for children around the world.

“The generous support of the Club and their fans means we can scale up our efforts to support the wellbeing of children everywhere and for that we are truly grateful.”

Paul Barber OBE, Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman at BHAFC, said:

Players wore special warm-up t-shirts dedicated ‘for every child’

“It was a real privilege to have UNICEF takeover our matches.

“Not only are we incredibly proud of our partnership and the difference it is making to children and their families around the world, we’re also incredibly proud of our fans for getting behind us and showing their support too, making it a truly memorable experience.”

With the three-year partnership, launched in 2024, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club is making a significant donation to the children’s agency to help them deliver vital aid and resources, wherever and whenever the need is greatest.

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and UNICEF’s strategic alliance also marks the start of a long-term initiative to combine Albion’s footballing expertise with UNICEF’s leading voice on child rights. Together, they are creating an advisory toolkit to improve and amplify best practices in sports coaching for children.